Three hospitalized, 21 injured after bee attack in France

July 7 (UPI) -- Three people were hospitalized and 21 more were injured after being attacked by a swarm of bees in the French town of Aurillac, authorities said.

This occurred at around 10 a.m. local time on Sunday as passers-by were stung over the span of 30 minutes in the town.

According to the mayor and the prefecture, the bees came from hives nearby on the roof of the town's large Bordeaux hotel.

Emergency services treated the three victims before being admitted to the hospital after allergic reactions to being sung. One elder suffered a cardiac arrest but he was able to be resuscitated.

According to the fire brigade, the victims' conditions have been stabilized by Sunday afternoon.

The mayor of Aurillac, Pierre Mathonier, believed that this incident was linked to the invasion of Asian hornets in Europe, which potentially causes honey bees to be aggressive.

"It raises questions about the presence of hives in the city center," said Mathonier as he had "never experienced such behavior" from the hotel bees.

After this incident, the mayor said he was considering banning beehives in his municipality.

According to the National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence, there are between two to nine deaths from bee or wasp stings in the U.K. every year.