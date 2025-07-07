World News
July 7, 2025 / 4:06 AM

Woman loses arm in lion attack at Australian zoo

By Darryl Coote
Share with X

July 7 (UPI) -- A woman has lost her arm after being attacked by a lion at Queensland's Darling Downs Zoo over the weekend officials said.

The unidentified woman was attacked Sunday morning and was airlifted to Princess Alexandra Hospital in Brisbane, where she underwent surgery. Queensland Health Minister Tim Nicholls said the victim had lost an arm but was "recovering well" at the medical facility.

The zoo said the attack happened at around 8:30 a.m. local time Sunday.

It identified the woman in a statement as "a much-loved member of our family" who was "well-versed in safety protocols around potentially dangerous animals."

Related

According to the zoo, the woman was watching keepers work in the carnivore precinct when, "inexplicably," one of the animals grabbed her by the arm, causing severe damage.

"At no stage did this animal leave its enclosure, and there was no risk at all to staff members or members of the public," it said.

The zoo added that the attack occurred during an activity the woman "has done many, many times over the past 20 years."

"Police and Workplace Health and Safety personnel are investigating this incident and have been on site all morning," the zoo said. "The zoo is working with them to establish how this incident occurred, but the full details will not be known until our family member can be interviewed."

The zoo later clarified that the involved animal will neither be euthanized nor punished.

Last month, the zoo promoted its lions on its Facebook page, stating its managing director, Steven Robinson, and his wife, Stephanie, have been breeding lions since 1997 and moved their collection to the Darling Downs Zoo in 2002.

"Every day at 10 a.m., they are on supervised display to our visitors and are also available for some personalized encounters," the June post stated. "These encounters are strictly monitored to ensure their enjoyment of them and their wellbeing."

The zoo said it expects to reopen at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Latest Headlines

Jury convicts Aussie woman of killing 3 with poisonous mushroom lunch
World News // 2 hours ago
Jury convicts Aussie woman of killing 3 with poisonous mushroom lunch
July 7 (UPI) -- A Supreme Court jury in Australia on Monday found Erin Patterson guilty of killing three relatives by serving them lunch containing poisonous death cap mushrooms.
Suriname's parliament elects first female president
World News // 4 hours ago
Suriname's parliament elects first female president
July 7 (UPI) -- Suriname's parliament has elected its first female president, voting doctor and former parliamentary speaker Jennifer Simons to lead the South American country.
Israel attacks Houthi ports, Galaxy leader vessel
World News // 5 hours ago
Israel attacks Houthi ports, Galaxy leader vessel
July 6 (UPI) -- Israeli fighter jets overnight attacked three Yemeni ports under the Houthis' control, hitting infrastructure it accused the Iran-proxy militia of using to receive weapons from Iran.
Passengers stranded as Eurostar train loses power
World News // 8 hours ago
Passengers stranded as Eurostar train loses power
July 6 (UPI) -- Mechanical issues on a Eurostar train forced a nine hour delay and prompted passengers to evacuate after they were stuck on board for more than nine hours with no working toilets and without air conditioning.
Pope escapes Roman heat for 6 week vacation
World News // 9 hours ago
Pope escapes Roman heat for 6 week vacation
July 6 (UPI) -- Pope Leo XIV, 69, started a six-week long vacation at the papal retreat of Castel Gandolfo Sunday, getting out of the Roman summer heat and seeking the cooler temperatures outside of the capitol.
Khamenei seen publicly for first time since end of war with Israel
World News // 11 hours ago
Khamenei seen publicly for first time since end of war with Israel
July 6 (UPI) -- Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was seen in public over the weekend for the first time since Israel began its war on Iran on June 13.
Dalai Lama celebrates 90th birthday amid China tensions
World News // 13 hours ago
Dalai Lama celebrates 90th birthday amid China tensions
July 6 (UPI) -- The 14th Dalai Lama, the head of Tibetan Buddhism, marked his 90th birthday Sunday with a celebration attended by thousands in the city of Dharamshala in India.
3 Turkish mayors arrested, accused of corruption
World News // 1 day ago
3 Turkish mayors arrested, accused of corruption
July 5 (UPI) -- Three Turkish mayors who are members of a political party that opposes Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan were arrested on corruption charges Saturday morning.
French Bishop to lead Vatican's minors-protection commission
World News // 1 day ago
French Bishop to lead Vatican's minors-protection commission
July 5 (UPI) -- French Archbishop Thibault Verny is the Vatican's new president of its Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors after opposing child abuse within the Episcopal Conference.
8 deportees land in South Sudan after Supreme Court ruling
World News // 1 day ago
8 deportees land in South Sudan after Supreme Court ruling
July 5 (UPI) -- Eight deported "migrants" who had been held at a U.S. military base in Djibouti are bound for South Sudan aboard a military aircraft that took off on Friday night.

Trending Stories

Death toll rises; Abbott says Camp Mystic 'ravaged' by Texas flooding
Death toll rises; Abbott says Camp Mystic 'ravaged' by Texas flooding
Trump administration extends timeline for tariff negotiations
Trump administration extends timeline for tariff negotiations
Tropical Storm Chantal drenches Carolinas, closes I-95
Tropical Storm Chantal drenches Carolinas, closes I-95
Israel attacks Houthi ports, Galaxy leader vessel
Israel attacks Houthi ports, Galaxy leader vessel
Passengers stranded as Eurostar train loses power
Passengers stranded as Eurostar train loses power

Follow Us