World News
July 7, 2025 / 2:44 AM

Jury convicts Aussie woman of killing 3 with poisonous mushroom lunch

By Darryl Coote
Share with X
Erin Patterson was found guilty Monday on three counts of murder and one count of attempted murder after killing three members of her estranged husband's family with poisonous mushrooms in July 2023. File Photo by James Ross/EPA
Erin Patterson was found guilty Monday on three counts of murder and one count of attempted murder after killing three members of her estranged husband's family with poisonous mushrooms in July 2023. File Photo by James Ross/EPA

July 7 (UPI) -- A Supreme Court jury in Australia on Monday found Erin Patterson guilty of killing three relatives by serving them lunch containing poisonous death cap mushrooms.

The 50-year-old woman was found guilty on three counts of murder and the attempted murder of another guest who attended the July 29, 2023 lunch at her home in Leongatha, Victoria.

She had pleaded not guilty in May 2024 and was charged in November 2023.

The 12-member jury in Morwell on Monday found the mother of two guilty of killing Gail and Don Patterson, the 70-year-old parents of her ex-husband, Simon Patterson, and his 66-year-old aunt, Heather Wilkinson.

Related

Heather Wilkinson's husband, Ian Wilkinson, was a guest at the meal and became critically ill after eating the lunch but survived.

According to authorities, she intended to kill her then-estranged husband, who was not at the lunch.

The guilty verdict followed a nine-week trial in which the prosecution argued that Erin Patterson deliberately picked the mushrooms from locations she learned about online, dehydrated them, turned them into a powder and served it to her guests in beef Wellington.

The prosecution said Erin Patterson concocted "calculated deceptions" in the scheme, including a fake cancer diagnosis used to arrange the lunch, that she secreted away the poisonous mushrooms in the food, then faked the same illness her guests experienced.

During the trial, the defense maintained that the poisoning was accidental, arguing that Erin Patterson had no reason to kill the grandparents of her children.

Her lawyers pointed out to the jury that the prosecution did not put forth a motive for the crime.

Patterson is to be sentenced in court at a later date.

Latest Headlines

Suriname's parliament elects first female president
World News // 3 hours ago
Suriname's parliament elects first female president
July 7 (UPI) -- Suriname's parliament has elected its first female president, voting doctor and former parliamentary speaker Jennifer Simons to lead the South American country.
Israel attacks Houthi ports, Galaxy leader vessel
World News // 4 hours ago
Israel attacks Houthi ports, Galaxy leader vessel
July 6 (UPI) -- Israeli fighter jets overnight attacked three Yemeni ports under the Houthis' control, hitting infrastructure it accused the Iran-proxy militia of using to receive weapons from Iran.
Passengers stranded as Eurostar train loses power
World News // 6 hours ago
Passengers stranded as Eurostar train loses power
July 6 (UPI) -- Mechanical issues on a Eurostar train forced a nine hour delay and prompted passengers to evacuate after they were stuck on board for more than nine hours with no working toilets and without air conditioning.
Pope escapes Roman heat for 6 week vacation
World News // 8 hours ago
Pope escapes Roman heat for 6 week vacation
July 6 (UPI) -- Pope Leo XIV, 69, started a six-week long vacation at the papal retreat of Castel Gandolfo Sunday, getting out of the Roman summer heat and seeking the cooler temperatures outside of the capitol.
Khamenei seen publicly for first time since end of war with Israel
World News // 10 hours ago
Khamenei seen publicly for first time since end of war with Israel
July 6 (UPI) -- Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was seen in public over the weekend for the first time since Israel began its war on Iran on June 13.
Dalai Lama celebrates 90th birthday amid China tensions
World News // 12 hours ago
Dalai Lama celebrates 90th birthday amid China tensions
July 6 (UPI) -- The 14th Dalai Lama, the head of Tibetan Buddhism, marked his 90th birthday Sunday with a celebration attended by thousands in the city of Dharamshala in India.
3 Turkish mayors arrested, accused of corruption
World News // 1 day ago
3 Turkish mayors arrested, accused of corruption
July 5 (UPI) -- Three Turkish mayors who are members of a political party that opposes Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan were arrested on corruption charges Saturday morning.
French Bishop to lead Vatican's minors-protection commission
World News // 1 day ago
French Bishop to lead Vatican's minors-protection commission
July 5 (UPI) -- French Archbishop Thibault Verny is the Vatican's new president of its Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors after opposing child abuse within the Episcopal Conference.
8 deportees land in South Sudan after Supreme Court ruling
World News // 1 day ago
8 deportees land in South Sudan after Supreme Court ruling
July 5 (UPI) -- Eight deported "migrants" who had been held at a U.S. military base in Djibouti are bound for South Sudan aboard a military aircraft that took off on Friday night.
Two U.S. aid workers wounded in Gaza, foundation says
World News // 1 day ago
Two U.S. aid workers wounded in Gaza, foundation says
July 5 (UPI) -- The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation said two of its American aid workers were injured in an attack while distributing desperately needed food to Palestinians.

Trending Stories

Death toll rises; Abbott says Camp Mystic 'ravaged' by Texas flooding
Death toll rises; Abbott says Camp Mystic 'ravaged' by Texas flooding
Trump administration extends timeline for tariff negotiations
Trump administration extends timeline for tariff negotiations
Tropical Storm Chantal drenches Carolinas, closes I-95
Tropical Storm Chantal drenches Carolinas, closes I-95
Netanyahu to visit Washington, sends negotiators to Qatar
Netanyahu to visit Washington, sends negotiators to Qatar
Passengers stranded as Eurostar train loses power
Passengers stranded as Eurostar train loses power

Follow Us