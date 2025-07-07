Trending
World News
July 7, 2025 / 4:38 PM

Trump administration lifts terrorist designation from Syrian group

By Ian Stark
Share with X
President Donald Trump (R) shakes hands with Syria's interim president Ahmed al-Sharaa in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in May. File Photo by Bandar Al-Jaloud/Saudi Royal Palace
President Donald Trump (R) shakes hands with Syria's interim president Ahmed al-Sharaa in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in May. File Photo by Bandar Al-Jaloud/Saudi Royal Palace | License Photo

July 7 (UPI) -- The Trump administration announced Monday it will rescind the terrorist designation given to the group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham.

In a document from the State Department, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio wrote that the United States has revoked "the designation of al-Nusrah Front, also known as Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, as a foreign terrorist organization."

The revocation will go into effect upon its official publication Tuesday, but the letter already has been made available to read by the general public.

HTS is currently leading Syria after it led the overthrow of former dictator Bashar Assad. The group's origins come from a Syrian branch of al-Qaeda, but it severed ties several years ago.

President Donald Trump directed the State Department last week to review the status of HTS as a terrorist group as part of an executive order that removed several sanctions formerly levied on Syria.

"I took off the sanctions because if I didn't do that, they wouldn't have had a chance. And Syria has a chance," Trump said last week during a press conference.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Two Israelis' 50-hour hunger strike in cage seeks 50 hostages' release from Gaza
World News // 47 minutes ago
Two Israelis' 50-hour hunger strike in cage seeks 50 hostages' release from Gaza
July 7 (UPI) -- A rabbi and another Israeli resident are enclosed in a cage without food or water in Jerusalem, vowing to remain inside for 50 hours to represent the number of hostages still held in Gaza.
Brazil, Peru show biggest gaps in student outcomes in Latin America, report says
World News // 2 hours ago
Brazil, Peru show biggest gaps in student outcomes in Latin America, report says
July 7 (UPI) -- A new regional report highlights sharp disparities in student achievement across Latin America, driven by socioeconomic status and gender. Brazil and Peru top the list for inequality.
10 dead, dozens arrested in more anti-government protests in Kenya
World News // 2 hours ago
10 dead, dozens arrested in more anti-government protests in Kenya
July 7 (UPI) -- At least 10 people were shot dead and 29 injured in Kenya as anti-government protests erupted after restarting early last month.
U.S. envoy praises Lebanon's reply on disarming Hezbollah
World News // 4 hours ago
U.S. envoy praises Lebanon's reply on disarming Hezbollah
BEIRUT, Lebanon, July 7 (UPI) -- U.S. special envoy Thomas Barrack said Monday he was "unbelievably satisfied" with Lebanon's response to Washington's proposals to disarm Hezbollah.
Poland reintroduces border controls on Germany, Lithuania
World News // 5 hours ago
Poland reintroduces border controls on Germany, Lithuania
July 7 (UPI) -- The Polish government reintroduced border control measures between Lithuania and Germany due to growing public concern over what many say is irregular migration.
Brazil's crypto market strengthens with arrival of new players
World News // 6 hours ago
Brazil's crypto market strengthens with arrival of new players
July 7 (UPI) -- Brazil's foothold in the rapidly expanding cryptocurrency market grew stronger this week with the entry of U.S.-based trading platform Webull and crypto mining infrastructure firm Enegix.
Swiss prosecutors indict two people on terroism charges
World News // 6 hours ago
Swiss prosecutors indict two people on terroism charges
July 7 (UPI) -- The Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland filed an indictment against two people on terrorism charges on Monday.
Three hospitalized, 21 injured after bee attack in France
World News // 7 hours ago
Three hospitalized, 21 injured after bee attack in France
July 7 (UPI) -- Three people were hospitalized and 21 injured after being attacked by a swarm of bees in the French town of Aurillac on Sunday morning, according to authorities.
Apple appeals EU's $580 million fine on digital markets act violations
World News // 7 hours ago
Apple appeals EU's $580 million fine on digital markets act violations
July 7 (UPI) -- Apple appealed a $580 million fine from the European Commission, which claimed that the company broke the rules controlling how app developers could communicate with users on Monday.
Trump threatens BRICS-aligned countries with additional tariffs of 10%
World News // 7 hours ago
Trump threatens BRICS-aligned countries with additional tariffs of 10%
July 7 (UPI) -- U.S. President Donald Trump warned early Monday that countries that support of BRICS nations -- Brazil, Russia, India and China -- would be slapped with an additional 10% tariff when across-the-board import duties on the

Trending Stories

Woman loses arm in lion attack at Australian zoo
Woman loses arm in lion attack at Australian zoo
Trump administration extends timeline for tariff negotiations
Trump administration extends timeline for tariff negotiations
Israel attacks Houthi ports, Galaxy leader vessel
Israel attacks Houthi ports, Galaxy leader vessel
Seoul confirms plans to repatriate 6 North Koreans rescued at sea
Seoul confirms plans to repatriate 6 North Koreans rescued at sea
California wildfire explodes to 80K acres, prompting evacuations
California wildfire explodes to 80K acres, prompting evacuations

Follow Us