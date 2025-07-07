Australian air travel to Indonesia disrupted by volcano

The Lewotobi Laki-Laki volcano on Flores Island, Indonesia in June. File Photo by PVMBG/EPA-EFE

July 7 (UPI) -- The latest eruption of Indonesia's Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki volcano caused the cancellation of several international flights on Monday.

Air travel from Australia to Bali has been temporarily canceled as volcanic material and ash was spewed over 11 miles into the sky as the volcano located on Flores island erupted at around 10 p.m. EDT Sunday.

Indonesia's Center for Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation, or PVMBG, of the Geological Agency of the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, or ESDM, announced Monday that the volcanic plume was the highest from Lewotobi Laki Laki since 2023.

Australian airlines such as Virgin Australia, Jetstar and Qantas have canceled several flights between Australia and Bali following the eruption.

There haven't been any reports of damage or injury, but the government has placed an approximately five-mile exclusion zone around the crater and evacuated nearby villages.

Lewotobi Laki Laki last erupted in June and similarly caused disruption to air travel then as well, as has its other past eruptions.