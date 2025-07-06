World News
July 6, 2025 / 7:37 PM

Pope escapes Roman heat for 6 week vacation

By Mark Moran
Share with X
Pope Leo XIV waves from the popemobile as he arrives for the weekly General Audience in St. Peter's Square, in Vatican City, in May. EPA-EFE/ANGELO CARCONI
Pope Leo XIV waves from the popemobile as he arrives for the weekly General Audience in St. Peter's Square, in Vatican City, in May. EPA-EFE/ANGELO CARCONI

July 6 (UPI) -- Pope Leo XIV, 69, started a six-week long vacation at the papal retreat of Castel Gandolfo Sunday, getting out of the Roman summer heat and seeking the cooler temperatures outside of the capitol.

"I hope everyone can have some vacation time to restore the body and spirit," Leo said before leaving the Vatican during his noontime prayer Saturday.

"Once the gate was closed and the crowd began to disperse towards the square and the lake area, a woman's cry caught everyone's attention," a release from the Vatican said. "Pope Leo suddenly appeared on the balcony of the villa."

Leo's visit marks a return to the papal vacation spot after his predecessor, Pope Francis, eschewed the retreat during his dozen year papacy.

Castel Gandolfo overlooks Lake Alban in the hills south of Rome, and has been a favorite getaway for Roman rulers since the time of first century Emperor Domitian.

Leo will have a handful of public events while on vacation, including performing Masses, noon prayers and will also participate in some events at the Vatican, the release said.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Khamenei seen publicly for first time since end of war with Israel
World News // 2 hours ago
Khamenei seen publicly for first time since end of war with Israel
July 6 (UPI) -- Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was seen in public over the weekend for the first time since Israel began its war on Iran on June 13.
Dalai Lama celebrates 90th birthday amid China tensions
World News // 4 hours ago
Dalai Lama celebrates 90th birthday amid China tensions
July 6 (UPI) -- The 14th Dalai Lama, the head of Tibetan Buddhism, marked his 90th birthday Sunday with a celebration attended by thousands in the city of Dharamshala in India.
3 Turkish mayors arrested, accused of corruption
World News // 1 day ago
3 Turkish mayors arrested, accused of corruption
July 5 (UPI) -- Three Turkish mayors who are members of a political party that opposes Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan were arrested on corruption charges Saturday morning.
French Bishop to lead Vatican's minors-protection commission
World News // 1 day ago
French Bishop to lead Vatican's minors-protection commission
July 5 (UPI) -- French Archbishop Thibault Verny is the Vatican's new president of its Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors after opposing child abuse within the Episcopal Conference.
8 deportees land in South Sudan after Supreme Court ruling
World News // 1 day ago
8 deportees land in South Sudan after Supreme Court ruling
July 5 (UPI) -- Eight deported "migrants" who had been held at a U.S. military base in Djibouti are bound for South Sudan aboard a military aircraft that took off on Friday night.
Two U.S. aid workers wounded in Gaza, foundation says
World News // 1 day ago
Two U.S. aid workers wounded in Gaza, foundation says
July 5 (UPI) -- The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation said two of its American aid workers were injured in an attack while distributing desperately needed food to Palestinians.
BRICS countries set to criticize U.S. tariffs
World News // 1 day ago
BRICS countries set to criticize U.S. tariffs
July 5 (UPI) -- The so-called BRICS group of countries is reportedly set to issue a formal statement criticizing the United States current tariff situation when the group meets for a two-day summit in Brazil.
OPEC+ to boost crude oil production in August
World News // 1 day ago
OPEC+ to boost crude oil production in August
July 5 (UPI) -- The eight OPEC+ nations on Saturday agreed to increase their crude oil production by 548,000 barrels per day starting in August.
Police investigate two anti-Semitic attacks in Australia
World News // 1 day ago
Police investigate two anti-Semitic attacks in Australia
July 5 (UPI) -- An Israeli restaurant and a synagogue in Melbourne were damaged in separate overnight incidents, according to police officials.
Paris' Seine river opens to public swimming for first time in 100 years
World News // 1 day ago
Paris' Seine river opens to public swimming for first time in 100 years
July 5 (UPI) -- The famed Seine river in Paris opened to the public for swimming on Saturday for the first time in over a 100 years, a key victory for outgoing mayor Anne Hidalgo.

Trending Stories

Death toll rises; Abbott says Camp Mystic 'ravaged' by Texas flooding
Death toll rises; Abbott says Camp Mystic 'ravaged' by Texas flooding
Elon Musk announces 'America Party' founding
Elon Musk announces 'America Party' founding
Tropical Storm Chantal drenches Carolinas, closes I-95
Tropical Storm Chantal drenches Carolinas, closes I-95
Trump administration extends timeline for tariff negotiations
Trump administration extends timeline for tariff negotiations
Netanyahu to visit Washington, sends negotiators to Qatar
Netanyahu to visit Washington, sends negotiators to Qatar

Follow Us