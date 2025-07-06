Pope escapes Roman heat for 6 week vacation

Pope Leo XIV waves from the popemobile as he arrives for the weekly General Audience in St. Peter's Square, in Vatican City, in May. EPA-EFE/ANGELO CARCONI

July 6 (UPI) -- Pope Leo XIV, 69, started a six-week long vacation at the papal retreat of Castel Gandolfo Sunday, getting out of the Roman summer heat and seeking the cooler temperatures outside of the capitol.

"I hope everyone can have some vacation time to restore the body and spirit," Leo said before leaving the Vatican during his noontime prayer Saturday.

"Once the gate was closed and the crowd began to disperse towards the square and the lake area, a woman's cry caught everyone's attention," a release from the Vatican said. "Pope Leo suddenly appeared on the balcony of the villa."

Leo's visit marks a return to the papal vacation spot after his predecessor, Pope Francis, eschewed the retreat during his dozen year papacy.

Castel Gandolfo overlooks Lake Alban in the hills south of Rome, and has been a favorite getaway for Roman rulers since the time of first century Emperor Domitian.

Leo will have a handful of public events while on vacation, including performing Masses, noon prayers and will also participate in some events at the Vatican, the release said.