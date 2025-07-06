World News
July 6, 2025 / 5:22 PM

Khamenei seen publicly for first time since end of war with Israel

By Adam Schrader
Share with X
A handout photo made available by the office of the Supreme Leader of Iran shows Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaking to the crowd after the Eid al-Fitr prayers in Tehran, Iran, in 2019. File Photo by Iran Supreme Leader Office/EPA-EFE
A handout photo made available by the office of the Supreme Leader of Iran shows Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaking to the crowd after the Eid al-Fitr prayers in Tehran, Iran, in 2019. File Photo by Iran Supreme Leader Office/EPA-EFE

July 6 (UPI) -- Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was seen in public over the weekend for the first time since Israel began its war on Iran on June 13.

The Iranian leader appeared Saturday at the Hosseiniyeh of Imam Khomeini, a mosque in Tehran named after the founder of the Islamic Republic, to lead the commemoration on the eve of Ashura, which marks the anniversary of the death of the Prophet Muhammad's grandson Husayn ibn Ali.

Khamenei, the longest-ruling leader in the Middle East, did not deliver any remarks during the event, Press TV reported, but did call over prominent eulogist Mahmoud Karimi and whisper something in his ear.

Throughout the brief war, Khamenei reportedly spent his time in a bunker and delivered three televised addresses to the country.

Related

"We know exactly where the so-called 'Supreme Leader' is hiding. He is an easy target, but is safe there. We are not going to take him out (kill!), at least for now," Trump said on his Truth Social platform during the brief conflict.

It was later confirmed by CBS News that Israel had the opportunity to assassinate Khamenei but Trump had opposed the plan.

Khamenei's appearance in Tehran was praised by senior Iranian authorities and political figures on social media, including President Masoud Pezeshkian and Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi -- who is in Brazil for the annual BRICS summit.

Separately, Aragachi published remarks he delivered to the summit in which he emphasized Iran's position on the question of Palestine. Instead of a two-state solution that would establish a Palestinian state alongside Israel, Aragachi called for the establishment of a new democratic state that would encompass Israel and Palestine.

"We all know that as long as the Palestinian issue is not resolved in a just manner, their right to self-determination is not guaranteed, and the crimes of the Zionist regime against the Palestinians are not stopped, insecurity and tension will not end in our region, and peace and stability will not be established," Aragachi said.

He said that talks for a two-state solution, supported by the United Nations and the former administration of President Joe Biden, "has not reached anywhere" and said that the Israeli government is the biggest impediment to the creation of a Palestinian state.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran considers a just solution for Palestine to be a referendum with the participation of all the original inhabitants of Palestine, including Jews, Christians, and Muslims," Aragachi said.

"This is not an unrealistic or out-of-reach solution, just as the apartheid regime in South Africa was stabilized through a referendum and democracy, and not by dividing South Africa into two parts, white and black."

Aragachi said that resolving the Palestinian problem is the primary issue keeping the region from peace and that Iran hopes to see the formation of a single democratic state in which Jews, Muslims and Christians live together in peace.

Latest Headlines

Dalai Lama celebrates 90th birthday amid China tensions
World News // 2 hours ago
Dalai Lama celebrates 90th birthday amid China tensions
July 6 (UPI) -- The 14th Dalai Lama, the head of Tibetan Buddhism, marked his 90th birthday Sunday with a celebration attended by thousands in the city of Dharamshala in India.
3 Turkish mayors arrested, accused of corruption
World News // 22 hours ago
3 Turkish mayors arrested, accused of corruption
July 5 (UPI) -- Three Turkish mayors who are members of a political party that opposes Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan were arrested on corruption charges Saturday morning.
French Bishop to lead Vatican's minors-protection commission
World News // 1 day ago
French Bishop to lead Vatican's minors-protection commission
July 5 (UPI) -- French Archbishop Thibault Verny is the Vatican's new president of its Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors after opposing child abuse within the Episcopal Conference.
8 deportees land in South Sudan after Supreme Court ruling
World News // 1 day ago
8 deportees land in South Sudan after Supreme Court ruling
July 5 (UPI) -- Eight deported "migrants" who had been held at a U.S. military base in Djibouti are bound for South Sudan aboard a military aircraft that took off on Friday night.
Two U.S. aid workers wounded in Gaza, foundation says
World News // 1 day ago
Two U.S. aid workers wounded in Gaza, foundation says
July 5 (UPI) -- The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation said two of its American aid workers were injured in an attack while distributing desperately needed food to Palestinians.
BRICS countries set to criticize U.S. tariffs
World News // 1 day ago
BRICS countries set to criticize U.S. tariffs
July 5 (UPI) -- The so-called BRICS group of countries is reportedly set to issue a formal statement criticizing the United States current tariff situation when the group meets for a two-day summit in Brazil.
OPEC+ to boost crude oil production in August
World News // 1 day ago
OPEC+ to boost crude oil production in August
July 5 (UPI) -- The eight OPEC+ nations on Saturday agreed to increase their crude oil production by 548,000 barrels per day starting in August.
Police investigate two anti-Semitic attacks in Australia
World News // 1 day ago
Police investigate two anti-Semitic attacks in Australia
July 5 (UPI) -- An Israeli restaurant and a synagogue in Melbourne were damaged in separate overnight incidents, according to police officials.
Paris' Seine river opens to public swimming for first time in 100 years
World News // 1 day ago
Paris' Seine river opens to public swimming for first time in 100 years
July 5 (UPI) -- The famed Seine river in Paris opened to the public for swimming on Saturday for the first time in over a 100 years, a key victory for outgoing mayor Anne Hidalgo.
Hamas delivers 'positive response' to cease-fire plan in Gaza
World News // 2 days ago
Hamas delivers 'positive response' to cease-fire plan in Gaza
July 4 (UPI) -- Hamas has delivered what its leaders called a "positive response" to the U.S.-backed plan for a cease-fire with Israel in Gaza.

Trending Stories

Death toll rises; Abbott says Camp Mystic 'ravaged' by Texas flooding
Death toll rises; Abbott says Camp Mystic 'ravaged' by Texas flooding
Elon Musk announces 'America Party' founding
Elon Musk announces 'America Party' founding
Tropical Storm Chantal drenches Carolinas, closes I-95
Tropical Storm Chantal drenches Carolinas, closes I-95
2 dead, 5 injured in Indianapolis early-morning mass shooting
2 dead, 5 injured in Indianapolis early-morning mass shooting
North Korea to send thousands of workers to help rebuild Russia's Kursk
North Korea to send thousands of workers to help rebuild Russia's Kursk

Follow Us