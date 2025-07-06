Passengers stranded as Eurostar train loses power

July 6 (UPI) -- Mechanical issues on a Eurostar train forced a nine hour delay and prompted passengers to evacuate after they were stuck on board for more than nine hours with no working toilets and without air conditioning on what was supposed to be a two journey.

Rescue teams arrived with water and helped passengers off the train, which was stopped on the tracks outside of Calais. They were transported to London in a different train. Eurostar blamed a power failure on the train for the breakdown, the BBC reported.

Eurostar apologized and offered the stranded passengers a full refund

The train departed Brussels just before 9 a.m. local time and was scheduled to arrive in London just before 10 a.m. but lost power between Lille and Calais, leaving the train and its passengers stranded.

The English folk band Stornoway was on the train and its members performed an impromptu concert when passengers were allowed to disembark. They had been required to stay on board due to safety concerns caused by people standing near the rails.