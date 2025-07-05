World News
July 5, 2025 / 4:15 PM

8 deportees land in South Sudan after Supreme Court ruling

By Mike Heuer
Share with X
Deportees board a U.S. military flight in a manner similar to that in which eight were flown to South Sudan from a U.s. military base in Djibouti on Friday. Photo Courtesy of the Department of Homeland Security
Deportees board a U.S. military flight in a manner similar to that in which eight were flown to South Sudan from a U.s. military base in Djibouti on Friday. Photo Courtesy of the Department of Homeland Security

July 5 (UPI) -- Eight deported "migrants" who had been held at a U.S. military base in Djibouti are bound for South Sudan aboard a military aircraft that took off on Friday night.

The flight carrying the eight deportees had been delayed for six weeks until the Supreme Court on Thursday ruled a lower court erred when it issued a preliminary injunction halting the deportations in April.

"These sickos were finally deported to South Sudan on Independence day," said Tricia McLaughlin, Department of Homeland Security assistant secretary, in a press release on Saturday.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement "deported these eight barbaric criminal illegal aliens who are so heinous even their own countries will not accept them," McLaughlin added.

Related

She accused federal "activist judges" of delaying the deportation flight.

"We will continue to fight for the freedoms of Americans while these far-left activists continue to try and force us to bring murderers, pedophiles and rapists back to the U.S.," McLaughlin said.

The federal lawsuit forced the flight to land at the Djibouti base while the matter made its way through the federal court system.

The eight deportees include two from Cuba, two from Burma, and one each from Laos, Vietnam, Mexico and South Sudan.

All have been convicted of crimes, including homicide, armed robbery, kidnapping, sexual assault and sexual offenses involving a minor younger than age 12.

The military aircraft left the Djibouti base at 8:30 p.m. EDT with each deportee secured by handcuffs and ankle shackles while surrounded by uniformed personnel, The New York Times reported.

The aircraft landed in South Sudan just before midnight EDT on Friday.

Latest Headlines

Two U.S. aid workers wounded in Gaza, foundation says
World News // 1 hour ago
Two U.S. aid workers wounded in Gaza, foundation says
July 5 (UPI) -- The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation said two of its American aid workers were injured in an attack while distributing desperately needed food to Palestinians.
BRICS countries set to criticize U.S. tariffs
World News // 2 hours ago
BRICS countries set to criticize U.S. tariffs
July 5 (UPI) -- The so-called BRICS group of countries is reportedly set to issue a formal statement criticizing the United States current tariff situation when the group meets for a two-day summit in Brazil.
OPEC+ to boost crude oil production in August
World News // 3 hours ago
OPEC+ to boost crude oil production in August
July 5 (UPI) -- The eight OPEC+ nations on Saturday agreed to increase their crude oil production by 548,000 barrels per day starting in August.
Police investigate two anti-Semitic attacks in Australia
World News // 3 hours ago
Police investigate two anti-Semitic attacks in Australia
July 5 (UPI) -- An Israeli restaurant and a synagogue in Melbourne were damaged in separate overnight incidents, according to police officials.
Paris' Seine river opens to public swimming for first time in 100 years
World News // 5 hours ago
Paris' Seine river opens to public swimming for first time in 100 years
July 5 (UPI) -- The famed Seine river in Paris opened to the public for swimming on Saturday for the first time in over a 100 years, a key victory for outgoing mayor Anne Hidalgo.
Hamas delivers 'positive response' to cease-fire plan in Gaza
World News // 1 day ago
Hamas delivers 'positive response' to cease-fire plan in Gaza
July 4 (UPI) -- Hamas has delivered what its leaders called a "positive response" to the U.S.-backed plan for a cease-fire with Israel in Gaza.
Major power outage strikes Czech Republic
World News // 23 hours ago
Major power outage strikes Czech Republic
July 4 (UPI) -- A major power outage on Friday struck the Czech Republic, including the capital Prague, which disrupted public transportation and hospitals.
U.N. nuclear inspectors depart Tehran after Iran ends cooperation
World News // 1 day ago
U.N. nuclear inspectors depart Tehran after Iran ends cooperation
July 4 (UPI) -- U.N. nuclear inspectors on Friday departed from Iran two days after the Middle Eastern nation suspended cooperation with the program and weeks after the United States and Israel bombed nuclear sites.
45 injured in Rome gas station explosions
World News // 1 day ago
45 injured in Rome gas station explosions
July 4 (UPI) -- At least 45 people were injured by two accidental explosions at a Rome gas station at 8 a.m. local time on Friday.
Russia officially recognizes Afghan Taliban government
World News // 1 day ago
Russia officially recognizes Afghan Taliban government
July 4 (UPI) -- Russia has become the first country to formally recognize the Taliban government in Afghanistan.

Trending Stories

Human remains found at California fireworks warehouse explosion site
Human remains found at California fireworks warehouse explosion site
Major power outage strikes Czech Republic
Major power outage strikes Czech Republic
Texas flood death toll rises to 27; some parents say campers killed
Texas flood death toll rises to 27; some parents say campers killed
Trump 'not aware' of anti-Semitic implications of 'Shylocks'
Trump 'not aware' of anti-Semitic implications of 'Shylocks'
Trump signs 'One Big, Beautiful Bill' during military family picnic
Trump signs 'One Big, Beautiful Bill' during military family picnic

Follow Us