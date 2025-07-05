World News
July 5, 2025 / 1:28 PM

Police investigate two anti-Semitic attacks in Australia

By Simon Corlett
Share with X
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said “Antisemitism has no place in Australia” after a pair of attacks in Melbourne. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said “Antisemitism has no place in Australia” after a pair of attacks in Melbourne. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

July 5 (UPI) -- An Israeli restaurant and a synagogue in Melbourne were damaged in separate overnight incidents, according to police officials.

Around 20 people were inside the synagogue in the eastern part of the city when someone used flammable liquid to start a fire on the exterior of the building, the Victoria Police Department confirmed.

No injuries were reported and police have not reported any arrests or said if they have identified a suspect.

"Last night's attack on a synagogue in East Melbourne is cowardly, is an act of violence and anti-Semitism and has no place in Australian society," Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on X, accompanied by a video.

A post about the incidents on the Victoria Police Department website has since been removed.

Not far from the East Melbourne Synagogue, protesters charged into the Jewish-owned restaurant, overturning tables and breaking a window, leading to the arrest of one man.

"Antisemitism has no place in Australia," Albanese said on X.

"Those responsible for the shocking acts in Melbourne last night must face the full force of the law and my Government will provide all necessary support toward this effort."

Local media reported the man attempted to get inside the synagogue but people inside did not recognize him and left the door closed. His image was captured on camera before leaving the flammable device on the doorstep.

"That is the really scary thing. They could have opened the door to a person who clearly had bigger plans. You wonder if he had more stuff in that bag to do more harm," East Melbourne Hebrew Congregation Rabbi Dovid Gutnick told The Age in an interview.

The two incidents are the latest in what officials call a wave of anti-Semitic behavior in the country over the last several months, due to the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

In January, federal officials confirmed they were looking at whether or not "overseas actors of individuals" were recruiting and paying local Australians to carry out anti-Semitic acts violence or vandalism.

Earlier that month, lawmakers passed new legislation prohibiting people from performing the Nazi salute in public and from displaying Nazi symbols in Australia.

"Every Victorian deserves to live in peace and dignity, but the acts we saw last night at the East Melbourne Synagogue - and elsewhere in the city - are designed to shatter that peace and traumatize Jewish families," Victoria Premier said on X following the incidents.

"Any attack on a place of worship is an act of hate, and any attack on a Jewish place of worship is an act of anti-Semitism. There should be no hesitation in calling this what it is. It is disgraceful behaviour by a pack of cowards."

Read More

Latest Headlines

Paris' Seine river opens to public swimming for first time in 100 years
World News // 2 hours ago
Paris' Seine river opens to public swimming for first time in 100 years
July 5 (UPI) -- The famed Seine river in Paris opened to the public for swimming on Saturday for the first time in over a 100 years, a key victory for outgoing mayor Anne Hidalgo.
Hamas delivers 'positive response' to cease-fire plan in Gaza
World News // 1 day ago
Hamas delivers 'positive response' to cease-fire plan in Gaza
July 4 (UPI) -- Hamas has delivered what its leaders called a "positive response" to the U.S.-backed plan for a cease-fire with Israel in Gaza.
Major power outage strikes Czech Republic
World News // 20 hours ago
Major power outage strikes Czech Republic
July 4 (UPI) -- A major power outage on Friday struck the Czech Republic, including the capital Prague, which disrupted public transportation and hospitals.
U.N. nuclear inspectors depart Tehran after Iran ends cooperation
World News // 21 hours ago
U.N. nuclear inspectors depart Tehran after Iran ends cooperation
July 4 (UPI) -- U.N. nuclear inspectors on Friday departed from Iran two days after the Middle Eastern nation suspended cooperation with the program and weeks after the United States and Israel bombed nuclear sites.
45 injured in Rome gas station explosions
World News // 21 hours ago
45 injured in Rome gas station explosions
July 4 (UPI) -- At least 45 people were injured by two accidental explosions at a Rome gas station at 8 a.m. local time on Friday.
Russia officially recognizes Afghan Taliban government
World News // 23 hours ago
Russia officially recognizes Afghan Taliban government
July 4 (UPI) -- Russia has become the first country to formally recognize the Taliban government in Afghanistan.
Hyundai Rotem to sign $6.5 billion tank deal with Poland
World News // 1 day ago
Hyundai Rotem to sign $6.5 billion tank deal with Poland
SEOUL, July 4 (UPI) -- South Korean's Hyundai Rotem said Thursday that the defense company is set to sign a $6.5 billion deal with Poland to export its battle tanks.
Russia launches record drones into Ukraine, including Kyiv
World News // 1 day ago
Russia launches record drones into Ukraine, including Kyiv
July 4 (UPI) -- One person died and 26 injured in Russian strikes throughout Kyiv, one day after President Donald Trump said he was "disappointed" Russian President Vladimir Putin wasn't ready to end the three-year war with Ukraine.
North Korean civilian crosses heavily fortified DMZ into South
World News // 1 day ago
North Korean civilian crosses heavily fortified DMZ into South
SEOUL, July 4 (UPI) -- A North Korean man who identified himself as a civilian crossed the heavily fortified military demarcation line between the two Koreas and was taken into custody, the South's military said Friday.
Finland mall stabbing attack injures several people
World News // 1 day ago
Finland mall stabbing attack injures several people
July 3 (UPI) -- One assailant has been arrested after allegedly stabbing at least four people near a shopping center outside Helsinki, Finland, on Thursday, local media reported.

Trending Stories

Human remains found at California fireworks warehouse explosion site
Human remains found at California fireworks warehouse explosion site
Major power outage strikes Czech Republic
Major power outage strikes Czech Republic
Joey Chestnut reigns again with 17th Nathan's hot dog-eating title
Joey Chestnut reigns again with 17th Nathan's hot dog-eating title
Body of hiking cruise passenger found in Alaska
Body of hiking cruise passenger found in Alaska
Hamas delivers 'positive response' to cease-fire plan in Gaza
Hamas delivers 'positive response' to cease-fire plan in Gaza

Follow Us