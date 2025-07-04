World News
July 4, 2025 / 11:23 AM

Hyundai Rotem to sign $6.5 billion tank deal with Poland

By Tae-gyu Kim
Share with X
Hyundai Rotem confirmed media reports that Poland had concluded talks about its second contract for K2 tanks, and that the deal would be signed soon. Photo courtesy of Hyundai Rotem
Hyundai Rotem confirmed media reports that Poland had concluded talks about its second contract for K2 tanks, and that the deal would be signed soon. Photo courtesy of Hyundai Rotem

SEOUL, July 4 (UPI) -- South Korean's Hyundai Rotem said that the defense company is set to sign a $6.5 billion deal with Poland to export its battle tanks.

Hyundai Rotem confirmed media reports Thursday that Poland had concluded talks about its second contract for the supply of K2 tanks, known as the Black Panther, and that the deal would be signed soon.

This deal not only will strengthen Poland's military, but also positions Hyundai Rotem as a major player in European defense markets, business observers said.

The tanks, which have a range of more than 300 miles, are equipped with a 120mm smoothbore gun with autoloader, plus 12.7mm and 7.62mm machine guns Utilizing a three-person crew, they can track targets up to 6 miles, according to published reports.

Related

"We have confirmed the facts with the Polish armament agency," Hyundai Rotem said in a regulatory filing, adding the deal's value was already decided at $6.5 billion.

South Korea's Defense Acquisition Program Administration, or DAPA, said Wednesday the two sides were coordinating a date for the signing ceremony and other details.

However, neither Hyundai Rotem nor the DAPA disclosed how many tanks would be provided to Poland. Observers estimate that to be 180.

In July 2022, Hyundai Rotem inked a framework agreement to export up to 1,000 K2 tanks to Poland. The following month, it signed the first contract worth $3.3 billion for delivery of 180 tanks assembled in South Korea.

As of the end of last month, Hyundai Rotem shipped 133 tanks and the remaining 47 will be delivered later this year, according to the company.

Hyundai Rotem and Poland have since worked on the second-batch contract, under which around one-third of K2 tanks are expected to be manufactured in Poland.

Beyond the second-batch deal, Hyundai Rotem may secure further orders under the executive contract signed in July 2022.

Latest Headlines

Russia launches record drones into Ukraine, including Kyiv
World News // 1 hour ago
Russia launches record drones into Ukraine, including Kyiv
July 4 (UPI) -- One person died and 26 injured in Russian strikes throughout Kyiv, one day after President Donald Trump said he was "disappointed" Russian President Vladimir Putin wasn't ready to end the three-year war with Ukraine.
North Korean civilian crosses heavily fortified DMZ into South
World News // 5 hours ago
North Korean civilian crosses heavily fortified DMZ into South
SEOUL, July 4 (UPI) -- A North Korean man who identified himself as a civilian crossed the heavily fortified military demarcation line between the two Koreas and was taken into custody, the South's military said Friday.
Finland mall stabbing attack injures several people
World News // 17 hours ago
Finland mall stabbing attack injures several people
July 3 (UPI) -- One assailant has been arrested after allegedly stabbing at least four people near a shopping center outside Helsinki, Finland, on Thursday, local media reported.
Panama president seeks support for vital Río Indio water project
World News // 17 hours ago
Panama president seeks support for vital Río Indio water project
July 3 (UPI) -- Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino urged member nations at the Mercosur Summit in Buenos Aires, to back the Río Indio project, a critical infrastructure effort to secure water supplies for the Panama Canal.
Criminal groups exploit Peru's small-scale mining registration program
World News // 20 hours ago
Criminal groups exploit Peru's small-scale mining registration program
July 3 (UPI) -- The government of President Dina Boluarte has extended Peru's small-scale mining formalization program through December, even as doubts persist more than a decade after its launch and experts warn that criminal organizations have exploited the system.
Russian navy head Mikhail Gudkov killed near Ukraine border
World News // 20 hours ago
Russian navy head Mikhail Gudkov killed near Ukraine border
July 3 (UPI) -- The deputy head of the Russian military was killed during "combat work" in the Kursk region of Russia. He was the head of the Russian navy and had been appointed in March.
Israeli drone strike kills 1 person, wounds 3 near Beirut
World News // 21 hours ago
Israeli drone strike kills 1 person, wounds 3 near Beirut
BEIRUT, Lebanon, July 3 (UPI) -- An Israeli drone struck a car on Thursday as it was driving along a highway at the southern entrance of Beirut, killing one person and wounding three others, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry.
Chinese aircraft carrier Shandong docks in Hong Kong for ceremony
World News // 22 hours ago
Chinese aircraft carrier Shandong docks in Hong Kong for ceremony
July 3 (UPI) -- Chinese aircraft carrier Shandong docked at Victoria Harbour for a ceremony on Thursday.
Latin American governments use new technology to fight organized crime
World News // 22 hours ago
Latin American governments use new technology to fight organized crime
July 3 (UPI) -- Using new and improved technology should support efforts to combat the sharp rise in crime and drug trafficking across Latin America, representatives from several countries have agreed.
Analysis: Can Woori Financial break into Korea's top ranks?
World News // 1 day ago
Analysis: Can Woori Financial break into Korea's top ranks?
SEOUL, July 3 (UPI) -- South Korea's Woori Financial Group has officially acquired two South Korean life insurance companies, Tongyang and ABL, from China's Dajia Insurance Group for $1.1 billion.

Trending Stories

Panama president seeks support for vital Río Indio water project
Panama president seeks support for vital Río Indio water project
UPS announces voluntary buyout program for full-time drivers
UPS announces voluntary buyout program for full-time drivers
Alleged cartel ties trigger ICE arrest of boxer Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.
Alleged cartel ties trigger ICE arrest of boxer Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.
North Korean civilian crosses heavily fortified DMZ into South
North Korean civilian crosses heavily fortified DMZ into South
Dr. Phil's media company files for bankruptcy protection
Dr. Phil's media company files for bankruptcy protection

Follow Us