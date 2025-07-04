World News
July 4, 2025 / 3:38 PM

45 injured in Rome gas station explosions

By Mike Heuer
Share with X
Firefighters of the Italian National Fire Brigade work at the site of an explosion at a petrol station in a Rome neighborhood on Friday morning. Photo by Angelo Carconi/EPA
Firefighters of the Italian National Fire Brigade work at the site of an explosion at a petrol station in a Rome neighborhood on Friday morning. Photo by Angelo Carconi/EPA

July 4 (UPI) -- Dozens of people were injured by two accidental explosions at a Rome gas station at 8 a.m. local time on Friday.

A tanker truck struck a pipe while at the gas station, which caused a gas leak that led to an explosive chain reaction, the BBC reported.

A relatively small blast triggered a larger blast several minutes later, which caused extensive damage in Rome's Prenestino neighborhood.

At least 45 people, including 21 first responders, were injured as the explosion shook nearby buildings and shattered windows while creating a large fireball and black smoke.

At least five have been hospitalized, including two men who are being treated for life-threatening injuries.

A neighboring sports center and several other buildings also were badly damaged by the gas station explosions and fire.

Rome Mayor Roberto Gualtieri inspected the devastation and told the media emergency teams prevented a "much more serious tragedy" by evacuating those inside nearby buildings after the initial explosion occurred.

Pope Leo XIV offered prayers for those affected by the tragedy, the Vatican News reported.

"I pray for the people involved in the explosion at a gas station this morning in the Prenestino Labicano district in the heart of my diocese," Pope Leo said.

"I continue to follow with concern the developments of this tragic incident."

Read More

Latest Headlines

Russia officially recognizes Afghan Taliban government
World News // 2 hours ago
Russia officially recognizes Afghan Taliban government
July 4 (UPI) -- Russia has become the first country to formally recognize the Taliban government in Afghanistan.
Hamas to respond to U.S.-backed ceasefire plan with Israel in Gaza
World News // 3 hours ago
Hamas to respond to U.S.-backed ceasefire plan with Israel in Gaza
July 4 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump said he expects to hear back from Hamas within 24 hours about the latest peace deal in Gaza brokered by the United States.
Hyundai Rotem to sign $6.5 billion tank deal with Poland
World News // 4 hours ago
Hyundai Rotem to sign $6.5 billion tank deal with Poland
SEOUL, July 4 (UPI) -- South Korean's Hyundai Rotem said Thursday that the defense company is set to sign a $6.5 billion deal with Poland to export its battle tanks.
Russia launches record drones into Ukraine, including Kyiv
World News // 5 hours ago
Russia launches record drones into Ukraine, including Kyiv
July 4 (UPI) -- One person died and 26 injured in Russian strikes throughout Kyiv, one day after President Donald Trump said he was "disappointed" Russian President Vladimir Putin wasn't ready to end the three-year war with Ukraine.
North Korean civilian crosses heavily fortified DMZ into South
World News // 10 hours ago
North Korean civilian crosses heavily fortified DMZ into South
SEOUL, July 4 (UPI) -- A North Korean man who identified himself as a civilian crossed the heavily fortified military demarcation line between the two Koreas and was taken into custody, the South's military said Friday.
Finland mall stabbing attack injures several people
World News // 22 hours ago
Finland mall stabbing attack injures several people
July 3 (UPI) -- One assailant has been arrested after allegedly stabbing at least four people near a shopping center outside Helsinki, Finland, on Thursday, local media reported.
Panama president seeks support for vital Río Indio water project
World News // 22 hours ago
Panama president seeks support for vital Río Indio water project
July 3 (UPI) -- Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino urged member nations at the Mercosur Summit in Buenos Aires, to back the Río Indio project, a critical infrastructure effort to secure water supplies for the Panama Canal.
Criminal groups exploit Peru's small-scale mining registration program
World News // 1 day ago
Criminal groups exploit Peru's small-scale mining registration program
July 3 (UPI) -- The government of President Dina Boluarte has extended Peru's small-scale mining formalization program through December, even as doubts persist more than a decade after its launch and experts warn that criminal organizations have exploited the system.
Russian navy head Mikhail Gudkov killed near Ukraine border
World News // 1 day ago
Russian navy head Mikhail Gudkov killed near Ukraine border
July 3 (UPI) -- The deputy head of the Russian military was killed during "combat work" in the Kursk region of Russia. He was the head of the Russian navy and had been appointed in March.
Israeli drone strike kills 1 person, wounds 3 near Beirut
World News // 1 day ago
Israeli drone strike kills 1 person, wounds 3 near Beirut
BEIRUT, Lebanon, July 3 (UPI) -- An Israeli drone struck a car on Thursday as it was driving along a highway at the southern entrance of Beirut, killing one person and wounding three others, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry.

Trending Stories

UPS announces voluntary buyout program for full-time drivers
UPS announces voluntary buyout program for full-time drivers
North Korean civilian crosses heavily fortified DMZ into South
North Korean civilian crosses heavily fortified DMZ into South
Panama president seeks support for vital Río Indio water project
Panama president seeks support for vital Río Indio water project
Alleged cartel ties trigger ICE arrest of boxer Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.
Alleged cartel ties trigger ICE arrest of boxer Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.
On this day: 10 UPI Independence Day headlines that made history
On this day: 10 UPI Independence Day headlines that made history

Follow Us