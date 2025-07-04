45 injured in Rome gas station explosions

Firefighters of the Italian National Fire Brigade work at the site of an explosion at a petrol station in a Rome neighborhood on Friday morning. Photo by Angelo Carconi/EPA

July 4 (UPI) -- Dozens of people were injured by two accidental explosions at a Rome gas station at 8 a.m. local time on Friday.

A tanker truck struck a pipe while at the gas station, which caused a gas leak that led to an explosive chain reaction, the BBC reported.

A relatively small blast triggered a larger blast several minutes later, which caused extensive damage in Rome's Prenestino neighborhood.

At least 45 people, including 21 first responders, were injured as the explosion shook nearby buildings and shattered windows while creating a large fireball and black smoke.

❌#Roma, #esplosione in un distributore di carburante in via dei Gordiani, zona Casilino: coinvolto uno dei #vigilidelfuoco intervenuti. Squadre impegnate a spegnere le fiamme che stanno interessando il deposito giudiziario nella parte retrostante la stazione di rifornimento.... pic.twitter.com/P0zLAzFg3T— Vigili del Fuoco (@vigilidelfuoco) July 4, 2025

At least five have been hospitalized, including two men who are being treated for life-threatening injuries.

A neighboring sports center and several other buildings also were badly damaged by the gas station explosions and fire.

Rome Mayor Roberto Gualtieri inspected the devastation and told the media emergency teams prevented a "much more serious tragedy" by evacuating those inside nearby buildings after the initial explosion occurred.

❌#Roma, ricognizione dell'elicottero dei #vigilidelfuoco, Drago 162, sull'area dell'#esplosione in zona Casilino. Sotto controllo l'#incendio nei luoghi vicini il distributore carburante, operazioni di spegnimento in corso [#4luglio 11] pic.twitter.com/JK32cfebFo— Vigili del Fuoco (@vigilidelfuoco) July 4, 2025

Pope Leo XIV offered prayers for those affected by the tragedy, the Vatican News reported.

"I pray for the people involved in the explosion at a gas station this morning in the Prenestino Labicano district in the heart of my diocese," Pope Leo said.

"I continue to follow with concern the developments of this tragic incident."