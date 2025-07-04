World News
July 4, 2025 / 12:29 PM

Hamas to respond to U.S.-backed ceasefire plan with Israel in Gaza

By Simon Corlett
President Donald Trump said he expects to hear back from Hamas within 24 hours about the latest peace deal in Gaza brokered by the United States. Photo by Will Oliver/UPI
1 of 4 | President Donald Trump said he expects to hear back from Hamas within 24 hours about the latest peace deal in Gaza brokered by the United States. Photo by Will Oliver/UPI | License Photo

July 4 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump said he expects to hear back from Hamas within 24 hours about the latest peace deal in Gaza brokered by the United States.

"We'll see what happens. We are going to know over the next 24 hours," Trump told an inquiring reporter Thursday night at a rally in Iowa.

Hamas said Friday it was considering the proposal and consulting other Palestinian groups before issuing a response about a "final decision." It did not say when that reply might come.

Israel earlier this week agreed to the "necessary conditions" of a U.S.-sponsored plan spearheaded by U.S. special envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff that would see a ceasefire with Hamas in Gaza.

Witkoff's plan will see a 60-day end to hostilities in the Palestinian enclave, although many of the details remain unknown, including any related to the remaining Israeli hostages being held by Hamas.

"I hope, for the good of the Middle East, that Hamas takes this Deal, because it will not get better - IT WILL ONLY GET WORSE," Trump wrote on Truth Social earlier this week.

In January, Hamas and Israel signed a deal for a ceasefire that was to take place over three phases and lead to the eventual release of all hostages, both living and dead.

The first phase ended in March with both sides accusing the other of violating the terms of the deal.

In April, Hamas formally rejected further ceasefire plans and the two sides have since been locked in conflict in Gaza.

Hyundai Rotem to sign $6.5 billion tank deal with Poland
World News // 1 hour ago
Hyundai Rotem to sign $6.5 billion tank deal with Poland
SEOUL, July 4 (UPI) -- South Korean's Hyundai Rotem said Thursday that the defense company is set to sign a $6.5 billion deal with Poland to export its battle tanks.
Russia launches record drones into Ukraine, including Kyiv
World News // 2 hours ago
Russia launches record drones into Ukraine, including Kyiv
July 4 (UPI) -- One person died and 26 injured in Russian strikes throughout Kyiv, one day after President Donald Trump said he was "disappointed" Russian President Vladimir Putin wasn't ready to end the three-year war with Ukraine.
North Korean civilian crosses heavily fortified DMZ into South
World News // 7 hours ago
North Korean civilian crosses heavily fortified DMZ into South
SEOUL, July 4 (UPI) -- A North Korean man who identified himself as a civilian crossed the heavily fortified military demarcation line between the two Koreas and was taken into custody, the South's military said Friday.
Finland mall stabbing attack injures several people
World News // 19 hours ago
Finland mall stabbing attack injures several people
July 3 (UPI) -- One assailant has been arrested after allegedly stabbing at least four people near a shopping center outside Helsinki, Finland, on Thursday, local media reported.
Panama president seeks support for vital Río Indio water project
World News // 19 hours ago
Panama president seeks support for vital Río Indio water project
July 3 (UPI) -- Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino urged member nations at the Mercosur Summit in Buenos Aires, to back the Río Indio project, a critical infrastructure effort to secure water supplies for the Panama Canal.
Criminal groups exploit Peru's small-scale mining registration program
World News // 22 hours ago
Criminal groups exploit Peru's small-scale mining registration program
July 3 (UPI) -- The government of President Dina Boluarte has extended Peru's small-scale mining formalization program through December, even as doubts persist more than a decade after its launch and experts warn that criminal organizations have exploited the system.
Russian navy head Mikhail Gudkov killed near Ukraine border
World News // 22 hours ago
Russian navy head Mikhail Gudkov killed near Ukraine border
July 3 (UPI) -- The deputy head of the Russian military was killed during "combat work" in the Kursk region of Russia. He was the head of the Russian navy and had been appointed in March.
Israeli drone strike kills 1 person, wounds 3 near Beirut
World News // 23 hours ago
Israeli drone strike kills 1 person, wounds 3 near Beirut
BEIRUT, Lebanon, July 3 (UPI) -- An Israeli drone struck a car on Thursday as it was driving along a highway at the southern entrance of Beirut, killing one person and wounding three others, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry.
Chinese aircraft carrier Shandong docks in Hong Kong for ceremony
World News // 1 day ago
Chinese aircraft carrier Shandong docks in Hong Kong for ceremony
July 3 (UPI) -- Chinese aircraft carrier Shandong docked at Victoria Harbour for a ceremony on Thursday.
Latin American governments use new technology to fight organized crime
World News // 1 day ago
Latin American governments use new technology to fight organized crime
July 3 (UPI) -- Using new and improved technology should support efforts to combat the sharp rise in crime and drug trafficking across Latin America, representatives from several countries have agreed.

