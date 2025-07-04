Hamas to respond to U.S.-backed ceasefire plan with Israel in Gaza

July 4 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump said he expects to hear back from Hamas within 24 hours about the latest peace deal in Gaza brokered by the United States.

"We'll see what happens. We are going to know over the next 24 hours," Trump told an inquiring reporter Thursday night at a rally in Iowa.

Hamas said Friday it was considering the proposal and consulting other Palestinian groups before issuing a response about a "final decision." It did not say when that reply might come.

Israel earlier this week agreed to the "necessary conditions" of a U.S.-sponsored plan spearheaded by U.S. special envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff that would see a ceasefire with Hamas in Gaza.

Witkoff's plan will see a 60-day end to hostilities in the Palestinian enclave, although many of the details remain unknown, including any related to the remaining Israeli hostages being held by Hamas.

"I hope, for the good of the Middle East, that Hamas takes this Deal, because it will not get better - IT WILL ONLY GET WORSE," Trump wrote on Truth Social earlier this week.

In January, Hamas and Israel signed a deal for a ceasefire that was to take place over three phases and lead to the eventual release of all hostages, both living and dead.

The first phase ended in March with both sides accusing the other of violating the terms of the deal.

In April, Hamas formally rejected further ceasefire plans and the two sides have since been locked in conflict in Gaza.