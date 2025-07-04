World News
July 4, 2025 / 1:43 PM

Russia officially recognizes Afghan Taliban government

By Simon Corlett
Russia has become the first country to formally recognize the Taliban government in Afghanistan (Taliban Minister of Refugees Khalil ur Rehman Haqqani pictured 2024). File Photo by Samiullah Popal/EPA-EFE
July 4 (UPI) -- Russia has become the first country to formally recognize the Taliban government in Afghanistan.

"We believe that the official recognition of the Government of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan will give an impetus to the development of productive bilateral cooperation between our countries in various areas," the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a media release accompanied by a photo of Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko meeting Afghan ambassador Gul Hassan Hassan in Moscow this week.

"We see considerable prospects for interaction in trade and the economy with a focus on projects in energy, transport, agriculture, and infrastructure. We will continue to assist Kabul in strengthening regional security and fighting terrorist threats and drug crime."

Afghanistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs also confirmed the recognition on X, with photos.

"During this meeting, the Russian Ambassador officially conveyed the Russian government's decision to recognize the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan by the Russian Federation," the ministry said in the post.

"The Ambassador highlighted the importance of this decision."

The meeting between the two dignitaries took place at the new Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan embassy in Moscow.

Last October, Russia formally ended its designation of the Taliban as a terrorist organization but did not at the time officially recognize the Islamic regime.

Moscow first added the Taliban to its list of designated terrorist groups in 2003 while the regime supported separatist groups in the Caucasus region governed by Russia.

After being chased from power following the U.S. military occupation of Afghanistan in 2001, the Taliban returned to governance in 2021 when President Joe Biden ordered the withdrawal of American troops on the ground.

The Taliban quickly regained its hold on the country and began rounding up dissidents and in some cases executing them.

