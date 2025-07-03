July 3 (UPI) -- The Russian military confirmed today that the leader of the Russian navy was killed near the Ukrainian border.

Major General Mikhail Gudkov, deputy head of the Russian military, was killed in an operation near the border. Russian defense ministry said the operation in the western Kursk region was "combat work." It gave no further details. The region borders Ukraine's Sumy region.

It's one of the most high-profile losses by Russia since it invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

Russian President Vladimir Putin appointed Gudkov to his post in March.

Oleg Kozhemyako, governor of the Primorsky region, announced the death on Telegram. He said 10 others also were killed. Kozhemyako described Gudkov as loyal and said he died "carrying out his duty."

Four or more missiles may have struck the base, and several senior officers were killed in the attack. The base was near the village of Korenevo, about 19 miles from the front.

Gudkov had led the 155th Marine Brigade, a unit on the front line that was often replenished because so many in the unit have been killed. The unit has been accused of war crimes by Kyiv, including the execution of nine Ukrainian prisoners of war last summer and possibly two other POWs.

The unit took part in the attempt to take Kyiv, which failed. In 2023, it was in Vuhledar, where it was accused of more war crimes. It then redeployed to Kursk when the Ukraine military moved into the Russian region.

So far, at least 10 Russian major generals or lieutenant generals have been killed in the war.

On June 29, Ukrainian F-16 pilot Lt. Colonel Maksym Ustymenko, 31, was killed when his fighter jet was damaged trying to intercept Russian missiles and drones.