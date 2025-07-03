Finland mall stabbing attack injures several people

July 3 (UPI) -- One assailant has been arrested after allegedly stabbing at least four people near a shopping center outside Helsinki, Finland, on Thursday, local media reported.

It was not immediately clear how many people were injured at the scene, and the victims were attended to by emergency medical personnel.

The Finnish broadcaster Yle reported that there was a large pool of blood visible in the street outside the shopping mall where the incident took place, and sanitation workers were under pressure to remove it quickly. The blood trailed from the mall area to a nearby highway.

Yle video showed a heavy police presence and emergency response vehicles in front of the mall, which was restricted by police tape. Officers put the shopping area on lockdown and were not allowing visitors to enter or leave.

Police questioned witnesses on the second floor of the Ratina shopping mall, where the attack took place.

The shopping area is located in Tempere, Finland's third largest city, about 110 miles northwest of Helsinki.

Investigators continued to search for a motive in the stabbing, which occurred outside the mall during rush hour.