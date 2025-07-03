Trending
July 3, 2025 / 1:05 PM

Chinese aircraft carrier Shandong docks in Hong Kong for ceremony

By Andrew Sookdeo
Chinese aircraft carrier Shandong docked at Victoria Harbour to allow for a ceremony and visitation of residents on Thursday. Photo by Leung Man Hei/EPA
July 3 (UPI) -- Chinese aircraft carrier Shandong docked at Victoria Harbour for a ceremony on Thursday.

The task force was welcomed with a ceremony held by Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government at the Ngong Shuen Chau Barracks as Shandong (Hull 17), guided missile destroyers Yan'an (Hull 106) and Zhanijiang (Hull 165), and guided missile frigate Yuncheng (Hull 571) arrived in Hong Kong.

"This visit represents national defense and security safeguarding high-quality development, demonstrating that national security is rock-solid," said Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu.

Lee noted how this visit served as a reminder that the country's stability and prosperity "has not come easily."

From July 4 to 6, the warships will be open to visitors to explore areas, view fighter jets and helicopters, and see training displays.

"This visit by the Shandong fleet will allow Hong Kong residents to personally experience the magnificence and advanced nature of the nation's modern naval vessels and gain a deeper understanding of the achievements of national defense modernization," Lee said.

Helicopters flew above the fleet as a fireboat sprayed water to welcome them. Jets were on Shandong's deck with personnel in white suits arranged to write out "with national security, our homes are safe," in Chinese characters.

Fans from across the border traveled to Hong Kong in order to see a glimpse of the fleet's arrival.

