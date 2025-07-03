Trending
World News
July 3, 2025 / 3:00 AM

On This Day: Union defeats Confederacy at Gettysburg

On July 3, 1863, the Union army under the command of Gen. George Meade defeated Confederate forces commanded by Gen. Robert E. Lee at Gettysburg, Pa.

By UPI Staff
Share with X
On July 3, 1938, President Franklin D. Roosevelt dedicated the Eternal Light Peace Memorial Gettysburg. UPI File Photo
1 of 4 | On July 3, 1938, President Franklin D. Roosevelt dedicated the Eternal Light Peace Memorial Gettysburg. UPI File Photo | License Photo

July 3 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1608, French explorer Samuel de Champlain founded the Canadian town of Quebec.

In 1775, George Washington took command of the Continental Army at Cambridge, Mass.

In 1863, the Union army under the command of Gen. George Meade defeated Confederate forces commanded by Gen. Robert E. Lee at Gettysburg, Pa.

In 1890, Idaho became the 43rd state of the United States of America.

File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI

In 1915, J.P. Morgan Jr., son of renowned banker and financier J. P. Morgan, was shot twice in the groin by Eric Muenter, a German professor at Harvard University. Morgan survived the would-be assassination attempt.

In 1938, President Franklin D. Roosevelt dedicated the Eternal Light Peace Memorial Gettysburg.

In 1971, rock star Jim Morrison, 27, was found dead of heart failure in a bathtub in Paris.

In 1986, Rudy Vallee, one of the United States' most popular singers in the 1920s and '30s, died at the age of 84.

In 1988, during the Iran-Iraq War, missiles fired from the USS Vincennes brought down an Iranian airliner in the Persian Gulf, killing all 290 people aboard. The United States said the ship's crew had incorrectly identified the jetliner, believing it was an attacking Iranian fighter jet. Years later, the United States agreed to pay millions of dollars in reparations for what it called "a terrible human tragedy."

Relatives of victims of an Iranian airliner that was shot down by a U.S. warship over two decades ago participate in a ceremony commemorating the dead in the Persian Gulf off the coast of Iran on July 2, 2012. File Photo by Maryam Rahmanian/UPI

In 1996, Boris Yeltsin was re-elected president of Russia, defeating Gennadi Zyuganov in a runoff.

In 2009, Sarah Palin, who became a national figure as the Republican candidate for vice president in 2008, announced she was resigning as governor of Alaska with 17 months to go in her term.

In 2013, the Egyptian military removed President Mohamed Morsi from office and announced it was suspending the constitution and planning new elections.

In 2023, Israeli forces launched a military operation in the occupied West Bank, targeting what officials said was a terrorist headquarters within the Jenin refugee camp. Nine Palestinians died and at least 100 were injured.

File Photo by STR/UPI

Read More

Latest Headlines

Artist reinstated to biennale after Hezbollah artwork furor
World News // 4 hours ago
Artist reinstated to biennale after Hezbollah artwork furor
July 2 (UPI) -- Australia has reinstated Lebanese-born artist Khaled Sabsabi and curator Michael Dagostino to represent the country at the 2026 Venice Biennale after they were dropped earlier this year.
Israel agrees to latest U.S. proposal for cease-fire with Hamas
World News // 9 hours ago
Israel agrees to latest U.S. proposal for cease-fire with Hamas
July 2 (UPI) -- Israel has agreed to a U.S. proposal for a temporary ceasefire with Hamas after reneging on a previous path for peace earlier this year, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar reportedly confirmed Wednesday.
300 India-based Chinese workers in Apple's Foxconn facility ordered home
World News // 10 hours ago
300 India-based Chinese workers in Apple's Foxconn facility ordered home
July 2 (UPI) -- Apple's largest iPhone producer has reportedly ordered hundreds of its India-based Chinese workers to return to their native China but for unspecified reasons.
South Korean population plummet predicted
World News // 11 hours ago
South Korean population plummet predicted
July 2 (UPI) -- South Korea's population might plummet to 15% of its current level over the next 100 years due to an ongoing demographic decline, according to a South Korean think tank.
Iran suspends U.N. nuclear inspections
World News // 12 hours ago
Iran suspends U.N. nuclear inspections
July 2 (UPI) -- The Iranian government has suspended cooperation with the U.N.'s International Atomic Energy Agency until the security of Iran's nuclear facilities and activities is assured.
British settlers guilty of genocide against indigenous Australians
World News // 16 hours ago
British settlers guilty of genocide against indigenous Australians
July 2 (UPI) -- A commission of inquiry in Victoria concluded that British colonialists' treatment of the state's First Peoples in the 1830s amounted to genocide, crimes against humanity and denial of freedoms.
U.S. halts some weapons shipments to Ukraine over stockpile concerns
World News // 17 hours ago
U.S. halts some weapons shipments to Ukraine over stockpile concerns
July 2 (UPI) -- Ukraine has expressed concern that Russia may be emboldened after the United States put a pause on a shipment of armament to Ukraine due to lessened stockpile concerns.
South Korea to explore potential of Northern Sea Route
World News // 1 day ago
South Korea to explore potential of Northern Sea Route
SEOUL, July 1 (UPI) -- South Korea is exploring the potential of the Arctic shipping routes, particularly the Northern Sea Route, which is expected to reduce shipping times and costs between Asia and Europe.
Qantas says 6 million airline customers' data impacted by cyberattack
World News // 19 hours ago
Qantas says 6 million airline customers' data impacted by cyberattack
July 2 (UPI) -- The Qantas airline company announced Wednesday that data belonging to six million of its customers has been hacked.
Dalai Lama confirms plans for a successor to be chosen before he dies
World News // 19 hours ago
Dalai Lama confirms plans for a successor to be chosen before he dies
July 2 (UPI) -- The Dalai Lama announced Wednesday that the foundation he established in exile in India will name his successor in due course, prompting China to insist he had no role to play and that his replacement was a decision for

Trending Stories

300 India-based Chinese workers in Apple's Foxconn facility ordered home
300 India-based Chinese workers in Apple's Foxconn facility ordered home
After Paramount settles Trump CBS News suit, Sen. Warren seeks probe
After Paramount settles Trump CBS News suit, Sen. Warren seeks probe
North Korea opens massive beach resort, will welcome Russian tourists
North Korea opens massive beach resort, will welcome Russian tourists
Microsoft cuts 9K jobs in 4th round of layoffs this year
Microsoft cuts 9K jobs in 4th round of layoffs this year
Kohberger pleads guilty to 2022 murders of 4 Idaho college students
Kohberger pleads guilty to 2022 murders of 4 Idaho college students

Follow Us