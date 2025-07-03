Trending
World News
July 3, 2025 / 10:29 AM

Ryanair cancels flights for 30,000 passengers amid French ATC strike

By Ian Stark
Share with X
Ryanair urged the European Commission to reform EU Air Traffic Control systems after it canceled flights impacting more than 30,000 passengers on Thursday as French ATC workers were on strike. File Photo by Andy Rain/EPA-EFE
Ryanair urged the European Commission to reform EU Air Traffic Control systems after it canceled flights impacting more than 30,000 passengers on Thursday as French ATC workers were on strike. File Photo by Andy Rain/EPA-EFE

July 3 (UPI) -- Ryanair publicly called on the European Commission Thursday to reform EU Air Traffic Control services as strikes by French ATC employees have canceled flights for more than 30,000 people.

"European families are held to ransom by French Air Traffic Controllers going on strike," wrote Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary in a press release. "It is not acceptable that overflights over French airspace en route to their destination are being canceled/delayed as a result of yet another French ATC strike."

"It makes no sense and is abundantly unfair on EU passengers and families going on holidays," he added.

Ryanair asked EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to "take urgent action to reform EU ATC services" after the airline was forced to cancel 170 flights slated for Thursday and Friday, which happens to coincide with the start of the European summer holiday season.

Related

Ryanair's release also noted that aside from flights involving France being canceled, flights that fly over France to and from countries such as Ireland, Spain and Greece are also impacted.

"EU skies cannot be repeatedly closed just because French Air Traffic Controllers are going on recreational strikes," it declared.

"I am determined to stand firm against this unacceptable movement," said French Transport Minister Philippe Tabarot in an X post Wednesday.

He called the ATC's choice to strike during the peak holiday departure time and salary increase demands, among other conditions, "unacceptable."

Tabarot also noted that the ATC strike impacts Air France, whose losses he said "are likely to amount to millions of euros, a burden that will ultimately fall on French taxpayers."

Ryanair has also created a website titled "Air Traffic Control Ruined Your Flight," which lists several EU nations' transportation ministers under the banner "ATC League Of Delays." It lists each minister's country, then alleges how many flights have been disrupted and passengers have been impacted by ATC delays.

It has Tabarot at the top, and purports 26,008 flights and 4,681,440 have been affected under his watch.

O'Leary also said in his statement that should von der Leyen reform EU ATC services by making sure ATC services are fully staffed for the beginning of daily departures and provide protection for overflights during national ATC strikes, it would "eliminate 90% of all ATC delays and cancellations, and protect EU passengers from these repeated and avoidable ATC disruptions due to yet another French ATC strike."

The UNSA-ICNA air traffic control engineer union had announced in June it would be striking on July 3 and 4, and in a statement released Saturday said it is "calling for a change of course to strengthen the staff, to complete technical modernization projects and to reinstate operational priorities at the heart of decisions."

Latest Headlines

Analysis: Can Woori Financial break into Korea's top ranks?
World News // 41 minutes ago
Analysis: Can Woori Financial break into Korea's top ranks?
SEOUL, July 3 (UPI) -- South Korea's Woori Financial Group has officially acquired two South Korean life insurance companies, Tongyang and ABL, from China's Dajia Insurance Group for $1.1 billion.
Japanese islands shaken by earthquake after more than 1,000 tremors
World News // 1 hour ago
Japanese islands shaken by earthquake after more than 1,000 tremors
July 3 (UPI) -- An island chain in southwest Japan was shaken by an earthquake on Thursday after over 1,000 tremors throughout two weeks.
Wildfire on Crete forces evacuation of 1,500 tourists, locals
World News // 2 hours ago
Wildfire on Crete forces evacuation of 1,500 tourists, locals
July 3 (UPI) -- Authorities on Crete moved more than a thousand tourists and residents to safety as an out-of-control wildfire engulfed a forested area in the southwest of the island.
Passenger ferry sinks off Bali killing 5 people, 29 unaccounted for
World News // 4 hours ago
Passenger ferry sinks off Bali killing 5 people, 29 unaccounted for
July 3 (UPI) -- A search for survivors was continuing off the Indonesian island of Bali on Thursday after a passenger ferry sank overnight in bad weather, killing at least five people.
South Korea's President Lee says U.S. tariff negotiations 'not very easy'
World News // 5 hours ago
South Korea's President Lee says U.S. tariff negotiations 'not very easy'
SEOUL, July 3 (UPI) -- South Korean President Lee Jae Myung said Thursday that the country is working hard to strike a trade deal with the United States on impending tariffs but expressed uncertainty about when talks would be concluded.
On This Day: Union defeats Confederacy at Gettysburg
World News // 8 hours ago
On This Day: Union defeats Confederacy at Gettysburg
July 3 (UPI) -- On July 3, 1863, the Union army under the command of Gen. George Meade defeated Confederate forces commanded by Gen. Robert E. Lee at Gettysburg, Pa.
Artist reinstated to biennale after Hezbollah artwork furor
World News // 12 hours ago
Artist reinstated to biennale after Hezbollah artwork furor
July 2 (UPI) -- Australia has reinstated Lebanese-born artist Khaled Sabsabi and curator Michael Dagostino to represent the country at the 2026 Venice Biennale after they were dropped earlier this year.
Israel agrees to latest U.S. proposal for cease-fire with Hamas
World News // 17 hours ago
Israel agrees to latest U.S. proposal for cease-fire with Hamas
July 2 (UPI) -- Israel has agreed to a U.S. proposal for a temporary ceasefire with Hamas after reneging on a previous path for peace earlier this year, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar reportedly confirmed Wednesday.
300 India-based Chinese workers in Apple's Foxconn facility ordered home
World News // 18 hours ago
300 India-based Chinese workers in Apple's Foxconn facility ordered home
July 2 (UPI) -- Apple's largest iPhone producer has reportedly ordered hundreds of its India-based Chinese workers to return to their native China but for unspecified reasons.
South Korean population plummet predicted
World News // 18 hours ago
South Korean population plummet predicted
July 2 (UPI) -- South Korea's population might plummet to 15% of its current level over the next 100 years due to an ongoing demographic decline, according to a South Korean think tank.

Trending Stories

300 India-based Chinese workers in Apple's Foxconn facility ordered home
300 India-based Chinese workers in Apple's Foxconn facility ordered home
Kohberger pleads guilty to 2022 murders of 4 Idaho college students
Kohberger pleads guilty to 2022 murders of 4 Idaho college students
Microsoft cuts 9K jobs in 4th round of layoffs this year
Microsoft cuts 9K jobs in 4th round of layoffs this year
Trump announces trade deal with Vietnam; says deal with Japan unlikely
Trump announces trade deal with Vietnam; says deal with Japan unlikely
House intern dies after Monday night shooting in Washington, D.C.
House intern dies after Monday night shooting in Washington, D.C.

Follow Us