Trending
World News
July 1, 2025 / 9:45 AM / Updated at 9:01 AM

South Korea to explore potential of Northern Sea Route

State-run group creates team dedicated to Arctic shipping.

By Tae-gyu Kim
Share with X
South Korea plans to explore the potential of the Northern Sea Route, which is expected to connect the Port of Busan (pictured) to Europe. Photo by ah64dka52/Pixabay
South Korea plans to explore the potential of the Northern Sea Route, which is expected to connect the Port of Busan (pictured) to Europe. Photo by ah64dka52/Pixabay

SEOUL, July 1 (UPI) -- South Korea is exploring the potential of the Arctic shipping routes, particularly the Northern Sea Route, which is expected to reduce shipping times and costs between Asia and Europe.

The state-run Busan Port Authority noted Tuesday that it has established a dedicated team to prepare for the commercial use of the Arctic route.

The newly structured team is projected to lead the strategic development of Arctic route initiatives and oversee related policies from planning to implementation, according to the BPA.

"To address pressing challenges of Busan Port, including the Arctic Sea Route, a swift and flexible execution-oriented organization is essential," BPA President Song Sang-Keun said in a statement.

Related

The measure is in line with the policy direction of new President Lee Jae Myung.

Lee is a strong proponent of Arctic shipping. During a presidential rally in May, he stressed the need to stay competitive with neighboring countries, including China and Japan.

Lee was elected to become the nation's 21st president by winning the June 3 by-election, which took place due to the impeachment of his predecessor Yoon Suk-yeol. Yoon was ousted from the post after his controversial martial decree declaration late last year.

Global warming is credited for opening the Northern Sea Route, which is expected to become commercially viable in the 2030s.

If a vessel departs from Busan Port, around 200 miles southeast of Seoul, and travels to Rotterdam in the Netherlands via the Suez Canal, the total distance is about 12,400 miles, However, using the Northern Sea Route shortens the distance to some 8,700 miles.

In his recent book, Seoul National University honorary professor Kim Tai-yoo wrote that the Northern Sea Route offers significant growth potential for South Korea.

"If South Korea can take the lead in forming a strategic alignment among the U.S., Russia, and itself -- securing early access to the Arctic route and establishing key port hubs -- it could position itself at the very core of the new global order the United States seeks to build," Kim wrote.

Latest Headlines

Qantas says 6 million airline customers' data impacted by cyberattack
World News // 54 minutes ago
Qantas says 6 million airline customers' data impacted by cyberattack
July 2 (UPI) -- The Qantas airline company announced Wednesday that data belonging to six million of its customers has been hacked.
Dalai Lama confirms plans for a successor to be chosen before he dies
World News // 1 hour ago
Dalai Lama confirms plans for a successor to be chosen before he dies
July 2 (UPI) -- The Dalai Lama announced Wednesday that the foundation he established in exile in India will name his successor in due course, prompting China to insist he had no role to play and that his replacement was a decision for
North Korea opens massive beach resort, will welcome Russian tourists
World News // 4 hours ago
North Korea opens massive beach resort, will welcome Russian tourists
SEOUL, July 2 (UPI) -- North Korea opened a massive beach resort on its east coast to the public, state-run media reported Wednesday, with Russian guests expected to start arriving next week.
Trump says Israel has agreed to 60-day Gaza cease-fire
World News // 9 hours ago
Trump says Israel has agreed to 60-day Gaza cease-fire
July 1 (UPI) -- Israel has agreed to the "necessary conditions" for a 60-day cease-fire in order to negotiate an end to the war in Gaza, President Donald Trump announced Tuesday night.
U.N. warns of worsening human rights conditions in Venezuela
World News // 20 hours ago
U.N. warns of worsening human rights conditions in Venezuela
July 1 (UPI) -- Arbitrary detentions, forced disappearances, torture and ill-treatment -- particularly during recent elections -- are among the human rights violations in Venezuela cited in a United Nations report released this week.
Three killed as Ukraine strikes Russian military plant
World News // 19 hours ago
Three killed as Ukraine strikes Russian military plant
July 1 (UPI) -- Russian authorities said at least three people were killed as Ukraine claimed an attack on a military plant in the city of Izhevsk.
International Criminal Court hit by cyberattack during NATO summit
World News // 22 hours ago
International Criminal Court hit by cyberattack during NATO summit
July 1 (UPI) -- The International Criminal Court in The Hague said it was hit by a "sophisticated and targeted" cyberattack during last week's NATO summit, the second such incident in less than two years.
Opposition candidates lead polls for Bolivia's presidential election
World News // 21 hours ago
Opposition candidates lead polls for Bolivia's presidential election
July 1 (UPI) -- With fewer than 45 days until Bolivia's presidential election, businessman Samuel Doria Medina -- leader of Unidad Nacional, a center-left social democratic party -- is leading the polls with 19.6% support.
Rap duo Bob Vylan: 'We are being targeted for speaking up' after IDF chants
World News // 21 hours ago
Rap duo Bob Vylan: 'We are being targeted for speaking up' after IDF chants
July 1 (UPI) -- The English alternative rap duo Bob Vylan responded Tuesday to recent backlash over comments in regard to the Israel-Hamas conflict during a performance over the weekend.
Heat wave sweeps across Europe as the Eiffel Tower closes
World News // 21 hours ago
Heat wave sweeps across Europe as the Eiffel Tower closes
July 1 (UPI) -- Severe heat waves in Europe closed the top of the Eiffel Tower to visitors as it swept across France and the rest of Europe.

Trending Stories

Trump, DeSantis tour Florida's 'Alligator Alcatraz'
Trump, DeSantis tour Florida's 'Alligator Alcatraz'
Televangelist Jimmy Swaggart dies at age 90
Televangelist Jimmy Swaggart dies at age 90
Three killed as Ukraine strikes Russian military plant
Three killed as Ukraine strikes Russian military plant
Heat wave sweeps across Europe as the Eiffel Tower closes
Heat wave sweeps across Europe as the Eiffel Tower closes
Fireworks warehouse near Sacramento explodes, ignites large fire
Fireworks warehouse near Sacramento explodes, ignites large fire

Follow Us