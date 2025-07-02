Trending
World News
July 2, 2025 / 9:48 AM

U.S. halts some weapons shipments to Ukraine over stockpile concerns

By Ian Stark
Share with X
U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth halted some weapons deliveries to Ukraine over concerns about the U.S. military stockpile. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI
U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth halted some weapons deliveries to Ukraine over concerns about the U.S. military stockpile. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

July 2 (UPI) -- The U.S. Defense Department halted shipment of some missiles and ammunition to Ukraine over concerns about U.S. military stockpiles.

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth ordered a pause in sending weapons, including Patriot interceptors, 155 mm high explosive Howitzer munitions, Hellfire missiles, GMLRS precision-guided missile systems, AIM air-to-air missiles and grenade launchers, NBC News reported, citing unnamed congressional officials and sources familiar with the decision.

"This decision was made to put America's interests first following a DOD review of our nation's military support and assistance to other countries across the globe," said White House spokesperson Anna Kelly to the press. "The strength of the United States Armed Forces remains unquestioned -- just ask Iran."

Officials who spoke to NBC News said the concerns over the state of the U.S. military stockpile arose after multiple years of sending aid to Ukraine since Russia launched its invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, and the conflict in the Middle East involving Houthi Rebels in Yemen and aiding Israel in its defense against Iran.

Related

"The Department of Defense continues to provide the president with robust options to continue military aid to Ukraine, consistent with his goal of bringing this tragic war to an end," Elbridge Colby, Pentagon undersecretary for policy, told NewsNation Tuesday. "At the same time, the department is rigorously examining and adapting its approach to achieving this objective while also preserving U.S. forces' readiness for administration defense priorities."

Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced Wednesday it met with John Ginkel, the Deputy Chief of Mission at the U.S. Embassy after the decision amid concern that the scaling back of weapons assistance to Ukraine would embolden Russia.

"The Ukrainian side emphasized that any delay or slowing down in supporting Ukraine's defense capabilities would only encourage the agressor to continue war and terror, rather than seek peace," it said.

Ukraine's Foreign Affairs Ministry stated that to bring an end to the conflict with Russia, "it is critically important to increase Ukraine's defense capability and increase coordinated transatlantic pressure on the aggressor."

Ukraine's Foreign Affairs Minister Andrii Sybiha posted to X Wednesday that Russia attacked a hospital in the city of Kherson Tuesday night, which left eight people injured.

"We must send the right signals to the aggressor by strengthening Ukraine's capabilities and increasing pressure on Russia," said Sybiha. "This is the only way to force Moscow to end the war."

Latest Headlines

South Korea to explore potential of Northern Sea Route
World News // 1 day ago
South Korea to explore potential of Northern Sea Route
SEOUL, July 1 (UPI) -- South Korea is exploring the potential of the Arctic shipping routes, particularly the Northern Sea Route, which is expected to reduce shipping times and costs between Asia and Europe.
Qantas says 6 million airline customers' data impacted by cyberattack
World News // 2 hours ago
Qantas says 6 million airline customers' data impacted by cyberattack
July 2 (UPI) -- The Qantas airline company announced Wednesday that data belonging to six million of its customers has been hacked.
Dalai Lama confirms plans for a successor to be chosen before he dies
World News // 2 hours ago
Dalai Lama confirms plans for a successor to be chosen before he dies
July 2 (UPI) -- The Dalai Lama announced Wednesday that the foundation he established in exile in India will name his successor in due course, prompting China to insist he had no role to play and that his replacement was a decision for
North Korea opens massive beach resort, will welcome Russian tourists
World News // 6 hours ago
North Korea opens massive beach resort, will welcome Russian tourists
SEOUL, July 2 (UPI) -- North Korea opened a massive beach resort on its east coast to the public, state-run media reported Wednesday, with Russian guests expected to start arriving next week.
Trump says Israel has agreed to 60-day Gaza cease-fire
World News // 10 hours ago
Trump says Israel has agreed to 60-day Gaza cease-fire
July 1 (UPI) -- Israel has agreed to the "necessary conditions" for a 60-day cease-fire in order to negotiate an end to the war in Gaza, President Donald Trump announced Tuesday night.
U.N. warns of worsening human rights conditions in Venezuela
World News // 21 hours ago
U.N. warns of worsening human rights conditions in Venezuela
July 1 (UPI) -- Arbitrary detentions, forced disappearances, torture and ill-treatment -- particularly during recent elections -- are among the human rights violations in Venezuela cited in a United Nations report released this week.
Three killed as Ukraine strikes Russian military plant
World News // 20 hours ago
Three killed as Ukraine strikes Russian military plant
July 1 (UPI) -- Russian authorities said at least three people were killed as Ukraine claimed an attack on a military plant in the city of Izhevsk.
International Criminal Court hit by cyberattack during NATO summit
World News // 1 day ago
International Criminal Court hit by cyberattack during NATO summit
July 1 (UPI) -- The International Criminal Court in The Hague said it was hit by a "sophisticated and targeted" cyberattack during last week's NATO summit, the second such incident in less than two years.
Opposition candidates lead polls for Bolivia's presidential election
World News // 22 hours ago
Opposition candidates lead polls for Bolivia's presidential election
July 1 (UPI) -- With fewer than 45 days until Bolivia's presidential election, businessman Samuel Doria Medina -- leader of Unidad Nacional, a center-left social democratic party -- is leading the polls with 19.6% support.
Rap duo Bob Vylan: 'We are being targeted for speaking up' after IDF chants
World News // 22 hours ago
Rap duo Bob Vylan: 'We are being targeted for speaking up' after IDF chants
July 1 (UPI) -- The English alternative rap duo Bob Vylan responded Tuesday to recent backlash over comments in regard to the Israel-Hamas conflict during a performance over the weekend.

Trending Stories

Trump, DeSantis tour Florida's 'Alligator Alcatraz'
Trump, DeSantis tour Florida's 'Alligator Alcatraz'
Televangelist Jimmy Swaggart dies at age 90
Televangelist Jimmy Swaggart dies at age 90
Three killed as Ukraine strikes Russian military plant
Three killed as Ukraine strikes Russian military plant
Heat wave sweeps across Europe as the Eiffel Tower closes
Heat wave sweeps across Europe as the Eiffel Tower closes
Paramount reaches settlement in Trump's CBS News lawsuit
Paramount reaches settlement in Trump's CBS News lawsuit

Follow Us