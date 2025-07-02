U.S. halts some weapons shipments to Ukraine over stockpile concerns

July 2 (UPI) -- The U.S. Defense Department halted shipment of some missiles and ammunition to Ukraine over concerns about U.S. military stockpiles.

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth ordered a pause in sending weapons, including Patriot interceptors, 155 mm high explosive Howitzer munitions, Hellfire missiles, GMLRS precision-guided missile systems, AIM air-to-air missiles and grenade launchers, NBC News reported, citing unnamed congressional officials and sources familiar with the decision.

"This decision was made to put America's interests first following a DOD review of our nation's military support and assistance to other countries across the globe," said White House spokesperson Anna Kelly to the press. "The strength of the United States Armed Forces remains unquestioned -- just ask Iran."

Officials who spoke to NBC News said the concerns over the state of the U.S. military stockpile arose after multiple years of sending aid to Ukraine since Russia launched its invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, and the conflict in the Middle East involving Houthi Rebels in Yemen and aiding Israel in its defense against Iran.

"The Department of Defense continues to provide the president with robust options to continue military aid to Ukraine, consistent with his goal of bringing this tragic war to an end," Elbridge Colby, Pentagon undersecretary for policy, told NewsNation Tuesday. "At the same time, the department is rigorously examining and adapting its approach to achieving this objective while also preserving U.S. forces' readiness for administration defense priorities."

Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced Wednesday it met with John Ginkel, the Deputy Chief of Mission at the U.S. Embassy after the decision amid concern that the scaling back of weapons assistance to Ukraine would embolden Russia.

"The Ukrainian side emphasized that any delay or slowing down in supporting Ukraine's defense capabilities would only encourage the agressor to continue war and terror, rather than seek peace," it said.

Ukraine's Foreign Affairs Ministry stated that to bring an end to the conflict with Russia, "it is critically important to increase Ukraine's defense capability and increase coordinated transatlantic pressure on the aggressor."

Ukraine's Foreign Affairs Minister Andrii Sybiha posted to X Wednesday that Russia attacked a hospital in the city of Kherson Tuesday night, which left eight people injured.

"We must send the right signals to the aggressor by strengthening Ukraine's capabilities and increasing pressure on Russia," said Sybiha. "This is the only way to force Moscow to end the war."