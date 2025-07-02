Trending
World News
July 2, 2025 / 7:50 AM

Dalai Lama confirms plans for a successor to be chosen before he dies

By Paul Godfrey
Share with X
Ahead of his 90th birthday this weekend, the Dalai Lama confirmed the institution will continue after his passing by announcing the launch of a process to find the latest reincarnation of the first Dalai Lama to succeed him as the leader of Tibetan Buddhism. File photo by Edwin Locke/UPI
Ahead of his 90th birthday this weekend, the Dalai Lama confirmed the institution will continue after his passing by announcing the launch of a process to find the latest reincarnation of the first Dalai Lama to succeed him as the leader of Tibetan Buddhism. File photo by Edwin Locke/UPI | License Photo

July 2 (UPI) -- The Dalai Lama announced on Wednesday that the foundation he established in exile in India will name his successor in due course, prompting China to insist that he had no role to play and that his replacement was a decision for the Communist Party alone.

Ahead of his 90th birthday on Sunday, the spiritual leader of the world's 200 million followers of Tibetan Buddhism said in a statement that the responsibility for recognizing a new, reincarnated Dalai Lama lies solely with members of the Gaden Phodrang Trust and that "no one else has any such authority to interfere."

He said that the decision to continue the institution of the Dalai Lama was in response to overhelming popular demand from the leaders of Tibet's spiritual traditions, members of the Tibetan Parliament in Exile, the Central Tibetan Administration, NGOs and ordinary Buddhists from across Asia, including in Chinese-controlled Tibet, China and Russian republics.

Trust members "should consult the various heads of the Tibetan Buddhist traditions and the reliable oath-bound Dharma Protectors who are linked inseparably to the lineage of the Dalai Lamas. They should accordingly carry out the procedures of search and recognition in accordance with past tradition," said the Dalai Lama.

"I hereby reiterate that the Gaden Phodrang Trust, the Office of the Dalai Lama, has sole authority to recognize the future reincarnation; no one else has any such authority to interfere in this matter."

The declaration sets the Dalai Lama, who fled Tibet in 1959 after a failed uprising against Chinese communist rule, on a collision course with Beijing, which has its own "official" Buddhist denomination and regards him as a separatist and does not recognize his claim to represent Tibetans.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said Wednesday that succession matters did not lie with a single individual and that the process must conform to Chinese laws and regulations, as well as "religious rituals and historical conventions."

Accordingly, the Dalai Lama's reincarnation would be selected using a centuries-old lot-drawing system under which nominees are drawn from a golden urn, subject to approval by the central government, said foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning.

At least three previous Dalai Lamas have been chosen by this method, but not the current one, who is the 14th holder of the position.

A so-called Panchen Lama is normally charged with searching out the next Dalai Lama, but the current holder of the post, Tibetan Gedhun Choekyi Nima, has not been seen since shortly after being named by the Dalai Lama as a six-year-old in May 1995 to replace the previous Panchen Lama, who had died.

Beijing has since named its own Panchen Lama.

The competing powers in Dharamsala in India and Beijing vying for control could lead to the undedifying spectacle of two rival Dalai Lamas, both claiming to be the legitimate leader of Tibetan Buddhism.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Qantas says 6 million airline customers' data impacted by cyberattack
World News // 50 minutes ago
Qantas says 6 million airline customers' data impacted by cyberattack
July 2 (UPI) -- The Qantas airline company announced Wednesday that data belonging to six million of its customers has been hacked.
North Korea opens massive beach resort, will welcome Russian tourists
World News // 4 hours ago
North Korea opens massive beach resort, will welcome Russian tourists
SEOUL, July 2 (UPI) -- North Korea opened a massive beach resort on its east coast to the public, state-run media reported Wednesday, with Russian guests expected to start arriving next week.
Trump says Israel has agreed to 60-day Gaza cease-fire
World News // 9 hours ago
Trump says Israel has agreed to 60-day Gaza cease-fire
July 1 (UPI) -- Israel has agreed to the "necessary conditions" for a 60-day cease-fire in order to negotiate an end to the war in Gaza, President Donald Trump announced Tuesday night.
U.N. warns of worsening human rights conditions in Venezuela
World News // 20 hours ago
U.N. warns of worsening human rights conditions in Venezuela
July 1 (UPI) -- Arbitrary detentions, forced disappearances, torture and ill-treatment -- particularly during recent elections -- are among the human rights violations in Venezuela cited in a United Nations report released this week.
Three killed as Ukraine strikes Russian military plant
World News // 18 hours ago
Three killed as Ukraine strikes Russian military plant
July 1 (UPI) -- Russian authorities said at least three people were killed as Ukraine claimed an attack on a military plant in the city of Izhevsk.
International Criminal Court hit by cyberattack during NATO summit
World News // 22 hours ago
International Criminal Court hit by cyberattack during NATO summit
July 1 (UPI) -- The International Criminal Court in The Hague said it was hit by a "sophisticated and targeted" cyberattack during last week's NATO summit, the second such incident in less than two years.
Opposition candidates lead polls for Bolivia's presidential election
World News // 21 hours ago
Opposition candidates lead polls for Bolivia's presidential election
July 1 (UPI) -- With fewer than 45 days until Bolivia's presidential election, businessman Samuel Doria Medina -- leader of Unidad Nacional, a center-left social democratic party -- is leading the polls with 19.6% support.
Rap duo Bob Vylan: 'We are being targeted for speaking up' after IDF chants
World News // 21 hours ago
Rap duo Bob Vylan: 'We are being targeted for speaking up' after IDF chants
July 1 (UPI) -- The English alternative rap duo Bob Vylan responded Tuesday to recent backlash over comments in regard to the Israel-Hamas conflict during a performance over the weekend.
Heat wave sweeps across Europe as the Eiffel Tower closes
World News // 21 hours ago
Heat wave sweeps across Europe as the Eiffel Tower closes
July 1 (UPI) -- Severe heat waves in Europe closed the top of the Eiffel Tower to visitors as it swept across France and the rest of Europe.
South Korea to explore potential of Northern Sea Route
World News // 23 hours ago
South Korea to explore potential of Northern Sea Route
SEOUL, July 1 (UPI) -- South Korea is exploring the potential of the Arctic shipping routes, particularly the Northern Sea Route, which is expected to reduce shipping times and costs between Asia and Europe.

Trending Stories

Trump, DeSantis tour Florida's 'Alligator Alcatraz'
Trump, DeSantis tour Florida's 'Alligator Alcatraz'
Televangelist Jimmy Swaggart dies at age 90
Televangelist Jimmy Swaggart dies at age 90
Three killed as Ukraine strikes Russian military plant
Three killed as Ukraine strikes Russian military plant
Heat wave sweeps across Europe as the Eiffel Tower closes
Heat wave sweeps across Europe as the Eiffel Tower closes
Fireworks warehouse near Sacramento explodes, ignites large fire
Fireworks warehouse near Sacramento explodes, ignites large fire

Follow Us