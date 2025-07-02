Trending
World News
July 2, 2025 / 10:31 AM

British settlers guilty of genocide against indigenous Australians

By Paul Godfrey
Share with X
British colonists in what is now the Australian state of Victoria committed genocide, crimes and humanity against the indigenous population from the moment they arrived in 1834, according to a landmark commission which reported its findings on Tuesday. File photo by Glenn Campbell/EPA-EFE
British colonists in what is now the Australian state of Victoria committed genocide, crimes and humanity against the indigenous population from the moment they arrived in 1834, according to a landmark commission which reported its findings on Tuesday. File photo by Glenn Campbell/EPA-EFE

July 2 (UPI) -- Genocide by 19th-century British colonists in what is now the Australian state of Victoria saw 75% of the indigenous population wiped out by violence and diseases to which they had no resistance within 20 years of the arrival of the first settlers, according to a royal commission.

The final report of the four-year Yoorrook Justice Commission, which was presented to the Victorian Parliament on Tuesday, documented massacres, mass abduction of children, the erasing of Aboriginal culture and economic discrimination, the consequences of which were still impacting the First Peoples of Victoria.

"Yoorrook found that the decimation of the First Peoples population in Victoria was the result of a coordinated plan of different actions aimed at the destruction of the essential foundations of the life of national groups," the commission said.

"This was genocide."

Related

The commission also found that the "decimation" of the First Peoples -- the group's population collapsed by 45,000 to under 15,000 in just 17 years -- was the result of a "coordinated plan of different actions aimed at the destruction of the essential foundations of the life of national groups."

"First Peoples in Victoria have been consistently excluded from opportunities to generate wealth. Colonial systems prevented First Peoples from participating in economic life and wealth creation, including through education, employment opportunities and owning property," the report said.

It added that the economic inequality suffered by First Peoples could be traced straight back to past "colonial practices and state-sanctioned exclusion."

The truth-telling commission, providing Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people with a platform to tell their stories and experiences for the first time, makes more than 100 recommendations to compensate for past harms and the resulting "systemic injustices."

The primary focus is on a treaty-type architecture to deliver redress as well as major structural reforms.

These included urging the state government to overhaul education, building in Aboriginal content to the curriculum and anti-racism training to educators, as well as making disciplinary policies fairer so that Aboriginal students were not discriminated against.

On health, the report found a system in which racism was deeply ingrained and called for more funding for targeted services for indigenous Australians.

It recommended investing in tailored, dedicated mental health provision -- removing that responsibility from the police -- and switching responsibility for the health of incarcerated First Peoples from the Justice Ministry to the Health Department.

The commission also urged greater inclusion of First Peoples in professional and leadership positions across the education and health care systems.

Recommendations regarding land were also high up the list.

The commission demanded an official apology and redress for a veterans' scheme under which all troops returning from fighting in the two world wars were granted plots of land, but not First Nations soldiers.

It also said land now owned by institutions such as the church and universities "acquired for little or no consideration" or expropriated by the Crown should be returned to the original owners.

Yoorrook also urged better political representation for First Peoples to be able to hold government to account, saying virtually all of the issues flagged up in the report could be traced back to a lack of accountability and broken trust.

Specifically, it called for a permanent First Peoples' assembly with the authority to make decisions when it came to policies affecting them.

However, the commission was split over the recommendations, with three of the five commissioners arguing against them being in the final report.

Victoria Premier Jacinta Allen initially welcomed the publication of the report, but on Tuesday said the government needed time to digest its recommendations and urged all Victorians to read the report

Earlier, she had pledged to back strengthening the First People's assembly but stopped short of granting it decision-making powers.

"When you listen to people, you get better outcomes, and that's what treaty is all about. I reckon we're up for that as a state. Thank you to the commission for these historic reports -- they shine a light on hard truths and lay the foundations for a better future for all Victorians, she said.

Aboriginal Community Controlled Health Organization CEO Jill Gallagher said the finding of genocide was beyond question.

"We don't blame anyone alive today for these atrocities, but it is the responsibility of those of us alive today to accept that truth -- and all Victorians today must accept, recognise and reconcile with these factual findings."

Latest Headlines

U.S. halts some weapons shipments to Ukraine over stockpile concerns
World News // 43 minutes ago
U.S. halts some weapons shipments to Ukraine over stockpile concerns
July 2 (UPI) -- Ukraine has expressed concern that Russia may be emboldened after the United States put a pause on a shipment of armament to Ukraine due to lessened stockpile concerns.
South Korea to explore potential of Northern Sea Route
World News // 1 day ago
South Korea to explore potential of Northern Sea Route
SEOUL, July 1 (UPI) -- South Korea is exploring the potential of the Arctic shipping routes, particularly the Northern Sea Route, which is expected to reduce shipping times and costs between Asia and Europe.
Qantas says 6 million airline customers' data impacted by cyberattack
World News // 2 hours ago
Qantas says 6 million airline customers' data impacted by cyberattack
July 2 (UPI) -- The Qantas airline company announced Wednesday that data belonging to six million of its customers has been hacked.
Dalai Lama confirms plans for a successor to be chosen before he dies
World News // 2 hours ago
Dalai Lama confirms plans for a successor to be chosen before he dies
July 2 (UPI) -- The Dalai Lama announced Wednesday that the foundation he established in exile in India will name his successor in due course, prompting China to insist he had no role to play and that his replacement was a decision for
North Korea opens massive beach resort, will welcome Russian tourists
World News // 6 hours ago
North Korea opens massive beach resort, will welcome Russian tourists
SEOUL, July 2 (UPI) -- North Korea opened a massive beach resort on its east coast to the public, state-run media reported Wednesday, with Russian guests expected to start arriving next week.
Trump says Israel has agreed to 60-day Gaza cease-fire
World News // 10 hours ago
Trump says Israel has agreed to 60-day Gaza cease-fire
July 1 (UPI) -- Israel has agreed to the "necessary conditions" for a 60-day cease-fire in order to negotiate an end to the war in Gaza, President Donald Trump announced Tuesday night.
U.N. warns of worsening human rights conditions in Venezuela
World News // 21 hours ago
U.N. warns of worsening human rights conditions in Venezuela
July 1 (UPI) -- Arbitrary detentions, forced disappearances, torture and ill-treatment -- particularly during recent elections -- are among the human rights violations in Venezuela cited in a United Nations report released this week.
Three killed as Ukraine strikes Russian military plant
World News // 20 hours ago
Three killed as Ukraine strikes Russian military plant
July 1 (UPI) -- Russian authorities said at least three people were killed as Ukraine claimed an attack on a military plant in the city of Izhevsk.
International Criminal Court hit by cyberattack during NATO summit
World News // 1 day ago
International Criminal Court hit by cyberattack during NATO summit
July 1 (UPI) -- The International Criminal Court in The Hague said it was hit by a "sophisticated and targeted" cyberattack during last week's NATO summit, the second such incident in less than two years.
Opposition candidates lead polls for Bolivia's presidential election
World News // 22 hours ago
Opposition candidates lead polls for Bolivia's presidential election
July 1 (UPI) -- With fewer than 45 days until Bolivia's presidential election, businessman Samuel Doria Medina -- leader of Unidad Nacional, a center-left social democratic party -- is leading the polls with 19.6% support.

Trending Stories

Trump, DeSantis tour Florida's 'Alligator Alcatraz'
Trump, DeSantis tour Florida's 'Alligator Alcatraz'
Televangelist Jimmy Swaggart dies at age 90
Televangelist Jimmy Swaggart dies at age 90
Three killed as Ukraine strikes Russian military plant
Three killed as Ukraine strikes Russian military plant
Heat wave sweeps across Europe as the Eiffel Tower closes
Heat wave sweeps across Europe as the Eiffel Tower closes
Paramount reaches settlement in Trump's CBS News lawsuit
Paramount reaches settlement in Trump's CBS News lawsuit

Follow Us