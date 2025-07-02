Trending
World News
July 2, 2025 / 8:07 AM

Qantas says 6 million airline customers' data impacted by cyberattack

By Ian Stark
Share with X
Australian airline Qantas on Wednesday announced it was the target of a cyberattack. File Photo by Dan Himbrects/EPA-EFE
Australian airline Qantas on Wednesday announced it was the target of a cyberattack. File Photo by Dan Himbrects/EPA-EFE

July 2 (UPI) -- Australian airline Qantas announced Wednesday that it was targeted by a cyberattack that led to the data of six million customers being exposed.

The company said its system has been "contained" after it detected a "cybercriminal" had breached a third-party customer servicing platform on Monday.

Qantas said all its systems remain secure, and the airline is reaching out to customers to apologize and make them aware of what happened.

The Australian Cyber Security Center and the Office of the Australian Information Commissioner have also been notified, as has the Australian Federal Police.

Related

Furthermore, Qantas said it has put "additional security measures" in place to "restrict access and strengthen system monitoring and detection," but it is unclear what those measures entail.

The company said there are six million customers who have service records in its platform, and that data stolen includes customer names and contact information, as well as birth dates and frequent flyer numbers.

Qantas' Group Chief Executive Officer Vanessa Hudson gave an apology to customers in the release.

"Our customers trust us with their personal information and we take that responsibility seriously," Hudson said.

None of Qantas' operations were affected in the incident. Customers can connect with a team that provides specialist identity protection advice and resources and can call them on the airline's dedicated support line.

The FBI announced Friday that a cybercriminal group called Scattered Spider was "expanding its targeting to include the airline sector" by deceiving IT help desks into thinking its hackers are employees or contractors and granting them system entry.

Once inside, the FBI alleges that "Scattered Spider actors steal sensitive data for extortion and often deploy ransomware." Canada's WestJet airline company and Hawaiian Airlines had already reported security infiltrations in June.

Qantas has not confirmed if Scattered Spider was behind their breach.

Latest Headlines

South Korea to explore potential of Northern Sea Route
World News // 23 hours ago
South Korea to explore potential of Northern Sea Route
SEOUL, July 1 (UPI) -- South Korea is exploring the potential of the Arctic shipping routes, particularly the Northern Sea Route, which is expected to reduce shipping times and costs between Asia and Europe.
Dalai Lama confirms plans for a successor to be chosen before he dies
World News // 1 hour ago
Dalai Lama confirms plans for a successor to be chosen before he dies
July 2 (UPI) -- The Dalai Lama announced Wednesday that the foundation he established in exile in India will name his successor in due course, prompting China to insist he had no role to play and that his replacement was a decision for
North Korea opens massive beach resort, will welcome Russian tourists
World News // 4 hours ago
North Korea opens massive beach resort, will welcome Russian tourists
SEOUL, July 2 (UPI) -- North Korea opened a massive beach resort on its east coast to the public, state-run media reported Wednesday, with Russian guests expected to start arriving next week.
Trump says Israel has agreed to 60-day Gaza cease-fire
World News // 9 hours ago
Trump says Israel has agreed to 60-day Gaza cease-fire
July 1 (UPI) -- Israel has agreed to the "necessary conditions" for a 60-day cease-fire in order to negotiate an end to the war in Gaza, President Donald Trump announced Tuesday night.
U.N. warns of worsening human rights conditions in Venezuela
World News // 20 hours ago
U.N. warns of worsening human rights conditions in Venezuela
July 1 (UPI) -- Arbitrary detentions, forced disappearances, torture and ill-treatment -- particularly during recent elections -- are among the human rights violations in Venezuela cited in a United Nations report released this week.
Three killed as Ukraine strikes Russian military plant
World News // 19 hours ago
Three killed as Ukraine strikes Russian military plant
July 1 (UPI) -- Russian authorities said at least three people were killed as Ukraine claimed an attack on a military plant in the city of Izhevsk.
International Criminal Court hit by cyberattack during NATO summit
World News // 22 hours ago
International Criminal Court hit by cyberattack during NATO summit
July 1 (UPI) -- The International Criminal Court in The Hague said it was hit by a "sophisticated and targeted" cyberattack during last week's NATO summit, the second such incident in less than two years.
Opposition candidates lead polls for Bolivia's presidential election
World News // 21 hours ago
Opposition candidates lead polls for Bolivia's presidential election
July 1 (UPI) -- With fewer than 45 days until Bolivia's presidential election, businessman Samuel Doria Medina -- leader of Unidad Nacional, a center-left social democratic party -- is leading the polls with 19.6% support.
Rap duo Bob Vylan: 'We are being targeted for speaking up' after IDF chants
World News // 21 hours ago
Rap duo Bob Vylan: 'We are being targeted for speaking up' after IDF chants
July 1 (UPI) -- The English alternative rap duo Bob Vylan responded Tuesday to recent backlash over comments in regard to the Israel-Hamas conflict during a performance over the weekend.
Heat wave sweeps across Europe as the Eiffel Tower closes
World News // 21 hours ago
Heat wave sweeps across Europe as the Eiffel Tower closes
July 1 (UPI) -- Severe heat waves in Europe closed the top of the Eiffel Tower to visitors as it swept across France and the rest of Europe.

Trending Stories

Trump, DeSantis tour Florida's 'Alligator Alcatraz'
Trump, DeSantis tour Florida's 'Alligator Alcatraz'
Televangelist Jimmy Swaggart dies at age 90
Televangelist Jimmy Swaggart dies at age 90
Three killed as Ukraine strikes Russian military plant
Three killed as Ukraine strikes Russian military plant
Heat wave sweeps across Europe as the Eiffel Tower closes
Heat wave sweeps across Europe as the Eiffel Tower closes
Fireworks warehouse near Sacramento explodes, ignites large fire
Fireworks warehouse near Sacramento explodes, ignites large fire

Follow Us