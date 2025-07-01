Thai Constitutional Court suspends PM over Cambodia phone call

Thailand's Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, seen here in August 2024, was suspended from her duties on Tuesday over a phone call with Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen that was made public earlier this month. File Photo by Rungroj Yongrit/EPA-EFE

July 1 (UPI) -- Thailand's Constitutional Court on Tuesday suspended Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra amid ongoing litigation concerning a telephone conversation with Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen that opponents described as evidence of her failure to perform her duty as leader of the country.

The nine-member panel ruled 7-2 in favor of suspending Paetongtarn from her duties as prime minister, effective immediately, until the court issues its final ruling on the controversial phone call.

The ruling comes at the request of 36 senators who signed a petition asking for her to be suspended under charges of violating the Constitution, based on an audio clip of the conversation between her and the Cambodian politician amid border tensions between their two countries.

In the clip, which was made public by local media on June 18, the prime minister is heard referring to the 2nd Army Region Commander, who supervises the Thai border with Cambodia, as an adversary, while seemingly agreeing with Hun Sen.

The phone call sparked protests in Thailand calling for Paetongtarn's removal.

According to the Tuesday statement from the Constitutional Court, Paetongtarn claimed the conversation was personal and conciliatory, aimed at maintaining peace and protecting Thailand's sovereignty.

The senators who asked the court to investigate the clip accused Paetongtarn of "seriously violating or failing to comply with ethical standards."

The two justices who voted against suspending Paetongtarn issued a minority opinion stating that the facts presented by the senators "were not yet clear or conclusive enough to raise reasonable doubt regarding a constitutional violation" and instead suggested the prime minister be prohibited from exercising powers over national security, foreign affairs and fiscal policy amid litigation, in reflection of the seriousness of the accusations.

Paetongtarn will remain in her dual role as minister of culture, while Deputy Prime Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit will serve as acting prime minister.

She has 15 days to present her defense in the case.