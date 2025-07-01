Trending
July 1, 2025 / 4:07 AM

Thai Constitutional Court suspends PM over Cambodia phone call

By Darryl Coote
Thailand's Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, seen here in August 2024, was suspended from her duties on Tuesday over a phone call with Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen that was made public earlier this month. File Photo by Rungroj Yongrit/EPA-EFE
July 1 (UPI) -- Thailand's Constitutional Court on Tuesday suspended Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra amid ongoing litigation concerning a telephone conversation with Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen that opponents described as evidence of her failure to perform her duty as leader of the country.

The nine-member panel ruled 7-2 in favor of suspending Paetongtarn from her duties as prime minister, effective immediately, until the court issues its final ruling on the controversial phone call.

The ruling comes at the request of 36 senators who signed a petition asking for her to be suspended under charges of violating the Constitution, based on an audio clip of the conversation between her and the Cambodian politician amid border tensions between their two countries.

In the clip, which was made public by local media on June 18, the prime minister is heard referring to the 2nd Army Region Commander, who supervises the Thai border with Cambodia, as an adversary, while seemingly agreeing with Hun Sen.

The phone call sparked protests in Thailand calling for Paetongtarn's removal.

According to the Tuesday statement from the Constitutional Court, Paetongtarn claimed the conversation was personal and conciliatory, aimed at maintaining peace and protecting Thailand's sovereignty.

The senators who asked the court to investigate the clip accused Paetongtarn of "seriously violating or failing to comply with ethical standards."

The two justices who voted against suspending Paetongtarn issued a minority opinion stating that the facts presented by the senators "were not yet clear or conclusive enough to raise reasonable doubt regarding a constitutional violation" and instead suggested the prime minister be prohibited from exercising powers over national security, foreign affairs and fiscal policy amid litigation, in reflection of the seriousness of the accusations.

Paetongtarn will remain in her dual role as minister of culture, while Deputy Prime Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit will serve as acting prime minister.

She has 15 days to present her defense in the case.

On This Day: Canada becomes self-governing
World News // 2 hours ago
On This Day: Canada becomes self-governing
July 1 (UPI) -- On July 1, 1867, Canada became a self-governing state within the British Empire.
Europe swelters under heatwave with record start to summer
World News // 6 hours ago
Europe swelters under heatwave with record start to summer
June 30 (UPI) -- Europe is sweltering under an intense heatwave, as temperatures soar across Spain, Portugal, France and Italy for one of the hottest summer starts ever recorded.
Feds uncover remote tech workers scheme to benefit North Korea
World News // 9 hours ago
Feds uncover remote tech workers scheme to benefit North Korea
June 30 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Justice on Monday announced a crackdown on North Korea using citizens to pose as tech workers to earn money for the regime and steal sensitive information, including two indictments.
Argentine lawmakers debate emergency bill on child health crisis
World News // 12 hours ago
Argentine lawmakers debate emergency bill on child health crisis
June 30 (UPI) -- Argentina's lower house of Congress will debate a bill Tuesday that would declare a two-year national health emergency in pediatric care. The measure aims to stabilize children's medical services nationwide,
Analysis: Lebanon intensifies efforts to have Syrian refugees go home
World News // 14 hours ago
Analysis: Lebanon intensifies efforts to have Syrian refugees go home
BEIRUT, Lebanon, June 30 (UPI) -- Syrian refugees, who fled to Lebanon more than a decade ago to escape war, violence and persecution, have slowly begun to return, encouraged by better conditions after President Bashar Assad's ouster.
Communist Jeannette Jara prevails in Chile presidential primary
World News // 15 hours ago
Communist Jeannette Jara prevails in Chile presidential primary
SANTIAGO, Chile, June 30 (UPI) -- Former Labor Minister Jeannette Jara, a member of Chile's Communist Party, won more than 60% of the vote in Sunday's presidential primary for the ruling coalition, Unity for Chile.,
Nations decry Iranian threat against IAEA general director
World News // 17 hours ago
Nations decry Iranian threat against IAEA general director
June 30 (UPI) -- Member nations of the International Atomic Energy Agency called out Iran Monday for threats made against Rafael Grossi, the organization's top official.
U.K.-U.S. trade deal cutting tariffs on cars, beef, ethanol goes live
World News // 21 hours ago
U.K.-U.S. trade deal cutting tariffs on cars, beef, ethanol goes live
June 30 (UPI) -- A British-U.S. trade deal took effect Monday, cutting U.S. tariffs on imports of British cars, including Jaguar, Range Rover, Aston Martin, and Mini by 17.5% to 10%.
British court rules F-35 parts sales for use by Israel is legal
World News // 19 hours ago
British court rules F-35 parts sales for use by Israel is legal
June 30 (UPI) -- A legal challenge in Britain to try to ban sales of parts for Lockheed Martin F-35 jets that may end up in Israeli fighters used to carry out airstrikes on Gaza, has been defeated in the High Court in London.
Erin Patterson trial: Jurors begin deliberation in case of deadly mushroom meal
World News // 21 hours ago
Erin Patterson trial: Jurors begin deliberation in case of deadly mushroom meal
June 30 (UPI) -- After nearly two months, jurors in the Erin Patterson mushroom murder meal trial began their deliberations on Monday.

