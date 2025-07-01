Trending
July 1, 2025 / 11:53 PM

Trump says Israel has agreed to 60-day Gaza cease-fire

By Sheri Walsh
President Donald Trump announced Tuesday night that Israel has agreed to the "necessary conditions" for a 60-day cease-fire in order to negotiate an end to the war in Gaza. "I hope, for the good of the Middle East, that Hamas takes this deal," Trump said. Photo by Stefani Reynolds/UPI
July 1 (UPI) -- Israel has agreed to the "necessary conditions" for a 60-day cease-fire in order to negotiate an end to the war in Gaza, President Donald Trump announced Tuesday night.

The president revealed, in a post on Truth Social, that his administration had just wrapped up a long meeting.

"My representatives had a long and productive meeting with the Israelis today on Gaza. Israel has agreed to the necessary conditions to finalize the 60-day cease-fire, during which time we will work with all parties to end the war," Trump said.

"The Qataris and Egyptians, who have worked very hard to help bring peace, will deliver this final proposal," the president said. "I hope, for the good of the Middle East, that Hamas takes this deal, because it will not get better -- it will only get worse."

While Trump said the Israelis had agreed to a cease-fire, it was not clear whether Hamas would accept the terms. Israel has not responded or issued its own statement.

The announcement comes one week before Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is scheduled to visit Washington, D.C., where he will meet with Trump at the White House. The two leaders are expected to discuss Gaza and Iran, which struck a separate cease-fire deal with Israel last week following a 12-day campaign that included U.S. airstrikes on Iran's nuclear sites.

The last time Netanyahu met with Trump was in April, when the two leaders discussed trade barriers and before that, in February, after Israel and Hamas signed a cease-fire and hostage release deal one day before Trump took office.

January's three-part plan failed to make it past the first stage. In April, Hamas rejected another Gaza cease-fire, proposed by Israel.

"We will not accept partial deals that serve Netanyahu's political agenda. Netanyahu and his government use partial agreements as a cover for their political agenda, which is based on continuing the war of extermination and starvation, even if the price is sacrificing all his prisoners," Hamas negotiator Khalil al-Hayya said earlier this year.

In Trump's cease-fire announcement on Tuesday, he did not release any details or conditions. Hamas and Israel confirmed in May that talks to end the war in Gaza and release hostages had resumed.

Israel launched its war in Gaza after Hamas' surprise attack on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, when 1,200 people were killed and hundreds of others were taken hostage. Some 50 Israeli hostages are still being held in Gaza with less than half of them believed to be alive. The Hamas-run health ministry says more than 56,000 people have been killed since the war began.

Latest Headlines

U.N. warns of worsening human rights conditions in Venezuela
World News // 11 hours ago
U.N. warns of worsening human rights conditions in Venezuela
July 1 (UPI) -- Arbitrary detentions, forced disappearances, torture and ill-treatment -- particularly during recent elections -- are among the human rights violations in Venezuela cited in a United Nations report released this week.
Three killed as Ukraine strikes Russian military plant
World News // 9 hours ago
Three killed as Ukraine strikes Russian military plant
July 1 (UPI) -- Russian authorities said at least three people were killed as Ukraine claimed an attack on a military plant in the city of Izhevsk.
International Criminal Court hit by cyberattack during NATO summit
World News // 13 hours ago
International Criminal Court hit by cyberattack during NATO summit
July 1 (UPI) -- The International Criminal Court in The Hague said it was hit by a "sophisticated and targeted" cyberattack during last week's NATO summit, the second such incident in less than two years.
Opposition candidates lead polls for Bolivia's presidential election
World News // 12 hours ago
Opposition candidates lead polls for Bolivia's presidential election
July 1 (UPI) -- With fewer than 45 days until Bolivia's presidential election, businessman Samuel Doria Medina -- leader of Unidad Nacional, a center-left social democratic party -- is leading the polls with 19.6% support.
Rap duo Bob Vylan: 'We are being targeted for speaking up' after IDF chants
World News // 12 hours ago
Rap duo Bob Vylan: 'We are being targeted for speaking up' after IDF chants
July 1 (UPI) -- The English alternative rap duo Bob Vylan responded Tuesday to recent backlash over comments in regard to the Israel-Hamas conflict during a performance over the weekend.
Heat wave sweeps across Europe as the Eiffel Tower closes
World News // 12 hours ago
Heat wave sweeps across Europe as the Eiffel Tower closes
July 1 (UPI) -- Severe heat waves in Europe closed the top of the Eiffel Tower to visitors as it swept across France and the rest of Europe.
South Korea to explore potential of Northern Sea Route
World News // 14 hours ago
South Korea to explore potential of Northern Sea Route
SEOUL, July 1 (UPI) -- South Korea is exploring the potential of the Arctic shipping routes, particularly the Northern Sea Route, which is expected to reduce shipping times and costs between Asia and Europe.
Mt. Fuji doubles entry fee, strengthens safety measures to start new season
World News // 15 hours ago
Mt. Fuji doubles entry fee, strengthens safety measures to start new season
July 1 (UPI) -- Mt. Fuji's climbing season started with a new fee to prevent over-tourism and dangerous climbs on Tuesday.
Aid, human rights groups call for Gaza Humanitarian Foundation's closure
World News // 16 hours ago
Aid, human rights groups call for Gaza Humanitarian Foundation's closure
July 1 (UPI) -- More than 100 human rights groups and international aid charities have called for a new Israel-U.S.-backed mechanism for distributing humanitarian aid in Gaza to be shut down after at least 500 Palestinians were killed.
Australia arrests childcare worker; 1,200 children urged to get tested
World News // 18 hours ago
Australia arrests childcare worker; 1,200 children urged to get tested
July 1 (UPI) -- Authorities in Australia are recommending that 1,200 children be tested for infectious diseases after a 26-year-old man who worked at 20 childcare facilities over the last few years was charged with abusing minors.

