Heat wave sweeps across Europe as the Eiffel Tower closes

July 1 (UPI) -- Severe heat waves in Europe closed the top of the Eiffel Tower to visitors as it swept across France.

"Due to the extreme temperatures expected in the afternoon and evening, the Eiffel Tower will be closed," said the statement on the attraction's website. It will be closed all day Tuesday and Thursday.

The staff asked that visitors without pre-booked tickets postpone their visits until after Thursday.

The weather has also impacted other European landmarks, such as the Atomium in Brussels, Belgium has reduced its hours.

Europe is still sweltering under its intense heatwave, and both Portugal and Spain have recorded their hottest June ever.

Portugal is forecasted to hit 109 degrees Fahrenheit as authorities have issued a red heat warning for seven out of 18 districts.

In Mora, Portugal, a reading of 115 degrees Fahrenheit was registered. Officials are working to confirm whether that marked a new record.

Spain recorded its hottest month in a hundred years, since 1914, as temperatures are expected to stay high until Thursday, according to the country's national weather service.

In Greece, wildfires hit several towns near Athens, destroying homes and forcing evacuations.

In France, the French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou said on Tuesday, "16 departments were put under the highest red alert by the national Weather agency Meteo-France and 68 others under an orange alert." They experienced their hottest night and day on Monday with an expected peak by forecasters on Tuesday.

The Ministry of Education has said 1,350 public schools will be partially or fully closed on Tuesday.

Italy's 21 out of 27 major cities are experiencing a heatwave, according to the southern European country's Health Ministry. It has been advised not to go outside during the hottest periods of the day for people in regions of Lombardy and Emilia.

Working outdoors has also been banned during the hottest parts of the day on building sites, roads, and farms until September, in Lombardy.

In Germany, record-breaking temperatures of 100 degrees Fahrenheit could take place on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Hospital admissions rose by 20% in the Tuscany region in Italy, according to local reports.

"Rising temperatures, rising seas, floods, droughts, and wildfires threaten our rights to life, to health, to a clean, healthy and sustainable environment, and much more," UN's human rights chief, Volker Turk warned on Monday.