Trending
World News
July 1, 2025 / 5:37 AM

Australia arrests childcare worker; 1,200 children urged to get tested

By Darryl Coote
Share with X

July 1 (UPI) -- Authorities in Australia are recommending that 1,200 children be tested for infectious diseases after a 26-year-old man who worked at 20 childcare centers over the last few years was charged with dozens of offenses related to the sexual abuse of minors.

Victoria Police announced in a statement Tuesday that Joshua Brown of Point Cook, a Melbourne suburb, has been charged with more than 70 counts related to the alleged abuse of eight children at a Point Cook childcare center between April 2022 and January 2023.

He was arrested on May 12 and was remanded into police custody, where he remains, authorities said.

Since his arrest, Victoria Police has undertaken what the department described as a "significant investigation" that established Brown worked at 20 childcare centers between January 2017 and May, and they are examining evidence of potential additional alleged offenses having committed at a second childcare facility.

Related

Investigators are currently trying to identify potential additional victims, Acting Commander Jane Stevenson of Crime Command said.

"There will be people in the community who hear this news and feel very concerned about their own children. Parents who had a child at a center at the time of the many's employment are being notified today and a website has been set up by the Victorian government with further information for impacted families," Stevenson said in a statement.

Australian police and health officials said families were being contacted "to ensure appropriate support and welfare services are provided."

"The manner of the alleged offending means some children may be recommended for screening for infectious diseases," the government of Victoria said in a statement.

"We acknowledge how distressing this will be for all families involved and the impact it will have on the broader community. Everything possible is being done to provide the vital support now required."

Chief Health Officer Christian McGrath told reporters during a press conference that around 2,600 families have been contacted in connection to the case and that they are recommending approximately 1,200 children undergo testing for infectious diseases.

"Families and the wider community can be reassured that the infections that the children were potentially exposed to can be treated with antibiotics and that there's no broader public health risk to the community," he said.

Stevenson said in the press conference that they are not suggesting that the accused offended in all 20 centers, but they are encouraging anyone with information to come forward.

She added that all alleged offenses are believed to have taken place within Victoria and that no other childcare workers were involved.

Premier Jacinta Allan of Victoria issued a statement saying she was "sickened" by the allegations and that her "heart breaks for those families who are living every parent's worst nightmare."

"As a parent, I can only imagine the unbearable pain and distress the affected families are feeling," she said.

"Every health and mental health support will be provided to them."

Latest Headlines

Thai Constitutional Court suspends PM over Cambodia phone call
World News // 2 hours ago
Thai Constitutional Court suspends PM over Cambodia phone call
July 1 (UPI) -- Thailand's Constitutional Court on Tuesday suspended Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra amid ongoing litigation concerning a telephone conversation with Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen.
On This Day: Canada becomes self-governing
World News // 4 hours ago
On This Day: Canada becomes self-governing
July 1 (UPI) -- On July 1, 1867, Canada became a self-governing state within the British Empire.
Europe swelters under heatwave with record start to summer
World News // 7 hours ago
Europe swelters under heatwave with record start to summer
June 30 (UPI) -- Europe is sweltering under an intense heatwave, as temperatures soar across Spain, Portugal, France and Italy for one of the hottest summer starts ever recorded.
Feds uncover remote tech workers scheme to benefit North Korea
World News // 11 hours ago
Feds uncover remote tech workers scheme to benefit North Korea
June 30 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Justice on Monday announced a crackdown on North Korea using citizens to pose as tech workers to earn money for the regime and steal sensitive information, including two indictments.
Argentine lawmakers debate emergency bill on child health crisis
World News // 14 hours ago
Argentine lawmakers debate emergency bill on child health crisis
June 30 (UPI) -- Argentina's lower house of Congress will debate a bill Tuesday that would declare a two-year national health emergency in pediatric care. The measure aims to stabilize children's medical services nationwide,
Analysis: Lebanon intensifies efforts to have Syrian refugees go home
World News // 15 hours ago
Analysis: Lebanon intensifies efforts to have Syrian refugees go home
BEIRUT, Lebanon, June 30 (UPI) -- Syrian refugees, who fled to Lebanon more than a decade ago to escape war, violence and persecution, have slowly begun to return, encouraged by better conditions after President Bashar Assad's ouster.
Communist Jeannette Jara prevails in Chile presidential primary
World News // 16 hours ago
Communist Jeannette Jara prevails in Chile presidential primary
SANTIAGO, Chile, June 30 (UPI) -- Former Labor Minister Jeannette Jara, a member of Chile's Communist Party, won more than 60% of the vote in Sunday's presidential primary for the ruling coalition, Unity for Chile.,
Nations decry Iranian threat against IAEA general director
World News // 18 hours ago
Nations decry Iranian threat against IAEA general director
June 30 (UPI) -- Member nations of the International Atomic Energy Agency called out Iran Monday for threats made against Rafael Grossi, the organization's top official.
U.K.-U.S. trade deal cutting tariffs on cars, beef, ethanol goes live
World News // 22 hours ago
U.K.-U.S. trade deal cutting tariffs on cars, beef, ethanol goes live
June 30 (UPI) -- A British-U.S. trade deal took effect Monday, cutting U.S. tariffs on imports of British cars, including Jaguar, Range Rover, Aston Martin, and Mini by 17.5% to 10%.
British court rules F-35 parts sales for use by Israel is legal
World News // 20 hours ago
British court rules F-35 parts sales for use by Israel is legal
June 30 (UPI) -- A legal challenge in Britain to try to ban sales of parts for Lockheed Martin F-35 jets that may end up in Israeli fighters used to carry out airstrikes on Gaza, has been defeated in the High Court in London.

Trending Stories

Supreme Court declines American Airlines partnership with JetBlue
Supreme Court declines American Airlines partnership with JetBlue
Senate moves toward final vote on Trump budget bill
Senate moves toward final vote on Trump budget bill
Home Depot buys bulding product distributor GMS in $4.3B deal
Home Depot buys bulding product distributor GMS in $4.3B deal
DOJ charges more than 300 in $14B healthcare 'fraud takedown'
DOJ charges more than 300 in $14B healthcare 'fraud takedown'
Gallup: American pride falls to record low
Gallup: American pride falls to record low

Follow Us