Trending
World News
July 1, 2025 / 1:57 PM

Three killed as Ukraine strikes Russian military plant

By Ian Stark
Share with X
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at a press conference in Kyiv, Ukraine in March. File Photo by EPA-EFE/STRINGER
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at a press conference in Kyiv, Ukraine in March. File Photo by EPA-EFE/STRINGER

July 1 (UPI) -- Russian authorities said at least three people were killed as Ukraine claimed an attack on a military plant in the city of Izhevsk.

Head of Russia's Udmurt Republic Aleksandr Brechalov posted to Telegram Tuesday that "at the moment 35 people have been hospitalized, 10 of them are in serious condition."

"Unfortunately, we have [three] dead," he also explained.

Brechalov also confirmed that "One of the enterprises in Izhevsk was attacked by drones" from Ukraine.

Related

The Security Service of Ukraine, or SBU, announced Tuesday that two Ukrainian drones struck the Kupol Electromechanical Plant in Izhevsk, more than 800 miles from the warfront in Ukraine. The plant is purportedly a producer of drones, as well as radar stations and surface-to-air missile systems.

Russia's Defense Ministry also purported Tuesday that 60 Ukrainian drones were shot down overnight across several Russian regions.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky further announced Sunday that Russia sent 477 drones and 60 missiles in a wide-ranging blitz that he alleged were "targeting everything that sustains life." A residential building in the city Smila in Ukraine's Cherkasy province was reportedly among the structures attacked, which left a child injured.

Zelensky, who alleged that most of the Russian drones and missiles were shot down, also noted that a Ukrainian F-16 pilot, Maksym Ustymenko, was killed in action after reportedly have destroyed seven "aerial targets." Ustymenko was granted the Hero of Ukraine award posthumously Monday.

Zelensky also announced Monday that the Ukrainian domestic production of drones will be "ramped up," and as for weaponry to be used in battle, "The priority is drones, interceptor drones and long-range strike drones."

"Russia is investing in its unmanned capabilities," he added. "Russia is planning to increase the number of drones used in strikes against our state. We are preparing our countermeasures."

Latest Headlines

International Criminal Court hit by cyberattack during NATO summit
World News // 4 hours ago
International Criminal Court hit by cyberattack during NATO summit
July 1 (UPI) -- The International Criminal Court in The Hague said it was hit by a "sophisticated and targeted" cyberattack during last week's NATO summit, the second such incident in less than two years.
U.N. warns of worsening human rights conditions in Venezuela
World News // 1 hour ago
U.N. warns of worsening human rights conditions in Venezuela
July 1 (UPI) -- Arbitrary detentions, forced disappearances, torture and ill-treatment -- particularly during recent elections -- are among the human rights violations in Venezuela cited in a United Nations report released this week.
Opposition candidates lead polls for Bolivia's presidential election
World News // 2 hours ago
Opposition candidates lead polls for Bolivia's presidential election
July 1 (UPI) -- With fewer than 45 days until Bolivia's presidential election, businessman Samuel Doria Medina -- leader of Unidad Nacional, a center-left social democratic party -- is leading the polls with 19.6% support.
Rap duo Bob Vylan: 'We are being targeted for speaking up' after IDF chants
World News // 3 hours ago
Rap duo Bob Vylan: 'We are being targeted for speaking up' after IDF chants
July 1 (UPI) -- The English alternative rap duo Bob Vylan responded Tuesday to recent backlash over comments in regard to the Israel-Hamas conflict during a performance over the weekend.
Heat wave sweeps across Europe as the Eiffel Tower closes
World News // 3 hours ago
Heat wave sweeps across Europe as the Eiffel Tower closes
July 1 (UPI) -- Severe heat waves in Europe closed the top of the Eiffel Tower to visitors as it swept across France and the rest of Europe.
South Korea to explore potential of Northern Sea Route
World News // 4 hours ago
South Korea to explore potential of Northern Sea Route
SEOUL, July 1 (UPI) -- South Korea is exploring the potential of the Arctic shipping routes, particularly the Northern Sea Route, which is expected to reduce shipping times and costs between Asia and Europe.
Mt. Fuji doubles entry fee, strengthens safety measures to start new season
World News // 5 hours ago
Mt. Fuji doubles entry fee, strengthens safety measures to start new season
July 1 (UPI) -- Mt. Fuji's climbing season started with a new fee to prevent over-tourism and dangerous climbs on Tuesday.
Aid, human rights groups call for Gaza Humanitarian Foundation's closure
World News // 7 hours ago
Aid, human rights groups call for Gaza Humanitarian Foundation's closure
July 1 (UPI) -- More than 100 human rights groups and international aid charities have called for a new Israel-U.S.-backed mechanism for distributing humanitarian aid in Gaza to be shut down after at least 500 Palestinians were killed.
Australia arrests childcare worker; 1,200 children urged to get tested
World News // 9 hours ago
Australia arrests childcare worker; 1,200 children urged to get tested
July 1 (UPI) -- Authorities in Australia are recommending that 1,200 children be tested for infectious diseases after a 26-year-old man who worked at 20 childcare facilities over the last few years was charged with abusing minors.
Thai Constitutional Court suspends PM over Cambodia phone call
World News // 10 hours ago
Thai Constitutional Court suspends PM over Cambodia phone call
July 1 (UPI) -- Thailand's Constitutional Court on Tuesday suspended Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra amid ongoing litigation concerning a telephone conversation with Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen.

Trending Stories

Australia arrests childcare worker; 1,200 children urged to get tested
Australia arrests childcare worker; 1,200 children urged to get tested
DOJ charges more than 300 in $14B healthcare 'fraud takedown'
DOJ charges more than 300 in $14B healthcare 'fraud takedown'
Deceased gunman who ambushed Idaho firefighters identified
Deceased gunman who ambushed Idaho firefighters identified
Heat wave sweeps across Europe as the Eiffel Tower closes
Heat wave sweeps across Europe as the Eiffel Tower closes
Man arrested, 51 treated after bear spray used at NYC pride parade
Man arrested, 51 treated after bear spray used at NYC pride parade

Follow Us