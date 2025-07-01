Three killed as Ukraine strikes Russian military plant

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at a press conference in Kyiv, Ukraine in March. File Photo by EPA-EFE/STRINGER

July 1 (UPI) -- Russian authorities said at least three people were killed as Ukraine claimed an attack on a military plant in the city of Izhevsk.

Head of Russia's Udmurt Republic Aleksandr Brechalov posted to Telegram Tuesday that "at the moment 35 people have been hospitalized, 10 of them are in serious condition."

"Unfortunately, we have [three] dead," he also explained.

Brechalov also confirmed that "One of the enterprises in Izhevsk was attacked by drones" from Ukraine.

The Security Service of Ukraine, or SBU, announced Tuesday that two Ukrainian drones struck the Kupol Electromechanical Plant in Izhevsk, more than 800 miles from the warfront in Ukraine. The plant is purportedly a producer of drones, as well as radar stations and surface-to-air missile systems.

Russia's Defense Ministry also purported Tuesday that 60 Ukrainian drones were shot down overnight across several Russian regions.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky further announced Sunday that Russia sent 477 drones and 60 missiles in a wide-ranging blitz that he alleged were "targeting everything that sustains life." A residential building in the city Smila in Ukraine's Cherkasy province was reportedly among the structures attacked, which left a child injured.

Zelensky, who alleged that most of the Russian drones and missiles were shot down, also noted that a Ukrainian F-16 pilot, Maksym Ustymenko, was killed in action after reportedly have destroyed seven "aerial targets." Ustymenko was granted the Hero of Ukraine award posthumously Monday.

Zelensky also announced Monday that the Ukrainian domestic production of drones will be "ramped up," and as for weaponry to be used in battle, "The priority is drones, interceptor drones and long-range strike drones."

"Russia is investing in its unmanned capabilities," he added. "Russia is planning to increase the number of drones used in strikes against our state. We are preparing our countermeasures."