Barry makes landfall in eastern Mexico as tropical depression

Barry made landfall along the eastern coast of Mexico as a tropical depression on Sunday night. Photo courtesy of NOAA/Website

June 29 (UPI) -- Barry made landfall as a tropical depression off the eastern Gulf Coast of Mexico on Sunday night, and was expected to bring heavy rains and flash flooding to the North American nation over the next few days.

Barry was located about 15 miles south-southeast of Tampico, on Mexico's eastern coast, in the Gulf of Mexico, with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph, the National Hurricane Center said in its 10 p.m. CDT update.

It was moving northwest at 9 mph.

A tropical storm warning had been in effect for the Gulf Coast of Mexico from Boca de Catan southward to Tecolutla has been canceled.

"The primary impact with Barry remains heavy rainfall and flash flooding for the upslope areas of eastern Mexico," the NHC said in a discussion on the storm.

Between 3 and 6 inches of rainfall are expected with isolated maximum totals of 10 inches across the Mexican states of Veracruz, San Luis Potosi and Tamaulipas through Monday, forecasters said.

"This rainfall may produce life-threatening flooding and mudslides, especially in areas of steep terrain," it said.

Tropical Depression Barry is the second named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is forecasting between 13 and 19 named storms for this year.