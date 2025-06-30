Communist Jeannette Jara prevails in Chile presidential primary

Jeannette Jara (C), member of the Chile Communist Party, celebrates her victory in the primaries for the leftist presidential candidate, in Santiago, Chile, on Sunday. Photo by Elvis Gonzalez/EPA-EFE

SANTIAGO, Chile, June 30 (UPI) -- Former Labor Minister Jeannette Jara, a member of Chile's Communist Party, won more than 60% of the vote in Sunday's presidential primary for the ruling coalition, Unity for Chile, securing her place as its official candidate in the November general election.

Jara's victory signals a shift in the progressive bloc supporting President Gabriel Boric, with the Communist Party taking on a more prominent role in the coalition's next phase.

However, the vote was overshadowed by extremely low turnout -- just over 9% of eligible voters, or about 1.4 million people -- marking a sharp drop from turnout in the 2021 primaries.

The low turnout raised alarms within the ruling coalition, which fears that left-leaning voters may stay home in the general election. Jara and her defeated rivals called for unity and coordinated efforts to prevent a possible victory by right-wing candidates, including Evelyn Matthei and José Antonio Kast, in an increasingly polarized political climate.

After being declared the winner, Jara said Chile "will remain a free, independent and sovereign country," centering her speech on national sovereignty and social rights.

She also emphasized the need for internal unity, saying, "This is a collective project. ... I don't bring miracles, but I can guarantee that we will work tirelessly for our country."

Despite her win, the primary unfolded against a backdrop in which none of the government-backed candidates outperformed the main right-wing contenders, who opted out of the primary process altogether.

Polling now shows shifting voter preferences. Evelyn Matthei, a former lawmaker and current mayor of Providencia, had long led the right as the Chile Vamos coalition's top contender. But her support has declined in recent weeks, with momentum shifting toward far-right candidate José Antonio Kast of the Republican Party.

In the latest Plaza Pública Cadem poll, conducted Wednesday through Friday, Kast leads spontaneous vote preference with 24%, up five points in the past month. Jara follows with 16%, up three points, while Matthei falls to third with 10%, down nine points.

In hypothetical runoff scenarios, the poll shows Kast defeating both Jara and Matthei by margins of 12 to 20 points -- 50% to 30% against Jara, and 50% to 34% against Matthei.

Analysts say Jeannette Jara's victory strengthens the Communist Party's influence in Chilean politics, but it may also be seen by voters as a shift toward the government's hardline faction. That perception could deepen polarization and alienate centrist voters, who are crucial to winning a presidential election.

For right-wing candidates, Jara's primary win presents a clear target: a Communist nominee whose agenda, they argue, amounts to a "social setback for the country."