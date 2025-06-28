World News
June 28, 2025 / 2:54 PM

Thousands call for Thai PM's removal during Bangkok protests

By Simon Corlett
Protestors took to the streets of Bangkok Saturday, calling for the removal of Thailand’s prime minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, less than a year after she was sworn into office. File Photo by Rungroj Yongrit/EPA-EFE
June 28 (UPI) -- Protestors took to the streets of Bangkok Saturday, calling for the removal of Thailand's prime minister, less than a year after she was sworn into office.

Demonstrators blocked streets in the country's capital city, taking issue with Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra's phone call with Cambodian leader Hun Sen.

The call was recorded and made public this week. In it, Shinawatra appears to be close with Hun, the former prime minister and ex-military officer who is the current head of the Cambodian Senate and the country's de facto leader.

Shinawatra has since apologized for the phone call, which took place because of a border dispute between the two countries.

Following the phone call, Thai officials sent a letter of protest to the Cambodian government.

Earlier this week, authorities closed Thailand's border to travelers looking to cross into Cambodia, following a dispute over scams. One Cambodian soldier has been killed in the rising tensions between the neighboring countries.

More than 6,000 people converged for the protests in heavy rain Saturday, Thai police reported.

Local media reported Saturday that Shinawatra reaffirmed the public's right to peacefully protest, in a country where previous rulers have been overthrown in military coups, including two of the prime minister's relatives.

Shinawatra became Thailand's youngest-ever elected leader when she was sworn into office last August at the age of 37.

The leader of the country's ruling Pheu Thai Party is the third member of her family to hold the title of Thai Prime Minister.

Her billionaire father Thaksin and aunt Yingluck both led the country during separate periods. The family made its money in the telecom industry.

Thaksin served as Thailand's prime minister from 2001 until 2006 when he was deposed by the military. He has had previous close ties with Hun and is set to face trial in the coming weeks over charges he insulted the Thai military.

Yingluck Shinawatra served as prime minister between 2011 and 2014 and was removed by a constitutional court.

