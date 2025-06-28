World News
June 28, 2025 / 3:13 PM

Dozens of Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes in Gaza

By Allen Cone
Share with X
Displaced Palestinians wait to receive aid from World Food Program USA on Thursday. Starvation is intensifying amid more Israeli airstrikes against Hamas on the Gaza Strip. Photo by Mohammed Saber/EPA-EFE
Displaced Palestinians wait to receive aid from World Food Program USA on Thursday. Starvation is intensifying amid more Israeli airstrikes against Hamas on the Gaza Strip. Photo by Mohammed Saber/EPA-EFE

June 28 (UPI) -- Dozens of Palestinians died in several rounds of Israeli airstrikes from Friday night until Saturday morning, officials said.

At least 44 people died in the Gaza Strip since dawn, hospital sources told Al Jazeera Arabic. The Guardian reported at least 62 people died in overnight strikes.

The Gaza Health Ministry, which is controlled by the Iran-funded militant group Hamas, said 81 people have died and 422 were wounded over 24 hours.

Al Jazeera reported an airstrike in a residential building in Gaza City killed at least 20 Palestinians, including nine children.

Related

"We were sitting peacefully when we received a call from a private number telling us to evacuate the entire block immediately -- a residential area belonging to the al-Nakhalah family. As you can see, the whole block is nearly wiped out," Mahmoud al-Nakhala told Al Jazeera.

"We still don't know why two, three-story homes were targeted ... It's heartbreaking that people watch what's happening in Gaza -- the suffering, the massacres -- and stay silent. At this point, we can't even comprehend what's happening here anymore," he added.

Rescuers were working to remove victims from under rubble. Those hurt were taken to al-Ahli Hospital, which is lacking medical resources.

There were also drone strikes elsewhere on Gaza Strip, including in the city of Khan Younis and the Bureij refugee camp.

The Guardian reported that a dozen people were killed near a displacement camp near Palestine Stadium in Gaza City, after which a nearby airstrike nearby killed at least 11 people and a family sleeping in a tent was reported to have died in a strike in al-Mawasi, southern Gaza.

At least 56,412 Palestinians have been killed 133,054 wounded since the war began on Oct. 7, 2023, according to Gaza's Health Ministry. Hamas' attack on Israel that day killed approximately 1,200 people and 251 hostages were taken.

President Donald Trump on Friday said there could be a cease-fire agreement "within the next week" despite no signs of negotiations underway.

Humanitarian conditions in Gaza have worsened since Israel resumed airstrikes on March 18 after a cease-fire that ran from Jan. 19 to March 1. Unicef said last week that 60% of water production facilities in Gaza weren't working and acute child malnutrition increased 51% from April to May.

In a separate strike in southern Lebanon on Friday, Israel Defense Forces killed Hezbollah terrorist Hassan Muhammad Hammoudi, the military told the Jerusalem Post on Saturday night.

Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun accused Israel of continually violating the U.S.-brokered cease-fire deal.

Latest Headlines

Record turnout anticipated for Budapest Pride march
World News // 27 minutes ago
Record turnout anticipated for Budapest Pride march
June 28 (UPI) -- Saturday's Budapest Pride march is expected to have drawn record attendance and participation in opposition to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's anti-LGBTQ policies.
Thousands call for Thai PM's removal during Bangkok protests
World News // 1 hour ago
Thousands call for Thai PM's removal during Bangkok protests
June 28 (UPI) -- Protestors took to the streets of Bangkok Saturday, calling for the removal of Thailand's prime minister, less than a year after she was sworn into office.
Thousands attend Iranian state funerals for victims of Iran-Israel conflict
World News // 2 hours ago
Thousands attend Iranian state funerals for victims of Iran-Israel conflict
June 28 (UPI) -- Funeral processions got underway in Tehran Saturday for around 60 people killed in the 12-day conflict between Iran and Israel.
Iran's foreign minister: Israel ran to 'Daddy' to avoid missiles
World News // 19 hours ago
Iran's foreign minister: Israel ran to 'Daddy' to avoid missiles
June 27 (UPI) -- Iran's Foreign Minister Seyeb Abbas Araghchi said that the "Great and Powerful Iranians people showed the world that the Israeli regime had NO Choice but to RUN to 'Daddy' to avoid being flattened out by our missiles.
Trump heralds 'tremendous breakthrough' in Rwanda, Congo peace accord
World News // 20 hours ago
Trump heralds 'tremendous breakthrough' in Rwanda, Congo peace accord
June 27 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Friday signed a peace deal between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo that ends 30 years of conflict in central Africa that the U.S. leader described as "one of the worst wars anyone's
Organized crime stifles Latin America's economic development
World News // 1 day ago
Organized crime stifles Latin America's economic development
June 27 (UPI) -- Latin America and the Caribbean rank among the regions with the highest rates of criminal activity worldwide, marked by a strong presence of illicit markets and limited institutional capacity to combat them.
Honduras prepares for general elections amid fragile electoral system
World News // 1 day ago
Honduras prepares for general elections amid fragile electoral system
June 27 (UPI) -- Honduras is preparing for general elections on Nov. 30, 2025, amid a fragile democracy and ongoing internal conflict.
1 killed, 13 people injured as Israel steps up airstrikes on Lebanon
World News // 1 day ago
1 killed, 13 people injured as Israel steps up airstrikes on Lebanon
BEIRUT, June 27 (UPI) -- Israel escalated on Friday its attacks on suspected Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon, launching a series of air and drone strikes that hit mountainous areas and an apartment building.
Mexico to investigate impacts of SpaceX Starship explosion
World News // 1 day ago
Mexico to investigate impacts of SpaceX Starship explosion
June 27 (UPI) -- The SpaceX space technology company is denying that debris from the explosion of one of its rockets has damaged the environment in Mexico.
Germany seeks to block Chinese DeepSeek AI over privacy
World News // 1 day ago
Germany seeks to block Chinese DeepSeek AI over privacy
June 27 (UPI) -- German officials on Friday raised the alarm over the spying capabilities of Hangzhou DeepSeek Artificial Intelligence Basic Technology Research Company, calling on Apple and Google to consider blocking access to the app.

Trending Stories

Iran's foreign minister: Israel ran to 'Daddy' to avoid missiles
Iran's foreign minister: Israel ran to 'Daddy' to avoid missiles
Trump heralds 'tremendous breakthrough' in Rwanda, Congo peace accord
Trump heralds 'tremendous breakthrough' in Rwanda, Congo peace accord
Canadian national awaiting deportation dies in Miami detention center
Canadian national awaiting deportation dies in Miami detention center
S&P 500, Nasdaq set records in dramatic 3-month turnaround
S&P 500, Nasdaq set records in dramatic 3-month turnaround
Senate debates GOP budget bill ahead of procedural vote
Senate debates GOP budget bill ahead of procedural vote

Follow Us