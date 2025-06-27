Trending
June 27, 2025 / 11:32 AM

Germany seeks to block Chinese DeepSeek AI over privacy

By Simon Corlett
German officials are concerned about the spying capabilities of Hangzhou DeepSeek AI, alleging the company is illegally sending user data to China. File Photo by Salvatore Di Nolfi/EPA-EFE
June 27 (UPI) -- German officials on Friday raised the alarm over the spying capabilities of Hangzhou DeepSeek Artificial Intelligence Basic Technology Research Company, calling on Apple and Google to consider blocking access to the app.

Berlin Commissioner for Data Protection and Freedom of Information Meike Kamp said in a statement, the watchdog believes DeepSeek is illegally sending user data to China.

Germany is the latest country to raise concerns over DeepSeek's data practices, after Italian officials earlier this year called on that country's government to block the Chinese AI company's access to Italy.

Italy opened an investigation after DeepSeek officials did not supply required documentation to regulators.

In February, South Korea took similar steps, banning downloads of DeepSkeek over data privacy concerns.

"DeepSeek's transfer of user data to China is unlawful. DeepSeek has not been able to convincingly demonstrate to my authority that German users' data in China is protected to a level equivalent to that of the European Union." Kamp said in the agency's statement Friday.

"Chinese authorities have far-reaching rights of access to personal data within the sphere of influence of Chinese companies. Furthermore, DeepSeek users in China do not have the enforceable rights and effective legal remedies guaranteed in the European Union. I have therefore informed Google and Apple, as operators of the largest app platforms, of the violations and expect a timely consideration of a blocking."

DeepSeek does not have an office located inside the European Union, while the app itself is available for download from the Google Play Store and Apple's App Store.

The watchdog said the company is required to abide by the European General Data Protection Regulation, adding Google and Apple "must now promptly review the report and decide whether to block it."

Kamp said after notifying Google and Apple, he expects "a timely consideration of a blocking" of DeepSeek from both of the American tech giants.

DeepSeek gained prominence when it began using less-advanced microprocessing chips produced by American tech firm Nvidia to produce its AI platform at a much cheaper price point than competitors.

