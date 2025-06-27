South Korea's dental tech firm Medit sued in U.S. federal court

June 27 (UPI) -- South Korea's three-dimensional dental scanner maker Medit is facing a lawsuit filed by an Israeli company in a U.S. federal court for alleged patent violations.

According to court documents filed this month in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware, Densys accused Medit of infringing on two of its core U.S. patents related to intraoral scanning.

The lawsuit alleges that Medit's line of scanners and associated software incorporate patented technology of Densys without authorization.

"Medit knowingly developed, has sold, sells, and offers to sell the accused product(s) in an infringing manner that was known to Medit or was so obvious that it should have been known to Medit," Densys claimed in the complaint.

Seeking a jury trial, Densys is demanding damages, an injunction, and enhanced penalties for what it argues is willful infringement.

Founded in 2000, Densys is a dental technology company. It specializes in intraoral 3D scanning systems, which are used to create real-time digital impressions of a patient's mouth.

MBK Partners, one of the largest private equity companies in Asia, channeled $1.8 billion in early 2023 to purchase Medit, the world's third-largest 3D dental scanner manufacturer.

Thereafter, Medit struggled in both the top and bottom lines.

The Seoul-based corporation logged $203 million in turnover in 2022, up 44.07% from the previous year, for $84 million in net profit, up 38.18% year-on-year.

Under the ownership of MBK, however, its sales more than halved to $93 million in 2023 and the firm turned to a loss of $20 million. In 2024, Medit recorded sales of $105 million and netted a deficit of $17 million.

Comments from Medit were not available.