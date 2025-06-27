World News
June 27, 2025 / 8:52 PM

Iran's foreign minister: Israel ran to 'Daddy' to avoid missiles

By Allen Cone
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi appear in Muscat, Oman, on April 12, for nuclear talks with the United States. Photo by Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs/UPI
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi appear in Muscat, Oman, on April 12, for nuclear talks with the United States. Photo by Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs/UPI | License Photo

June 27 (UPI) -- Iran's Foreign Minister Seyeb Abbas Araghchi said Friday that the "Israeli regime had NO Choice but to RUN to 'Daddy' to avoid being flattened out by our missiles."

Araghchi posted the comments on X, four days after President Donald Trump announced there would be cease-fire the next day. The truce has held.

Mark Rutte, NATO secretary-general, described Trump as "Daddy" for using strong language against Iran and Israel. Trump said the two nations were like "two kids in a schoolyard" that had a "big fight."

The White House embraced the term and released a video of Trump's participation in the NATO Summit in the Netherlands, accompanied by the song Hey Daddy (Daddy's home) by Usher.

In the foreign minister's social media post he said: "The Great and Powerful Iranian People, who showed the world that the Israeli regime had NO CHOICE but to RUN to 'Daddy' to avoid being flattened by our Missiles, do not take kindly to Threats and Insults. If Illusions lead to worse mistakes, Iran will not hesitate to unveil its Real Capabilities, which will certainly END any Delusion about the Power of Iran."

Araghchi also warned Trump to better treat Iran's supreme leader.

"If President Trump is genuine about wanting a deal, he should put aside the disrespectful and unacceptable tone towards Iran's Supreme Leader, Grand Ayatollah Khamenei, and stop hurting his millions of heartfelt followers," he wrote.

In Truth Social post on Friday afternoon, Trump wrote: "Why would the so-called 'Supreme Leader,' Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, of the war torn Country of Iran, say so blatantly and foolishly that he won the War with Israel, when he knows his statement is a lie, it is not so. As a man of great faith, he is not supposed to lie."

Trump said he saved the 85-year-old Khamenei from "UGLY AND IGNOMINOUS DEATH," though the president told Israel not to assassinate the leader.

The foreign minister said the Iranian people are strong.

"The complexity and tenacity of Iranians is famously known in our magnificent carpets, woven through countless hours of hard work and patience," he wrote. "But as a people, our basic premise is very simple and straightforward: we know our worth, value our independence, and never allow anyone else to decide our destiny."

Trump has announced that U.S. and Iranian officials will meet next week to discuss a potential nuclear deal but that an accord was not necessary.

Trump continued to claim that U.S. strikes "obliterated" Iran's nuclear enrichment capacities, even though doubt looms.

Trump has said he would "absolutely" consider bombing Iran again, especially if Iran continues to work toward a nuclear bomb.

Satellite imagery captured Friday appears to show new activity at Iran's Fordow nuclear facility. It is deep inside a mountain to guard it from attacks.

Seven B-2 jets struck Iran with seven bombs on Saturday night after a 17-hour trip from Missouri.

But the US military did not use bunker-buster bombs on one of Iran's largest nuclear facilities last weekend due to the site's depth, the top US general told senators, according to CNN sources.

On Friday, the U.S. Senate rejected a resolution that sought to rein in Trump's ability to use military action against Iran without congressional approval. The vote was 53-47. Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky voted with Democrats to advance the resolution, and Democratic Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania voted against it.

