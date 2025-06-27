Trending
World News
June 27, 2025 / 12:52 PM

Honduras prepares for general elections amid fragile electoral system

By Macarena Hermosilla
Share with X
Honduras is readying for a November election amid a fragile electoral system and dissatisfaction with the ruling party of President Xiomara Castro. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Honduras is readying for a November election amid a fragile electoral system and dissatisfaction with the ruling party of President Xiomara Castro. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 27 (UPI) -- Honduras is preparing for general elections on Nov. 30, 2025, amid a fragile democracy and ongoing internal conflict. Corruption, violence and impunity have eroded the country's institutions and deepened public distrust in the electoral process.

The National Electoral Council, or CNE, is facing a crisis after chaotic primary elections in March involving the nation's three major political parties. The vote was marred by severe logistical failures. In many polling stations, ballot boxes and voting materials arrived up to 12 hours late, and officials reported major problems with transporting supplies.

CNE President Cossete López testified before Congress that she could not "guarantee" a clean general election, prompting concerns about a possible postponement.

Although other CNE members later confirmed the vote would proceed as scheduled, internal divisions remain. The council's three commissioners -- each affiliated with a different political party -- have publicly blamed one another for the breakdown in March.

The Center for the Study of Democracy, or CESPAD, has been strongly critical of the electoral process, citing weak institutions, low public confidence, and a lack of clear action to address failures from the March primaries. The group also pointed to legal loopholes that allow arbitrary decisions, ongoing political violence and clientelism, and a history of result manipulation.

"The country is at a critical juncture. Current conditions raise fears that the general elections will unfold amid distrust, institutional improvisation and potential political destabilization," CESPAD said.

CESPAD said the electoral budget was approved late, jeopardizing key systems such as the Election Results Transmission System, or TREP, and external audits. It also warned that the CNE continues to struggle with internal partisan divisions, technical staff resignations and low public credibility.

A survey by the Reflection, Research and Communication Team, or ERIC-SJ, found that 62.5% of respondents said the March primaries weakened democracy, while 76.8% said they do not trust the CNE.

Civil society groups and election experts are urging immediate reforms to restore the credibility of the CNE and ensure a reliable election process in November. They cite poor coordination, undertrained personnel and political interference in technical decisions within the electoral authority. They are also calling for extensive national and international monitoring to promote transparency and reduce the risk of fraud.

The ERIC-SJ survey also revealed a shift in the political landscape. The opposition Liberal Party now leads, with 39% of respondents saying they expect it to win, compared to 25.6% for Libre, the ruling party, and 23.2% for the National Party.

The change is attributed to growing dissatisfaction with President Xiomara Castro's administration, which has weakened the candidacy of her ally, Rixi Moncada. At the same time, Liberal candidate Salvador Nasralla -- a well-known television host running on an anti-corruption platform -- has gained momentum.

Nasralla is attracting protest votes from Hondurans frustrated with the ruling party, while the National Party is working to rebuild support with candidate Nasry Asfura -- despite lasting fallout from corruption scandals involving former President Juan Orlando Hernández, who is serving a 45-year prison sentence in the United States for drug trafficking.

Beyond individual candidates, political skepticism remains deep. Only 1 in 10 Hondurans believes elections are fair, and just 10% trust the National Congress or political parties.

Still, voter turnout is expected to remain high. Eight in 10 respondents said they plan to vote in November.

President Castro enters the election season with falling approval ratings. Her administration earned an average score of 4.13 out of 10 -- the lowest since she took office in 2022. Nearly 40% of Hondurans say the country is worse off than before her presidency.

Hondurans identify the government's main failures as the ongoing economic crisis (28.8%), unemployment (17.9%), broken promises (16.1%) and insecurity (13.2%). Although President Castro points to achievements like a historic drop in homicides, her security strategy -- based on emergency measures modeled after El Salvador's approach -- has drawn criticism from international human rights groups.

The international community, including the Organization of American States, the European Union and the United Nations, along with local organizations such as CESPAD and ERIC-SJ, have issued urgent calls for electoral reforms and technical protocols as a prerequisite for credible elections. The key question now is not only whether the vote will happen, but under what conditions.

Despite the tensions, there is broad consensus that the elections must be held on schedule. Canceling or postponing the vote is widely viewed as a step that could spark a deeper institutional crisis.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Organized crime stifles Latin America's economic development
World News // 1 hour ago
Organized crime stifles Latin America's economic development
June 27 (UPI) -- Latin America and the Caribbean rank among the regions with the highest rates of criminal activity worldwide, marked by a strong presence of illicit markets and limited institutional capacity to combat them.
1 killed, 13 people injured as Israel steps up airstrikes on Lebanon
World News // 2 hours ago
1 killed, 13 people injured as Israel steps up airstrikes on Lebanon
BEIRUT, June 27 (UPI) -- Israel escalated on Friday its attacks on suspected Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon, launching a series of air and drone strikes that hit mountainous areas and an apartment building.
Mexico to investigate impacts of SpaceX Starship explosion
World News // 2 hours ago
Mexico to investigate impacts of SpaceX Starship explosion
June 27 (UPI) -- The SpaceX space technology company is denying that debris from the explosion of one of its rockets has damaged the environment in Mexico.
Germany seeks to block Chinese DeepSeek AI over privacy
World News // 2 hours ago
Germany seeks to block Chinese DeepSeek AI over privacy
June 27 (UPI) -- German officials on Friday raised the alarm over the spying capabilities of Hangzhou DeepSeek Artificial Intelligence Basic Technology Research Company, calling on Apple and Google to consider blocking access to the app.
Analysis of flight recorder data from Air India crash gets underway
World News // 3 hours ago
Analysis of flight recorder data from Air India crash gets underway
June 27 (UPI) -- Analysis of flight recorder data from the deadly Air India crash two weeks ago was underway in India after investigators successfully retrieved the information from the two black boxes on board.
Iran admits U.S. strikes caused 'significant damage' to nuclear sites
World News // 6 hours ago
Iran admits U.S. strikes caused 'significant damage' to nuclear sites
June 27 (UPI) -- U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear sites inflicted "serious and significant damage," Iran has acknowledged for the first time since the attack nearly a week ago.
South Korea's dental tech firm Medit sued in U.S. federal court
World News // 7 hours ago
South Korea's dental tech firm Medit sued in U.S. federal court
June 27 (UPI) -- South Korea's three-dimensional dental scanner maker Medit is facing a lawsuit filed by an Israeli company in a U.S. federal court for alleged patent violations.
Seoul asks North Korea for advance notice of dam release
World News // 8 hours ago
Seoul asks North Korea for advance notice of dam release
SEOUL, June 27 (UPI) -- South Korea's Unification Ministry on Friday asked North Korea to give advance notice before releasing water from a dam across the border on the Imjin River, citing safety concerns for residents living in nearby areas.
Japan executes 'Twitter Killer' who murdered nine people in 2017
World News // 10 hours ago
Japan executes 'Twitter Killer' who murdered nine people in 2017
June 27 (UPI) -- Japan executed a 34-year-old death row inmate known as the "Twitter Killer," who was convicted of killing nine people at his apartment south of Tokyo in 2017.
Argentina orders trial in absentia for suspects in AMIA bombing in '94
World News // 18 hours ago
Argentina orders trial in absentia for suspects in AMIA bombing in '94
June 26 (UPI) -- Breaking news: Argentina orders "trial in absentia" for suspects in the AMIA bombing.

Trending Stories

GOP's Comer subpoenas Jill Biden aide in panel's probe of Joe Biden's mental health
GOP's Comer subpoenas Jill Biden aide in panel's probe of Joe Biden's mental health
Analysis of flight recorder data from Air India crash gets underway
Analysis of flight recorder data from Air India crash gets underway
Japan executes 'Twitter Killer' who murdered nine people in 2017
Japan executes 'Twitter Killer' who murdered nine people in 2017
Rubio nominates Rosa Maria Paya for OAS human rights commission
Rubio nominates Rosa Maria Paya for OAS human rights commission
Police arrest Super Bowl halftime dancer who brandished protest flag
Police arrest Super Bowl halftime dancer who brandished protest flag

Follow Us