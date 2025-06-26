Rubio nominates Rosa Maria Paya for OAS human rights commission

Cuban activist Rosa Maria Paya (C) and members of the Cuban exile and freedom activists participate in a Miami demonstration supporting Cubans protesting against the government of Cuba on November 14, 2021. File Photo by Cristobal Herrera-Ulashkevich/EPA-EFE

June 26 (UPI) -- The Organization of American States is scheduled to elect new members of its Inter-American Commission on Human Rights on Friday, and the United States wants Rosa Maria Paya on it.

The IACHR is the OAS's primary body for defending human rights and fundamental freedoms in the Western Hemisphere, according to Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

"Rosa Maria Paya is a principled, courageous and deeply committed human rights and democracy defender," Rubio said on Thursday in a news release.

"Her record of fearless leadership and moral clarity -- particularly in confronting authoritarianism and promoting democratic values -- reflects the very ideals upon which the IACHR was founded," he said.

"Rosa Maria brings the dignity and resolve to tackle the commission's greatest challenges with innovative solutions, all while keeping a focus on serving the people of the Americas," Rubio added.

"I have full confidence in her ability to make the commission more effective, efficient and relevant."

Paya is a Cuban human rights and democracy activist and the daughter of Oswaldo Paya, who was a Cuban democracy activist who was killed, according to the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation.

Paya is a graduate of the University of Havana and Georgetown University's Global Competitive Leadership Program.

She founded Cuba Decide, which is a grassroots organization seeking to foster democracy in Cuba, and is president of the Latin American Youth Network for Democracy.

The 55th OAS General Assembly started on Wednesday and runs through Friday.