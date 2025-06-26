Trending
World News
June 26, 2025 / 4:31 PM

Rubio nominates Rosa Maria Paya for OAS human rights commission

By Mike Heuer
Share with X
Cuban activist Rosa Maria Paya (C) and members of the Cuban exile and freedom activists participate in a Miami demonstration supporting Cubans protesting against the government of Cuba on November 14, 2021. File Photo by Cristobal Herrera-Ulashkevich/EPA-EFE
Cuban activist Rosa Maria Paya (C) and members of the Cuban exile and freedom activists participate in a Miami demonstration supporting Cubans protesting against the government of Cuba on November 14, 2021. File Photo by Cristobal Herrera-Ulashkevich/EPA-EFE

June 26 (UPI) -- The Organization of American States is scheduled to elect new members of its Inter-American Commission on Human Rights on Friday, and the United States wants Rosa Maria Paya on it.

The IACHR is the OAS's primary body for defending human rights and fundamental freedoms in the Western Hemisphere, according to Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

"Rosa Maria Paya is a principled, courageous and deeply committed human rights and democracy defender," Rubio said on Thursday in a news release.

"Her record of fearless leadership and moral clarity -- particularly in confronting authoritarianism and promoting democratic values -- reflects the very ideals upon which the IACHR was founded," he said.

"Rosa Maria brings the dignity and resolve to tackle the commission's greatest challenges with innovative solutions, all while keeping a focus on serving the people of the Americas," Rubio added.

"I have full confidence in her ability to make the commission more effective, efficient and relevant."

Paya is a Cuban human rights and democracy activist and the daughter of Oswaldo Paya, who was a Cuban democracy activist who was killed, according to the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation.

Paya is a graduate of the University of Havana and Georgetown University's Global Competitive Leadership Program.

She founded Cuba Decide, which is a grassroots organization seeking to foster democracy in Cuba, and is president of the Latin American Youth Network for Democracy.

The 55th OAS General Assembly started on Wednesday and runs through Friday.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Panama extends suspension of constitutional rights amid protests
World News // 25 minutes ago
Panama extends suspension of constitutional rights amid protests
June 26 (UPI) -- Panama will extend its suspension of constitutional rights in Bocas del Toro province through June 29 in response to escalating anti-government protests that have left one person dead, more than 300 detained and dozens injured, including 14 police officers.
Argentina launches FBI-style federal investigations agency
World News // 3 hours ago
Argentina launches FBI-style federal investigations agency
June 26 (UPI) -- President Javier Milei has approved the creation of the Federal Investigations Department, a strategic step aimed at transforming the Argentine Federal Police into a specialized federal criminal investigation agency.
European prosecutors raid networks importing illegal Chinese goods
World News // 4 hours ago
European prosecutors raid networks importing illegal Chinese goods
June 26 (UPI) -- European prosecutors on Thursday announced raids in multiple nations targeting criminal networks importing fraudulent Chinese goods.
Iranian leader Khamanei hails 'victory' over United States, Israel
World News // 6 hours ago
Iranian leader Khamanei hails 'victory' over United States, Israel
June 26 (UPI) -- Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on Thursday declared an Iranian victory over the United States, claiming its direct intervention to save Israel from annihilation had been a total failure and warning o
Major pornography sites to implement age verification in Britain
World News // 7 hours ago
Major pornography sites to implement age verification in Britain
June 26 (UPI) -- Pornhub and other major pornographic websites plan to implement age verification practices in Britain by the end of July in order to comply with a newly implemented Online Safety Act.
Ecuador's most wanted drug lord recaptured after 18 months on the run
World News // 8 hours ago
Ecuador's most wanted drug lord recaptured after 18 months on the run
June 26 (UPI) -- Ecuadorian authorities announced the capture of the leader of the notorious Los Choneros drug gang after 18 months on the run following a prison break that unleashed a wave of violence across the Central American country
Analysis: SK Group becomes most profitable conglomerate in Korea
World News // 8 hours ago
Analysis: SK Group becomes most profitable conglomerate in Korea
June 26 (UPI) -- SK Group has emerged as the most profitable conglomerate in South Korea thanks to the stellar performance of its key affiliate SK hynix, the world's No. 2 memory chipmaker.
North Korea set to open 'world-class' beach resort
World News // 11 hours ago
North Korea set to open 'world-class' beach resort
SEOUL, June 26 (UPI) -- North Korea has completed construction of a massive "world-class" beach resort on its east coast and will open it to the public next week, state-run media reported Thursday.
Vietnam abolishes death penalty for 8 criminal offenses
World News // 12 hours ago
Vietnam abolishes death penalty for 8 criminal offenses
June 26 (UPI) -- Vietnam has abolished the death penalty for eight criminal offenses setting the stage for the courts to spare the life of a real estate tycoon sentenced to death last year.
Mexico's Sheinbaum announces electoral reform aimed at cutting costs
World News // 23 hours ago
Mexico's Sheinbaum announces electoral reform aimed at cutting costs
June 25 (UPI) -- Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum announced Tuesday that she will pursue electoral reform included in her administration's "100 commitments" policy agenda.

Trending Stories

British man found guilty of 2024 samurai sword killing of 14-year-old boy
British man found guilty of 2024 samurai sword killing of 14-year-old boy
Orange County, Calif., registrar sued over non-citizen voter records
Orange County, Calif., registrar sued over non-citizen voter records
Sen. Schumer treated for dehydration, goes back to work
Sen. Schumer treated for dehydration, goes back to work
Senate confirms Dabbar as Commerce Department deputy secretary
Senate confirms Dabbar as Commerce Department deputy secretary
Iranian leader Khamanei hails 'victory' over United States, Israel
Iranian leader Khamanei hails 'victory' over United States, Israel

Follow Us