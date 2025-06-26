Trending
June 26, 2025 / 12:00 PM

European prosecutors raid networks importing illegal Chinese goods

By Andrew Sookdeo
The European Public Prosecutor’s Office said it struck down a $800 million criminal scheme involving Chinese Imports coming through the port of Piraeus. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI
The European Public Prosecutor’s Office said it struck down a $800 million criminal scheme involving Chinese Imports coming through the port of Piraeus. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

June 26 (UPI) -- European prosecutors on Thursday announced raids in multiple nations targeting criminal networks importing fraudulent Chinese goods.

The European Public Prosecutor's Office said the 101 raids conducted in Bulgaria, Greece, France, and Spain on Wednesday as part of an investigation codenamed "Calypso" led to the arrests of 10 suspects and the seizure of $6 million in various currencies.

The raids also seized 7,133 e-bikes and 3,696 e-scooters, 11 properties in Spain, 27 vehicles and luxury items such as bags, watches and jewelry.

The EPPO said the scheme started with goods from China into the EU through the port of Piraeus, Greece in order to evade invoices using false documents to conceal the value of the merchandise.

The goods are sold to companies in specific Member states, where they are supposed to be sold on the market. After the goods enter the EU, they are stored in a criminal organization-controlled warehouse. From there, they are transported, using false documents, to France, Italy, Poland, Portugal, and Spain. The documents are destroyed when the goods are delivered and then sold on the black market.

An additional 480 containers for further checks and verification in the Port of Piraeus were also seized.

The EPPO alleged the scheme caused an estimated $800 million in damages.

