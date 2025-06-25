Trending
World News
June 25, 2025 / 5:00 PM

Trump says U.S., Iran to meet next week

By Mike Heuer
Share with X
As President Donald Trump was leaving the 2025 NATO Summit in The Hague, Netherlands, on Wednesday, he said U.S. and Iranian officials will meet next week. Photo by Martijn Beekman/NATO
As President Donald Trump was leaving the 2025 NATO Summit in The Hague, Netherlands, on Wednesday, he said U.S. and Iranian officials will meet next week. Photo by Martijn Beekman/NATO | License Photo

June 25 (UPI) -- U.S. and Iranian officials will meet next week to discuss current events but won't necessarily negotiate any agreements, President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday.

The president didn't say when or where the talks would occur, who would participate or their purpose as he was leaving the NATO summit in The Hague.

"We may sign an agreement," he told media. "I don't think it's that necessary."

Trump said Iran won't continue trying to create a nuclear arsenal after the U.S. airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities early Sunday morning local time.

Related

"They had a war they fought, [and] now they're going back to their world," Trump added. "I don't care if we have an agreement or not."

He said the attacks by the United States and others by Israel have "obliterated" Iran's nuclear facilities and buried its enriched uranium, USA Today reported.

Reports conflict regarding the extent of damage to the nuclear facilities in Iran and the aerial attacks' impact on the Middle East nation's nuclear weapons program.

A Pentagon report suggests aerial attacks only have delayed Iran's nuclear weapons aspirations by a few months. It also says about 400 kilograms of enriched uranium might have been moved hours before the attacks.

An Israeli report, though, says Iran's Fordow nuclear facility that housed thousands of centrifuges some 300 feet underground is buried by granite, steel and concrete after being struck by several 30,000-pound bunker-buster bombs.

"We hit them so hard and so fast they didn't get to move," Trump told reporters.

"It's very, very heavy and very hard to move," he said of enriched uranium.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the aerial attacks caused far greater damage than Iranian officials thought was possible.

The impact on their nuclear weapons program was so significant that it caused them to agree to a cease-fire with Israel, Hegseth added.

Trump said Israeli and Iranian forces are "both tired, exhausted," but he acknowledged hostilities between the two might start again soon.

Latest Headlines

Mexico's Sheinbaum announces electoral reform aimed at cutting costs
World News // 35 minutes ago
Mexico's Sheinbaum announces electoral reform aimed at cutting costs
June 25 (UPI) -- Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum announced Tuesday that she will pursue electoral reform included in her administration's "100 commitments" policy agenda.
British man found guilty of 2024 samurai sword killing of 14-year-old boy
World News // 1 hour ago
British man found guilty of 2024 samurai sword killing of 14-year-old boy
June 25 (UPI) -- The London area man accused of killed a 14-year-old British boy last year with a samurai sword was convicted of multiple crimes.
Kenya bans live TV coverage as nationwide protests again erupt
World News // 4 hours ago
Kenya bans live TV coverage as nationwide protests again erupt
June 25 (UPI) -- Television stations were forced off air and thousands flooded the streets in Kenya to demand President William Ruto's resignation a year after similar protests and the questionable death this month of a teacher.
NATO agrees to 5% GDP for defense after Trump reaffirms commitment
World News // 7 hours ago
NATO agrees to 5% GDP for defense after Trump reaffirms commitment
June 25 (UPI) -- U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed his commitment Wednesday NATO's core mutual defense pact at under which an attack on any member is an attack on all, after earlier sparking jitters over his resolve.
Blackout at Cardón refinery highlights Venezuela's oil industry crisis
World News // 7 hours ago
Blackout at Cardón refinery highlights Venezuela's oil industry crisis
June 25 (UPI) -- The Cardón refinery, Venezuela's second-largest with a capacity of 310,000 barrels per day, shut down after a power outage halted all operations.
World Bank to back critical projects in three Middle East countries
World News // 9 hours ago
World Bank to back critical projects in three Middle East countries
June 25 (UPI) -- The World Bank announced Wednesday that it will invest over $1.3 billion to improve the quality of life in three war-torn countries in the Middle East.
At least 20 killed, 300 hurt after Russia bombards Ukrainian heartland
World News // 10 hours ago
At least 20 killed, 300 hurt after Russia bombards Ukrainian heartland
June 25 (UPI) -- A major Russian aerial attack on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's home province, timed to coincide with NATO's annual summit, killed at least 20 people and injured as many as 300.
Korea's Meritz Securities partners with AWS for AI platform
World News // 10 hours ago
Korea's Meritz Securities partners with AWS for AI platform
June 25 (UPI) -- Meritz Securities has channeled resources to strengthen its AI research capabilities and come up with futuristic financial platforms.
South Korea's President Lee calls for lasting peace on 75th anniversary of Korean War
World News // 12 hours ago
South Korea's President Lee calls for lasting peace on 75th anniversary of Korean War
SEOUL, June 25 (UPI) -- South Korean President Lee Jae Myung vowed to establish lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula Wednesday as the country commemorated the 75th anniversary of the start of the Korean War.
Britain to purchase 12 nuclear weapons-capable F-35 jets from U.S.
World News // 14 hours ago
Britain to purchase 12 nuclear weapons-capable F-35 jets from U.S.
June 25 (UPI) -- Britain is purchasing at least a dozen F-35A fighter jets capable of carrying nuclear weapons from the United States and will be joining NATO's dual-capable aircraft nuclear mission.

Trending Stories

U.S. border officials warn Michigan's 'Jobbie Nooner' attendees to report boats
U.S. border officials warn Michigan's 'Jobbie Nooner' attendees to report boats
Meta confirms technical error suspended thousands of Facebook Groups
Meta confirms technical error suspended thousands of Facebook Groups
N.J. lifeguard impaled by beach umbrella
N.J. lifeguard impaled by beach umbrella
U.S. remains committed to North Korea denuclearization: State Dept.
U.S. remains committed to North Korea denuclearization: State Dept.
TdA leader hit with sanctions, charges and added to FBI top 10 list
TdA leader hit with sanctions, charges and added to FBI top 10 list

Follow Us