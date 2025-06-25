Trump says U.S., Iran to meet next week

June 25 (UPI) -- U.S. and Iranian officials will meet next week to discuss current events but won't necessarily negotiate any agreements, President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday.

The president didn't say when or where the talks would occur, who would participate or their purpose as he was leaving the NATO summit in The Hague.

"We may sign an agreement," he told media. "I don't think it's that necessary."

Trump said Iran won't continue trying to create a nuclear arsenal after the U.S. airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities early Sunday morning local time.

"They had a war they fought, [and] now they're going back to their world," Trump added. "I don't care if we have an agreement or not."

He said the attacks by the United States and others by Israel have "obliterated" Iran's nuclear facilities and buried its enriched uranium, USA Today reported.

Reports conflict regarding the extent of damage to the nuclear facilities in Iran and the aerial attacks' impact on the Middle East nation's nuclear weapons program.

A Pentagon report suggests aerial attacks only have delayed Iran's nuclear weapons aspirations by a few months. It also says about 400 kilograms of enriched uranium might have been moved hours before the attacks.

An Israeli report, though, says Iran's Fordow nuclear facility that housed thousands of centrifuges some 300 feet underground is buried by granite, steel and concrete after being struck by several 30,000-pound bunker-buster bombs.

"We hit them so hard and so fast they didn't get to move," Trump told reporters.

"It's very, very heavy and very hard to move," he said of enriched uranium.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the aerial attacks caused far greater damage than Iranian officials thought was possible.

The impact on their nuclear weapons program was so significant that it caused them to agree to a cease-fire with Israel, Hegseth added.

Trump said Israeli and Iranian forces are "both tired, exhausted," but he acknowledged hostilities between the two might start again soon.