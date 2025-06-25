Trending
World News
June 25, 2025 / 5:40 AM

South Korea's President Lee calls for lasting peace on 75th anniversary of Korean War

By Thomas Maresca
Share with X
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung called for establishing lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula Wednesday as the country commemorated the 75th anniversary of the start of the Korean War. File Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung called for establishing lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula Wednesday as the country commemorated the 75th anniversary of the start of the Korean War. File Photo by Thomas Maresca/UPI | License Photo

SEOUL, June 25 (UPI) -- South Korean President Lee Jae Myung called for establishing lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula Wednesday as the country commemorated the 75th anniversary of the start of the Korean War.

"Creating a country that will never experience war again is the right way to respond to the sacrifices and dedication of so many people," Lee wrote in a Facebook post.

"The most certain form of security is a state where there is no need to fight -- in other words, creating peace," he wrote. "The era of relying solely on military power to protect the country is over. What matters more than winning a war is preventing one."

The Korean War broke out on June 25, 1950, when North Korean troops invaded South Korea across the 38th parallel -- a story that UPI Seoul bureau manager Jack James was the first in the world to report.

Related

The United States and 20 other countries fought on the side of South Korea under the U.S.-led United Nations Command. The conflict ended in a ceasefire three years later and left millions dead, including more than 36,000 U.S. soldiers.

Lee paid respects to fallen soldiers and veterans in his statement, saying that modern South Korea's transformation into a global economic powerhouse would have been impossible without their sacrifices.

"Today's Republic of Korea was not created on its own," he wrote, using the official name of South Korea. "It was made possible through the sacrifices and dedication of the soldiers who defended the battlefield, the veterans and their families, and all our citizens who endured the scars of war."

"I pledge to firmly establish a peace regime on the Korean Peninsula so that the economy can be stabilized and the people can live secure and safe lives," he added.

Lee, who won a snap election on June 3 to replace impeached former President Yoon Suk Yeol, campaigned on improving frayed inter-Korean relations. He has vowed to restore a military pact aimed at defusing military tensions along the border and reestablish a communications hotline with Seoul's recalcitrant neighbor.

Earlier this month, Lee ordered the suspension of propaganda loudspeaker broadcasts across the DMZ to North Korea in a bid to reduce tensions with Pyongyang.

Latest Headlines

Britain to purchase 12 nuclear weapons-capable F-35 jets from U.S.
World News // 3 hours ago
Britain to purchase 12 nuclear weapons-capable F-35 jets from U.S.
June 25 (UPI) -- Britain is purchasing at least a dozen F-35A fighter jets capable of carrying nuclear weapons from the United States and will be joining NATO's dual-capable aircraft nuclear mission.
U.S. remains committed to North Korea denuclearization: State Dept.
World News // 5 hours ago
U.S. remains committed to North Korea denuclearization: State Dept.
SEOUL, June 25 (UPI) -- The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump remains committed to the "complete denuclearization" of North Korea, the State Department said Tuesday, days after the United States bombed Iranian nuclear facilities.
55th OAS General Assembly to start on Wednesday
World News // 15 hours ago
55th OAS General Assembly to start on Wednesday
June 24 (UPI) -- Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau will lead the U.S. delegation at this week's Organization of American States General Assembly in St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda.
COC Global Enterprise acquires Argentine airline Flybondi
World News // 16 hours ago
COC Global Enterprise acquires Argentine airline Flybondi
June 24 (UPI) -- COC Global Enterprise, an investment fund led by Argentine businessman Leonardo Scatturice, has acquired a majority stake in Flybondi, Argentina's first low-cost airline.
Thailand closes Cambodian border over scams, escalating border dispute
World News // 17 hours ago
Thailand closes Cambodian border over scams, escalating border dispute
June 24 (UPI) -- The Thai military closed its border to nearly all travelers to Cambodia as diplomatic tensions rise over a territory dispute between the two neighboring south Asian nations.
Israel says Iran violated nascent cease-fire, orders new attacks
World News // 1 day ago
Israel says Iran violated nascent cease-fire, orders new attacks
June 24 (UPI) -- Mere hours after a fragile cease-fire between Israel and Iran went into effect, Israel ordered fresh attacks on Tehran after the Israeli military detected missiles launched from the Islamic state.
Number of Brazilian millionaires rises to nearly 400,000
World News // 18 hours ago
Number of Brazilian millionaires rises to nearly 400,000
June 24 (UPI) -- Brazil leads Latin America in the number of millionaires, with nearly 400,000 residents holding a net worth of $1 million or more, according to the UBS Global Wealth Report 2025. The country ranks first in the region and
EU endorses proposal for environmental deregulation
World News // 19 hours ago
EU endorses proposal for environmental deregulation
June 24 (UPI) -- The European Union is set to amend its current ethical supply chain rules after its ambassadors endorsed a simplification bill Monday from the Council of the EU.
Amazon announces plan to invest $54 billion into the U.K.
World News // 20 hours ago
Amazon announces plan to invest $54 billion into the U.K.
June 24 (UPI) -- Amazon on Tuesday announced plans to invest $54 billion in the United Kingdom over the next three years to create thousands of full-time jobs on Tuesday.
Trump joins NATO summit in aftermath of U.S. Iran strikes
World News // 21 hours ago
Trump joins NATO summit in aftermath of U.S. Iran strikes
June 24 (UPI) -- As the conflict in the Middle East continued to simmer, U.S. President Donald Trump headed to the Netherlands for his first summit-level meeting with NATO allies since returning to the White House in January.

Trending Stories

Trump joins NATO summit in aftermath of U.S. Iran strikes
Trump joins NATO summit in aftermath of U.S. Iran strikes
Tropical Storm Andrea kicks off 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season
Tropical Storm Andrea kicks off 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season
U.S. border officials warn Michigan's 'Jobbie Nooner' attendees to report boats
U.S. border officials warn Michigan's 'Jobbie Nooner' attendees to report boats
Judge rules Anthropic's use of books to train AI model is fair use
Judge rules Anthropic's use of books to train AI model is fair use
Meta confirms technical error suspended thousands of Facebook Groups
Meta confirms technical error suspended thousands of Facebook Groups

Follow Us