Trending
World News
June 25, 2025 / 7:55 AM

At least 20 killed, 300 hurt after Russia bombards Ukrainian heartland

By Paul Godfrey
Share with X
A Ukrainian firefighter works at the scene of a missile strike in the central city of Dnipro on Tuesday. Photo courtesy State Emergency Service/EPA
A Ukrainian firefighter works at the scene of a missile strike in the central city of Dnipro on Tuesday. Photo courtesy State Emergency Service/EPA

June 25 (UPI) -- At least 20 people were killed and up to 300 injured in a massive Russian airborne assault on the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro in the country's industrial heartland, authorities said Wednesday.

Dnipropetrovsk Gov. Serhii Lysak said in a social media update that the strikes during the daytime on Tuesday killed 18 people in Dnipro and two in a separate attack on Samar, 10 miles away to the northeast, with nearly 300 people injured across the province.

"The entire Dnipropetrovsk region is in mourning. This is a pain that resonates in every heart. That never goes away," Lysak wrote.

President Volodymyr Zelensky, who was in The Hague meeting with European heads of government at an annual gathering of NATO, said many of the injured were passengers on a train.

Related

"This strike hit numerous civilian infrastructure: homes, schools, and even a regular passenger train. There were more than 500 passengers on board. Five train cars were destroyed. There were no fatalities. All the injured have received medical assistance. It was another Russian strike on life," he said in a post on X.

State-run Ukrainian Railways confirmed a missile struck near one of its trains en route from Odessa to Zaporizhzhia as it was passing through Dnipro and that dozens of passengers had been injured by flying glass.

The company said emergency workers moved passengers who were unhurt to the nearest subway station, from where they were able to make their way into Dnipro to catch a replacement train service to continue their journey to Zaporizhzhia, if they so wished.

Dnipropetrovsk is Zelensky's home province.

The attacks mirrored a deadly wave of airstrikes on Kyiv last week that coincided with a meeting of the G7 group of countries in Canada. The group was formally the G8 -- until Russia was ejected in 2014 over its invasion and annexation of Crimea.

Elsewhere, one person was killed and 10 injured in Kharkiv city and Kupiansk and surrounding areas after residences and other civilian infrastructure were targeted by Russian attack drones and warplanes launching air-to-surface rockets and glide bombs.

In the neighboring part-Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia province, which lies to the south of Dnipro, five people were injured after Russian forces carried out missile, drone and airstrikes on more than a dozen towns and opened fire with artillery.

Three people were killed near the frontline in Donetsk, according to Gov. Vadym Filashkin, less than 100 miles east of Dnipro, where Ukrainian forces are battling to hold off a Russian advance poised to break through to the west into Ukraine's industrial heartland.

Earlier this month, the Russian Defense Ministry claimed that Russian troops and units of its 90th Guards Tank Division had penetrated into Dnipropetrovsk without resistance and were pushing forward.

Ukraine rejected the claim outright as fake news, but Emil Kastehelmi, an analyst at the Finland-based Black Bird Group, told the Kyiv Independent that geolocation data indicated an incursion by Russian troops had occurred.

Kastehelmi said that while he thought Russian forces would push on "at least somewhat" further west over the summer, he didn't expect it to have much impact on the net state of play across the frontline.

Other military experts agreed.

They said the southeastern region of Ukraine would ultimately be penetrated by Russian forces, but only to a degree, as Moscow's overarching goal was to capture the remaining areas of Donetsk it does not already control, and therefore neither side was likely to divert significant forces to the theater.

Latest Headlines

World Bank to back critical projects in three Middle East countries
World News // 20 minutes ago
World Bank to back critical projects in three Middle East countries
June 25 (UPI) -- The World Bank announced Wednesday that it will invest over $1.3 billion to improve the quality of life in three war-torn countries in the Middle East.
Korea's Meritz Securities partners with AWS for AI platform
World News // 1 hour ago
Korea's Meritz Securities partners with AWS for AI platform
June 25 (UPI) -- Meritz Securities has channeled resources to strengthen its AI research capabilities and come up with futuristic financial platforms.
South Korea's President Lee calls for lasting peace on 75th anniversary of Korean War
World News // 2 hours ago
South Korea's President Lee calls for lasting peace on 75th anniversary of Korean War
SEOUL, June 25 (UPI) -- South Korean President Lee Jae Myung vowed to establish lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula Wednesday as the country commemorated the 75th anniversary of the start of the Korean War.
Britain to purchase 12 nuclear weapons-capable F-35 jets from U.S.
World News // 4 hours ago
Britain to purchase 12 nuclear weapons-capable F-35 jets from U.S.
June 25 (UPI) -- Britain is purchasing at least a dozen F-35A fighter jets capable of carrying nuclear weapons from the United States and will be joining NATO's dual-capable aircraft nuclear mission.
U.S. remains committed to North Korea denuclearization: State Dept.
World News // 7 hours ago
U.S. remains committed to North Korea denuclearization: State Dept.
SEOUL, June 25 (UPI) -- The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump remains committed to the "complete denuclearization" of North Korea, the State Department said Tuesday, days after the United States bombed Iranian nuclear facilities.
55th OAS General Assembly to start on Wednesday
World News // 17 hours ago
55th OAS General Assembly to start on Wednesday
June 24 (UPI) -- Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau will lead the U.S. delegation at this week's Organization of American States General Assembly in St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda.
COC Global Enterprise acquires Argentine airline Flybondi
World News // 18 hours ago
COC Global Enterprise acquires Argentine airline Flybondi
June 24 (UPI) -- COC Global Enterprise, an investment fund led by Argentine businessman Leonardo Scatturice, has acquired a majority stake in Flybondi, Argentina's first low-cost airline.
Thailand closes Cambodian border over scams, escalating border dispute
World News // 18 hours ago
Thailand closes Cambodian border over scams, escalating border dispute
June 24 (UPI) -- The Thai military closed its border to nearly all travelers to Cambodia as diplomatic tensions rise over a territory dispute between the two neighboring south Asian nations.
Israel says Iran violated nascent cease-fire, orders new attacks
World News // 1 day ago
Israel says Iran violated nascent cease-fire, orders new attacks
June 24 (UPI) -- Mere hours after a fragile cease-fire between Israel and Iran went into effect, Israel ordered fresh attacks on Tehran after the Israeli military detected missiles launched from the Islamic state.
Number of Brazilian millionaires rises to nearly 400,000
World News // 20 hours ago
Number of Brazilian millionaires rises to nearly 400,000
June 24 (UPI) -- Brazil leads Latin America in the number of millionaires, with nearly 400,000 residents holding a net worth of $1 million or more, according to the UBS Global Wealth Report 2025. The country ranks first in the region and

Trending Stories

Trump joins NATO summit in aftermath of U.S. Iran strikes
Trump joins NATO summit in aftermath of U.S. Iran strikes
Tropical Storm Andrea kicks off 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season
Tropical Storm Andrea kicks off 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season
U.S. border officials warn Michigan's 'Jobbie Nooner' attendees to report boats
U.S. border officials warn Michigan's 'Jobbie Nooner' attendees to report boats
Judge rules Anthropic's use of books to train AI model is fair use
Judge rules Anthropic's use of books to train AI model is fair use
Meta confirms technical error suspended thousands of Facebook Groups
Meta confirms technical error suspended thousands of Facebook Groups

Follow Us