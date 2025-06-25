Trending
June 25, 2025 / 10:15 AM

NATO to spend trillions more, Trump reaffirms U.S. defense guarantee

By Paul Godfrey
U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday reaffirmed the United States' commitment to the defense alliance's Article 5. Photo by Martijn Beekman/NATO/UPI
U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday reaffirmed the United States' commitment to the defense alliance's Article 5. Photo by Martijn Beekman/NATO/UPI

June 25 (UPI) -- U.S. President Donald Trump reassured NATO allies Wednesday that the United States was fully committed to the defense alliance's so-called Article 5 under which members pledge to come to the military defense of any NATO country that is attacked.

"We're with them all the way," Trump told a joint briefing with Secretary General Mark Rutte at a NATO summit in The Hague, responding to a question on his commitment to NATO and the mutual defense pact at its heart.

Trump added that he was happy to commit because other members of the 32-country alliance had heeded his long-standing call to ramp up their defense budgets and would now meet his demand that they spend 5% of GDP on defense.

"If you look at the numbers, I've been asking them to go up to 5% for a number of years and they're going up to 5%. That's a big jump from 2% and a lot of people didn't even pay the 2%, so I think it's going to be very big news. NATO is going to become very strong with us and I appreciate doing it," he said.

Earlier, Trump sparked consternation after comments made mid-Atlantic aboard Air Force One on Tuesday that his commitment to Article 5 "depends on your definition."

The situation in the Middle East dominated most of the rest of the briefing, setting the tone for a gathering that alternated between shows of NATO unity and discussion of the U.S. strikes on Iran and how the situation would play out, despite not being on the agenda.

That left little room for the issue of Ukraine, which was relegated well down the agenda.

In his opening remarks to the leaders' session Rutte did set out the challenges facing NATO, from Russia's war on Ukraine and China's "massive" military build-up to conflict in the Middle East, but hailed what he said were the historic, transformative decisions that would be made at the meeting to "make our people safer through a stronger, fairer and more lethal NATO."

He said the additional funds from the 5% spending commitment would go toward bolstering "core" hard defense expenditure, as well as defense and security-related investments, and ensure every country contributed their fair share to the security umbrella NATO provided.

"For too long, one Ally, the United States, carried too much of the burden of that commitment. And that changes today," Rutte said.

"President Trump, dear Donald, you made this change possible. Your leadership on this has already produced $1 trillion in extra spending from European Allies since 2016. And the decisions today will produce trillions more for our common defenses, to make us stronger and fairer by equalising spending between America and America's allies."

Shortly after the meeting ended, the NATO heads of state and government issued a joint communique reaffirming their commitment to NATO, the transatlantic bond and "ironclad commitment to collective defense as enshrined in Article 5" of the 1947 Washington Treaty.

"An attack on one is an attack on all."

It said the leaders were united in the face of "profound security threats and challenges", in particular the long-term threat posed by Russia to Euro-Atlantic security and the persistent threat of terrorism allies had therefore committed to invest 5% of GDP in defense annually by 2035.

"Our investments will ensure we have the forces, capabilities, resources, infrastructure, warfighting readiness, and resilience needed to deter and defend in line with our three core tasks of deterrence and defence, crisis prevention and management, and cooperative security," the declaration stated.

Members also reaffirmed a joint pledge to accelerate efforts to ramp up transatlantic defense-industrial cooperation, harness new technology and embrace out-of-the-box thinking on defense, as well as working to remove defense trade barriers between allies.

Blackout at Cardón refinery highlights Venezuela's oil industry crisis
World News // 1 hour ago
Blackout at Cardón refinery highlights Venezuela's oil industry crisis
June 25 (UPI) -- The Cardón refinery, Venezuela's second-largest with a capacity of 310,000 barrels per day, shut down after a power outage halted all operations.
World Bank to back critical projects in three Middle East countries
World News // 3 hours ago
World Bank to back critical projects in three Middle East countries
June 25 (UPI) -- The World Bank announced Wednesday that it will invest over $1.3 billion to improve the quality of life in three war-torn countries in the Middle East.
At least 20 killed, 300 hurt after Russia bombards Ukrainian heartland
World News // 3 hours ago
At least 20 killed, 300 hurt after Russia bombards Ukrainian heartland
June 25 (UPI) -- A major Russian aerial attack on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's home province, timed to coincide with NATO's annual summit, killed at least 20 people and injured as many as 300.
Korea's Meritz Securities partners with AWS for AI platform
World News // 4 hours ago
Korea's Meritz Securities partners with AWS for AI platform
June 25 (UPI) -- Meritz Securities has channeled resources to strengthen its AI research capabilities and come up with futuristic financial platforms.
South Korea's President Lee calls for lasting peace on 75th anniversary of Korean War
World News // 6 hours ago
South Korea's President Lee calls for lasting peace on 75th anniversary of Korean War
SEOUL, June 25 (UPI) -- South Korean President Lee Jae Myung vowed to establish lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula Wednesday as the country commemorated the 75th anniversary of the start of the Korean War.
Britain to purchase 12 nuclear weapons-capable F-35 jets from U.S.
World News // 8 hours ago
Britain to purchase 12 nuclear weapons-capable F-35 jets from U.S.
June 25 (UPI) -- Britain is purchasing at least a dozen F-35A fighter jets capable of carrying nuclear weapons from the United States and will be joining NATO's dual-capable aircraft nuclear mission.
U.S. remains committed to North Korea denuclearization: State Dept.
World News // 10 hours ago
U.S. remains committed to North Korea denuclearization: State Dept.
SEOUL, June 25 (UPI) -- The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump remains committed to the "complete denuclearization" of North Korea, the State Department said Tuesday, days after the United States bombed Iranian nuclear facilities.
55th OAS General Assembly to start on Wednesday
World News // 20 hours ago
55th OAS General Assembly to start on Wednesday
June 24 (UPI) -- Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau will lead the U.S. delegation at this week's Organization of American States General Assembly in St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda.
COC Global Enterprise acquires Argentine airline Flybondi
World News // 21 hours ago
COC Global Enterprise acquires Argentine airline Flybondi
June 24 (UPI) -- COC Global Enterprise, an investment fund led by Argentine businessman Leonardo Scatturice, has acquired a majority stake in Flybondi, Argentina's first low-cost airline.
Thailand closes Cambodian border over scams, escalating border dispute
World News // 21 hours ago
Thailand closes Cambodian border over scams, escalating border dispute
June 24 (UPI) -- The Thai military closed its border to nearly all travelers to Cambodia as diplomatic tensions rise over a territory dispute between the two neighboring south Asian nations.

