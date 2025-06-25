Trending
June 25, 2025 / 4:31 PM

British man found guilty of 2024 samurai sword killing of 14-year-old boy

By Chris Benson
A man accused of killing a 14-year-old boy last year with a samurai sword in Britain was convicted Wednesday at trial at Britain's central court, the so-called "Old Bailey" (pictured in 2023). File Photo by Mark Thomas/EPA-EFE
June 25 (UPI) -- A London man accused of killing a 14-year-old boy last year with a samurai sword in Britain was convicted Wednesday of multiple crimes.

Marcus Arduini Monzo, a 37-year-old man of dual Spanish-Brazilian nationality from Newham in east London, admitted to two charges of possession of an offense weapon.

He claimed it was just to display. He also claimed no memory of last year's brutal April 30 attacks and denied the murder count in addition to other charges. In court, the ex-Amazon delivery driver remained stoic as the verdict was read about the seven charges.

The "horrific events" last year in Hainault sent "shockwaves through our community and had a devastating and lasting impact on so many," Chief Superintendent Stuart Bell, who leads policing where the incident transpired, said Wednesday outside the court in Old Bailey, the British central court.

Monzo originally was charged with murder and two counts of attempted murder, two counts of causing grievous bodily harm, aggravated burglary and possession of a bladed article in the attack that killed 14-year-old Daniel Anjorin and seriously injured four other people, including two police officers.

Last year in May, he was charged and made his initial court appearance in front of Chief Magistrate Paul Goldspring.

British prosecutors say Monzo had skinned and deboned his pet cat prior to trying to "kill as many people as he could." Prosecutors also tried to convince jurors that Monzo acted while allegedly under the influence of cannabis, which led to a psychotic episode.

"This has been an incredibly complex investigation and our detectives have been meticulous, compassionate and professional throughout," Bell, the chief superintendent, added.

He likely suffered a psychotic disorder with "schizophrenic-like symptoms" that included "delusional beliefs" that he and his family were in "mortal danger."

However, Monzo said he previously used psychedelic drugs and smoked cannabis "three or four times a week" but denied doing so the day of the deadly attack.

According to reports, Monzo was a 'flat-Earther' and conspiracy theorist, as well as an enthusiast of Elon Musk and his work.

He was cleared of one attempted murder count but found guilty of all other charges at his trial in Old Bailey.

Five victims required medical attention after the attack, including Anjorin, who died shortly after arriving at a medical facility after Marzo's 20-minute rampage.

According to prosecutors, Monzo crashed a van into a fence in Laing Close and hit a person before getting out of the vehicle, saying he would kill the man and slash his neck with a samurai sword.

Monzo later told police that he had "many personalities," which he said included a "professional assassin."

He then broke into the bedroom of a nearby home and attacked a man in bed, along with his family that included a 4-year-old child, according to authorities. Monzo demanded to know if the victims believed in God, according to officials.

He then proceeded to attack Anjorin, who was walking to school after 7 a.m. local time.

Marzo hid behind a bush, then emerged when officers tried to help the boy, but attacked them. That left a female officer with "horrifically serious" wounds to her arm.

Monzo is expected to face a life term in prison when he returns Friday to court for sentencing.

