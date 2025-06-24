Trending
June 24, 2025 / 10:29 AM

Amazon announces plan to invest $54 billion into the U.K.

By Andrew Sookdeo
Amazon on Tuesday announced a $54 billion investment in the United Kingdom. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
June 24 (UPI) -- Amazon on Tuesday announced plans to invest $54 billion in the United Kingdom over the next three years to create thousands of full-time jobs on Tuesday.

The investment will look to expand Amazon's existing 75,000-person U.K. workforce as it aims to build four new fulfilment centers, new delivery stations nationwide in addition to upgrading and expanding ts network across the country, and creating thousands of jobs.

"Amazon has been proud to serve our customers in the U.K. for the past 27 years. Thanks to their support, we've grown to be part of over 100 communities nationwide, from developing drone technology in Darlington to producing world-class entertainment at our studios in Bray," said Amazon CEO Andy Jassy.

Amazon will add 60 new roles across the new sites mostly outside of London and South East England including robotics technicians, safety experts and mechatronic engineers.

This includes 2,000 jobs at the previously announced state-of-the-art fulfilment center in Hull and 2,000 jobs at another in Northampton. Also, additional positions at new sites in the East Midlands at stations across the country.

"When Amazon invests, it's not only in London and the South East -- we're bringing innovation and job creation to communities throughout England, Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland, strengthening the U.K.'s economy and delivering better experiences for customers wherever they live," he added.

This is also part of a previously announced $10 billion investment in September 2024 to support the U.K.'s ambition to create AI compute capacity, and help the U.K.'s digital economy.

"Amazon's $54 billion investment adds another major win to Britain's basket and is a massive vote of confidence in the U.K. as the best place to do business. It means thousands of new jobs-real opportunities for people in every corner of the country to build careers, learn new skills, and support their families," Prime Minister Keir Starmer said in a press release.

"This investment is a powerful endorsement of Britain's economic strengths," said Chancellor Rachel Reeves. "The world is changing, but this Government is working hand in hand with businesses to navigate that change to create jobs, wealth, and opportunity in every corner of the country."

"Our Modern Industrial Strategy will ensure the U.K. is the best country to invest and do business, and seeing massive international firms like Amazon bank in Britain shows we are on the right track," said Business and Trade Secretary, Jonathan Reynolds.

