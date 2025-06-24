Trending
June 24, 2025 / 6:49 AM / Updated at 6:56 AM

Foster + Partners wins $62M bid to design Queen Elizabeth memorial

By Paul Godfrey
1 of 4 | Foster + Partners' design bid for the Queen Elizabeth II Memorial, due to open in April 2026, features a statue of the late monarch on horseback in St. James' Park. Image courtesy of Foster + Partners

June 24 (UPI) -- The international architecture firm Foster + Partners was announced as the winner of a multi-million-dollar competition to design a national memorial to the late Queen Elizabeth II in London.

Norman Foster's firm beat out five other finalists with its pitch for a new cast-glass bridge inspired by Elizabeth's wedding tiara as part of a commemorative garden in St. James' Park, with spaces for visitors for quiet reflection.

The proposals also feature a statue of Elizabeth on horseback and a cast of her and her husband of 73 years, Prince Philip, who died in 2021, at a new Prince Philip Gate.

"We showed them together and, in a way, there was this inseparable quality which we sought to convey," Foster said.

"Our design reflects Her Majesty's love of history and tradition, while introducing a gentle, unifying intervention that respects the park's nature and legacy."

Foster added that the concept also recalled the informality the queen was known for in her interactions with people.

He stressed that the project would have minimal impact on the nature and biodiversity of the park and that the work would be conducted in phases, allowing the public to continue enjoying the existing amenities.

The new memorial will be built close to the statues of Elizabeth's mother and father, the Queen Mother and King George VI, and not far from the statue of Queen Victoria in front of Buckingham Palace.

"Foster + Partners' ambitious and thoughtful masterplan will allow us and future generations to appreciate Queen Elizabeth's life of service as she balanced continuity and change with strong values, common sense and optimism throughout her long reign," said Lord Robin Janvrin, head of the Queen Elizabeth Memorial Committee Chair.

The project is expected to open to the public in April in what would have been Elizabeth's hundredth year. She died in September 2022 at the age of 96.

Famous and iconic designs of Norman Foster around the world include the Reichstag building in Berlin, "The Gherkin" building in the City of London, the Hong Kong and Shanghai Bank building on Hong Kong Island and the Hearst Building on Eighth Avenue in Manhattan.

