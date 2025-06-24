Trending
World News
June 24, 2025 / 2:29 PM / Updated at 2:42 PM

COC Global Enterprise acquires Argentine airline Flybondi

By Macarena Hermosilla
Share with X
COC Global Enterprise acquired a majority stake in Argentine low-cost airline Flybondi. Photo by Flybondi
COC Global Enterprise acquired a majority stake in Argentine low-cost airline Flybondi. Photo by Flybondi

June 24 (UPI) -- COC Global Enterprise, an investment fund led by Argentine businessman Leonardo Scatturice, has acquired a majority stake in Flybondi, Argentina's first low-cost airline.

The takeover comes after months of financial turmoil for the carrier, which faced repeated delays and mass cancellations.

The closure of El Palomar Airport near Buenos Aires during the COVID-19 pandemic made it difficult for Flybondi to meet its aircraft leasing payments. In one month, the airline canceled 384 flights.

By June 2024, the airline had amassed an estimated $127 million in debt.

Related

Analysts in Argentina praised the rescue but also viewed the deal as a potential step toward reviving the "open skies" policy in place from 2016 to 2019, which opened the domestic market to low-cost carriers.

The policy expanded access to Argentina's air travel market, allowing low-cost carriers to operate and improving domestic flight options. It was later rolled back, in part due to its impact on state-owned Aerolíneas Argentinas. President Javier Milei has signaled support for restoring the policy.

Leonardo Scatturice, president of COC Global Enterprise, has also drawn attention for his role in the Flybondi acquisition.

The first time Scatturice's name appeared in the Argentine press was in 2015, during the final years of Cristina Kirchner's presidency. His company, C3 Consultings, was implicated in a non-judicial investigation related to espionage.

An investigation by the State Intelligence Secretariat exposed a network of connections between agents of that agency and businessmen like Scatturice who were engaged in commercial intelligence work, Perfil reported.

Shortly after these events became public, Scatturice relocated to Panama, where he had registered several offshore companies since 2012. Starting in 2020, he settled in the United States.

Scatturice has close ties to the U.S. conservative movement. In December 2024, he co-organized a Conservative Political Action Conference event in Argentina with Barry Bennett, a former adviser to President Donald Trump. Argentine President Javier Milei served as the keynote speaker. Media reports also said Scatturice helped facilitate a meeting between Milei and Trump at CPAC's annual U.S. conference in February 2025.

COC Global Enterprise, a private equity firm based in Miami, focuses on acquiring and developing technology and private aviation companies across Latin America and North America.

In a statement, the firm said its goals for Flybondi include stabilizing the airline's finances in the near term, retaining its 1,525 employees, adding new aircraft to the fleet, and expanding its route network.

Flybondi's share of Argentina's domestic market fell from 25.8% in June 2024 to 19.4% in June 2025, according to OAG Schedules Analyser. Its monthly seat capacity dropped from 343,000 to 288,000 during the same period.

The airline now ranks third in the domestic market, behind state-run Aerolíneas Argentinas with 56.7%, and JetSmart, which nearly doubled its share to 23.9% over the past year.

Latest Headlines

55th OAS General Assembly to start on Wednesday
World News // 19 minutes ago
55th OAS General Assembly to start on Wednesday
June 24 (UPI) -- Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau will lead the U.S. delegation at this week's Organization of American States General Assembly in St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda.
Thailand closes Cambodian border over scams, escalating border dispute
World News // 1 hour ago
Thailand closes Cambodian border over scams, escalating border dispute
June 24 (UPI) -- The Thai military closed its border to nearly all travelers to Cambodia as diplomatic tensions rise over a territory dispute between the two neighboring south Asian nations.
Israel says Iran violated nascent cease-fire, orders new attacks
World News // 11 hours ago
Israel says Iran violated nascent cease-fire, orders new attacks
June 24 (UPI) -- Mere hours after a fragile cease-fire between Israel and Iran went into effect, Israel ordered fresh attacks on Tehran after the Israeli military detected missiles launched from the Islamic state.
Number of Brazilian millionaires rises to nearly 400,000
World News // 3 hours ago
Number of Brazilian millionaires rises to nearly 400,000
June 24 (UPI) -- Brazil leads Latin America in the number of millionaires, with nearly 400,000 residents holding a net worth of $1 million or more, according to the UBS Global Wealth Report 2025. The country ranks first in the region and
EU endorses proposal for environmental deregulation
World News // 4 hours ago
EU endorses proposal for environmental deregulation
June 24 (UPI) -- The European Union is set to amend its current ethical supply chain rules after its ambassadors endorsed a simplification bill Monday from the Council of the EU.
Amazon announces plan to invest $54 billion into the U.K.
World News // 5 hours ago
Amazon announces plan to invest $54 billion into the U.K.
June 24 (UPI) -- Amazon on Tuesday announced plans to invest $54 billion in the United Kingdom over the next three years to create thousands of full-time jobs on Tuesday.
Trump joins NATO summit in aftermath of U.S. Iran strikes
World News // 6 hours ago
Trump joins NATO summit in aftermath of U.S. Iran strikes
June 24 (UPI) -- As the conflict in the Middle East continued to simmer, U.S. President Donald Trump headed to the Netherlands for his first summit-level meeting with NATO allies since returning to the White House in January.
Korea's benchmark stock index soars to 45-month high
World News // 8 hours ago
Korea's benchmark stock index soars to 45-month high
SEOUL, June 24 (UPI) -- South Korea's benchmark stock index KOSPI rose almost 3% Tuesday, topping the 3,100-point mark for the first time in 45 months, as easing tensions in the Middle East helped calm investor nerves.
Foster + Partners wins $62M bid to design Queen Elizabeth memorial
World News // 8 hours ago
Foster + Partners wins $62M bid to design Queen Elizabeth memorial
June 24 (UPI) -- The international architecture firm Foster + Partners was announced as the winner of a multi-million-dollar competition to design a national memorial to the late Queen Elizabeth II in London.
Canada, EU deepen defense partnership as Ottawa shifts from U.S.
World News // 12 hours ago
Canada, EU deepen defense partnership as Ottawa shifts from U.S.
June 24 (UPI) -- Canada and the European Union have agreed to deepen their security and defense relationship, as Ottawa seeks new partnerships to reduce its dependence on the United States under President Donald Trump.

Trending Stories

Trump joins NATO summit in aftermath of U.S. Iran strikes
Trump joins NATO summit in aftermath of U.S. Iran strikes
Man on honeymoon in Florida struck by lightning on beach, dies
Man on honeymoon in Florida struck by lightning on beach, dies
Plans to assassinate Zelensky in Kyiv, airport in Poland disclosed
Plans to assassinate Zelensky in Kyiv, airport in Poland disclosed
5 hurt after American Airlines Miami-N.C. flight hits turbulence
5 hurt after American Airlines Miami-N.C. flight hits turbulence
U.S. Supreme Court allows Trump to deport migrants to 'third countries'
U.S. Supreme Court allows Trump to deport migrants to 'third countries'

Follow Us