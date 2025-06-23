Latin America's identity documents are highly vulnerable

June 23 (UPI) -- The vulnerability of identity documents has become a critical challenge for Latin America amid rising migration and regional security crises. Problems ranging from document fraud to the lack of birth registration are putting millions at risk and complicating governance across the region.

Thousands of people in rural and Indigenous communities still are not registered at birth, leaving them without legal identity and vulnerable to crimes such as exploitation and human trafficking -- particularly children and teens.

The Latin American and Caribbean Council for Civil Registration, Identity and Vital Statistics, or CLARCIEV, said the lack of legal identity is a leading cause of statelessness, a condition that denies people basic rights because they do not appear in official records.

Many countries in the region still operate with systems that are not fully digitized or interconnected, making fast and secure verification difficult. This creates opportunities for document fraud and undermines the integrity of civil registries.

The ability of civil registration and identification systems across the region to communicate, share data and operate in coordination -- regardless of technologies, platforms or programming languages -- is becoming increasingly urgent, said Omar Morales, president of CLARCIEV.

He also noted that national ID documents throughout the region do not adhere to uniform security standards, making verification more difficult -- especially in cross-border contexts.

Migrant-receiving countries face serious obstacles in confirming the authenticity of foreign documents, allowing forged or altered IDs to circulate more easily.

A report by Chile's National Congressional Library found that criminal networks have exploited migration crises and weak document controls to expand their operations across the region.

The forgery of ID cards, passports and residence permits is widespread in border areas, where local and international criminal groups operate. This not only puts migrants at risk but also weakens the state's ability to maintain control and ensure security.

Authorities in Brazil, Peru and Argentina have uncovered networks that use forged documents to traffic people, weapons and drugs across borders. In the so-called "Triple Frontier" area -- where Brazil, Paraguay and Argentina meet -- organized crime groups have been documented using false identities to conceal illegal operations.

In response, several countries are developing policies to strengthen their identity systems by incorporating artificial intelligence into registration and identification processes, Morales said.

Panama's national ID card was recognized as the most secure and advanced personal identification document in Latin America at the 2024 High Security Printing Latin America forum.

Chile announced a new national ID card that will feature 32 security measures, including multi-modal biometric authentication and a complementary digital identity, positioning it among the most advanced in the region. Colombia already issues a digital ID that includes an embedded chip and high security standards.

Peru currently is modernizing its identity documents by incorporating biometric elements. Brazil has introduced its new National Identity Card, or CIN, which includes security features designed to ensure interoperability.

Meanwhile, Argentina's electronic National Identity Document, or DNI, already includes a chip.