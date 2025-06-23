Trending
World News
June 23, 2025 / 2:56 PM

Latin America's identity documents are highly vulnerable

By Osvaldo Silva
Share with X

June 23 (UPI) -- The vulnerability of identity documents has become a critical challenge for Latin America amid rising migration and regional security crises. Problems ranging from document fraud to the lack of birth registration are putting millions at risk and complicating governance across the region.

Thousands of people in rural and Indigenous communities still are not registered at birth, leaving them without legal identity and vulnerable to crimes such as exploitation and human trafficking -- particularly children and teens.

The Latin American and Caribbean Council for Civil Registration, Identity and Vital Statistics, or CLARCIEV, said the lack of legal identity is a leading cause of statelessness, a condition that denies people basic rights because they do not appear in official records.

Many countries in the region still operate with systems that are not fully digitized or interconnected, making fast and secure verification difficult. This creates opportunities for document fraud and undermines the integrity of civil registries.

The ability of civil registration and identification systems across the region to communicate, share data and operate in coordination -- regardless of technologies, platforms or programming languages -- is becoming increasingly urgent, said Omar Morales, president of CLARCIEV.

He also noted that national ID documents throughout the region do not adhere to uniform security standards, making verification more difficult -- especially in cross-border contexts.

Migrant-receiving countries face serious obstacles in confirming the authenticity of foreign documents, allowing forged or altered IDs to circulate more easily.

A report by Chile's National Congressional Library found that criminal networks have exploited migration crises and weak document controls to expand their operations across the region.

The forgery of ID cards, passports and residence permits is widespread in border areas, where local and international criminal groups operate. This not only puts migrants at risk but also weakens the state's ability to maintain control and ensure security.

Authorities in Brazil, Peru and Argentina have uncovered networks that use forged documents to traffic people, weapons and drugs across borders. In the so-called "Triple Frontier" area -- where Brazil, Paraguay and Argentina meet -- organized crime groups have been documented using false identities to conceal illegal operations.

In response, several countries are developing policies to strengthen their identity systems by incorporating artificial intelligence into registration and identification processes, Morales said.

Panama's national ID card was recognized as the most secure and advanced personal identification document in Latin America at the 2024 High Security Printing Latin America forum.

Chile announced a new national ID card that will feature 32 security measures, including multi-modal biometric authentication and a complementary digital identity, positioning it among the most advanced in the region. Colombia already issues a digital ID that includes an embedded chip and high security standards.

Peru currently is modernizing its identity documents by incorporating biometric elements. Brazil has introduced its new National Identity Card, or CIN, which includes security features designed to ensure interoperability.

Meanwhile, Argentina's electronic National Identity Document, or DNI, already includes a chip.

Latest Headlines

Strong support for third term for Bukele, despite constitutional ban
World News // 1 hour ago
Strong support for third term for Bukele, despite constitutional ban
June 23 (UPI) -- Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele begins his seventh year in office with strong public backing, including majority support for a third consecutive term, despite a constitutional ban on re-election.
New Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosia officially takes lead of company
World News // 4 hours ago
New Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosia officially takes lead of company
June 23 (UPI) -- New Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa officially took the helm of the U.S. automaker Monday as he laid out a vision for the company and announced a new leadership team.
Met Police bans pro-Palestinian demonstration in front of Parliament
World News // 5 hours ago
Met Police bans pro-Palestinian demonstration in front of Parliament
June 23 (UPI) -- A pro-Palestinian protest in front of the Houses of Parliament in central London was banned by the Met "to prevent serious public order," property damage and disruption to elected officials.
Britain, U.S. warn Iran against Strait of Hormuz blockade
World News // 6 hours ago
Britain, U.S. warn Iran against Strait of Hormuz blockade
June 23 (UPI) -- Britain cautioned Iran Monday that attempts to block the Strait of Hormuz or to strike at American military facilities in the Middle East could lead to escalation, even as Israel continued its strikes on Iran.
13 killed, 57 hurt in Russian aerial assault against Kyiv, provinces
World News // 7 hours ago
13 killed, 57 hurt in Russian aerial assault against Kyiv, provinces
June 23 (UPI) -- Russian forces attacked the capital and other targets in the eastern half of the country with hundreds of drones and ballistic missiles, killing 13 people and injuring dozens.
22 dead, dozens injured after suicide bombing of Syrian church
World News // 9 hours ago
22 dead, dozens injured after suicide bombing of Syrian church
June 23 (UPI) -- More than 22 people were killed and another nearly 60 were injured when an Islamic State suicide bomber attacked a church in the Syrian capital of Damascus, officials said.
South Korea's President Lee orders emergency response for 'urgent' Middle East crisis
World News // 10 hours ago
South Korea's President Lee orders emergency response for 'urgent' Middle East crisis
SEOUL, June 23 (UPI) -- South Korean President Lee Jae Myung on Monday instructed government ministries to operate under an emergency response system in the wake of U.S. strikes on Iran's nuclear sites, his office said.
Israeli warplanes attack Iran's air defense capabilities
World News // 11 hours ago
Israeli warplanes attack Iran's air defense capabilities
June 23 (UPI) -- Israel continued to attack Iran on Monday, targeting its air defense capabilities, as the Islamic regime vows retaliation after the United States bombed three of its nuclear facilities over the weekend.
Iran, Israel exchange strikes as U.S. officials divided over bombing
World News // 22 hours ago
Iran, Israel exchange strikes as U.S. officials divided over bombing
June 22 (UPI) -- Iran and Israel exchanged targeted airstrikes Sunday after President Donald Trump ordered the bombing of nuclear sites in Iran, leaving his administration and lawmakers divided over U.S. involvement.
NATO to increase defense spending to Cold War levels
World News // 18 hours ago
NATO to increase defense spending to Cold War levels
June 22 (UPI) -- Britain and its NATO allies will increase defense spending by at much as 5% of GDP in the next decade, officials have announced.

Trending Stories

Active shooter shot dead by security guard at Michigan church
Active shooter shot dead by security guard at Michigan church
Tesla to launch robotaxis in Austin
Tesla to launch robotaxis in Austin
U.S. issues world travel warning after Iran attack
U.S. issues world travel warning after Iran attack
Suicide bombing in Damascus church kills at least 20
Suicide bombing in Damascus church kills at least 20
Iran, Israel exchange strikes as U.S. officials divided over bombing
Iran, Israel exchange strikes as U.S. officials divided over bombing

Follow Us