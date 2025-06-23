Trending
World News
June 23, 2025 / 11:06 AM

New Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosia officially takes lead of company

By Andrew Sookdeo
Share with X
New Stellantis CEO announced his new leadership team and said how he strives for excellence on Monday .Photo by James Atoa/UPI
New Stellantis CEO announced his new leadership team and said how he strives for excellence on Monday .Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

June 23 (UPI) -- New Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa officially took the helm of the Dutch automaker's Monday as he laid out a vision for the company and announced a new leadership team.

Filosa said in a statement that it was his "great privilege" to take the lead of the automaker, which he hailed as a "global company with deep regional roots."

"We have unique strengths in our great people, our iconic brands and our millions of customers, whose loyalty to our company, it's fantastic products and its unique stories can only inspire us to new achievements," he said.

Filosa, who previously served as chief operating officer of Stellantis Americas, will maintain his role as head of North America and North American brands, and announced his leadership team, including several other veterans of the company.

Related

Ralph Gilles will serve as head of design, Olivier Francois will act as ehad of marketing, Alison Jones will lead parts and services and circular economy and Giorgio Fossati will serve as general counsel, all reporting directly to Filosa.

"The team I'm announcing today draws on all that is best in Stellantis, leaders from within who bring a people-first mindset, a profound understanding of our brands, our products and our customers, best-in-class expertise and an entrepreneurial spirit that will be vital to our success," Filosa said.

The former CEO, Carlos Tavares resigned in December and left the company with a 70% drop in net profit. Industry experts said Filosa will need to fix relationships with dealers, politicians, and employees in order to fix the damage left by the former CEO.

Industry experts also added that he will have to handle the company's plan on deciding to invest in traditional or 'electrified" automobile models.

"We need to manage the transition, right? It's not a secret that electric vehicles will be a strong part of the future, right? Not only for Stellantis, but for the automotive industry itself," said Filosa.

The company's franchised retailers were upset about the sales and market share losses under Tavarers. A letter by the Stellantis National Dealer Council was sent out in September disapproving of his actions.

"Your own distribution network, your dealer body, has been left in an anemic and diminished state," Kevin Farrish, a dealer in Virginia who led the council, wrote in the letter.

A dealer in Illinois Michael Bettenhaursen, who came after Farrish's leadership, spoke highly of Filosa.

"We need to mutually work together and dive into all the issues here in the North American operations, and we look forward to Antonio still being a part of those discussions," he said.

Former CEO Tavares said that FIlosa was a "logical choice". Since then, other current and former Stellantis executives have described Filosa as a "engaging leader" and "listener".

"I've worked side by side with him. ... We grew up under Sergio," Stellantis' global head of design, Ralph Gilles, said "He's a people person. He's a visionary, he's energized, he's young ... and he's curious. He's a great listener. I love his problem-solving abilities, and for me, he loves design."

The global sales of the company fell 12.3% under Tavares in 2021. The automaker also dropped from fourth in U.S. sales.

"We need to do that. It's not a belief; it's a need," Filosa said in January, stating his top priority for the U.S automobile industry. "The U.S. retail market share really measures your ability to organically grow sales".

"As we move into this next chapter of our Stellantis history, I would like to take this opportunity to express my sincere thanks to Maxime Picat and to Béatrice Foucher for their notable contributions to Stellantis during their many years of dedicated service. We all wish them the best in their future endeavors," Filosa concluded in his statement today.

Latest Headlines

Met Police bans pro-Palestinian demonstration in front of Parliament
World News // 2 hours ago
Met Police bans pro-Palestinian demonstration in front of Parliament
June 23 (UPI) -- A pro-Palestinian protest in front of the Houses of Parliament in central London was banned by the Met "to prevent serious public order," property damage and disruption to elected officials.
Britain, U.S. warn Iran against Strait of Hormuz blockade
World News // 3 hours ago
Britain, U.S. warn Iran against Strait of Hormuz blockade
June 23 (UPI) -- Britain cautioned Iran Monday that attempts to block the Strait of Hormuz or to strike at American military facilities in the Middle East could lead to escalation, even as Israel continued its strikes on Iran.
13 killed, 57 hurt in Russian aerial assault against Kyiv, provinces
World News // 4 hours ago
13 killed, 57 hurt in Russian aerial assault against Kyiv, provinces
June 23 (UPI) -- Russian forces attacked the capital and other targets in the eastern half of the country with hundreds of drones and ballistic missiles, killing 13 people and injuring dozens.
22 dead, dozens injured after suicide bombing of Syrian church
World News // 6 hours ago
22 dead, dozens injured after suicide bombing of Syrian church
June 23 (UPI) -- More than 22 people were killed and another nearly 60 were injured when an Islamic State suicide bomber attacked a church in the Syrian capital of Damascus, officials said.
South Korea's President Lee orders emergency response for 'urgent' Middle East crisis
World News // 7 hours ago
South Korea's President Lee orders emergency response for 'urgent' Middle East crisis
SEOUL, June 23 (UPI) -- South Korean President Lee Jae Myung on Monday instructed government ministries to operate under an emergency response system in the wake of U.S. strikes on Iran's nuclear sites, his office said.
Israeli warplanes attack Iran's air defense capabilities
World News // 7 hours ago
Israeli warplanes attack Iran's air defense capabilities
June 23 (UPI) -- Israel continued to attack Iran on Monday, targeting its air defense capabilities, as the Islamic regime vows retaliation after the United States bombed three of its nuclear facilities over the weekend.
Iran, Israel exchange strikes as U.S. officials divided over bombing
World News // 19 hours ago
Iran, Israel exchange strikes as U.S. officials divided over bombing
June 22 (UPI) -- Iran and Israel exchanged targeted airstrikes Sunday after President Donald Trump ordered the bombing of nuclear sites in Iran, leaving his administration and lawmakers divided over U.S. involvement.
NATO to increase defense spending to Cold War levels
World News // 15 hours ago
NATO to increase defense spending to Cold War levels
June 22 (UPI) -- Britain and its NATO allies will increase defense spending by at much as 5% of GDP in the next decade, officials have announced.
Suicide bombing in Damascus church kills at least 20
World News // 18 hours ago
Suicide bombing in Damascus church kills at least 20
June 22 (UPI) -- At least 20 people have been killed and dozens more wounded in a suicide bombing inside a church in Syria, according to the country's Ministry of Health and security officials.
Israeli hostage remains recovered, Netanyahu confirms
World News // 21 hours ago
Israeli hostage remains recovered, Netanyahu confirms
June 22 (UPI) -- The bodies of three Israeli hostages have been recovered from the Gaza Strip, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

Trending Stories

Russia: Other nations ready to supply Iran with nukes after U.S. strike
Russia: Other nations ready to supply Iran with nukes after U.S. strike
Tesla to launch robotaxis in Austin
Tesla to launch robotaxis in Austin
Active shooter shot dead by security guard at Michigan church
Active shooter shot dead by security guard at Michigan church
Suicide bombing in Damascus church kills at least 20
Suicide bombing in Damascus church kills at least 20
U.S. issues world travel warning after Iran attack
U.S. issues world travel warning after Iran attack

Follow Us