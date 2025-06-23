22 dead, dozens injured after suicide bombing of Syrian church

Emergency services work at the scene of a suicide bombing at Mar Elias Church on the outskirts of Damascus, Syria, on June 22, 2025. Photo by Mohammed Al Rifai/EPA-EFE

June 23 (UPI) -- More than 22 people were killed and another nearly 60 were injured when an Islamic State suicide bomber attacked a church in the Syrian capital of Damascus, officials said.

The attack occurred Sunday at the St. Elias Church in the Al-Douweila neighborhood of the capital city.

The Syrian ministry of interior said in a statement on X that the suicide bomber entered the church, opened fire and then detonated their explosive vest.

Security forces reportedly rushed to the scene and cordoned off the entire area permitting specialized teams to begin their investigation, it said.

"These terrorist acts will not deter the Syrian state's efforts to achieve civil peace, nor will they deter Syrians from their choice to unite in the face of all those who seek to undermine their stability and security," Interior Minister Anas Khattab said in a statement on X

The casualty toll was initially reported by the ministry of health as nine dead and 13 injured, but the count has steadily climbed in the hours following the attack to 22 killed and 59 injured.

Photos published to the health ministry's social media accounts show officials, including Assistant Minister of Health Hussein Al-Khatib, meeting with injured victims of the attack.

The Greek Orthodox Patriarchate of Antioch posted graphic photos of the aftermath of the attack, showing blood-strewn floors and what appear to be the remains of bodies.

"The arrow of lawlessness was unleashed and struck our souls in the night," it said in a statement.

"We pray for the repose of the souls of the martyrs, for the healing of the wounded and for the comfort of the faithful of the Church."

United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Geir O. Pedersen condemned the attack in a statement, expressing his outrage at "this heinous crime."

U.S. Ambassador to Syria Tom Barrack also offered his condolences.

"These terrible acts of cowardice have no place in the new tapestry of integrated tolerance and inclusion that Syrians are weaving," he said on X.

"We continue to support the Syrian government as it fights against those who are seeking to create instability and fear in their country and the broader region."