World News
June 23, 2025 / 5:25 AM

22 dead, dozens injured after suicide bombing of Syrian church

By Darryl Coote
Emergency services work at the scene of a suicide bombing at Mar Elias Church on the outskirts of Damascus, Syria, on June 22, 2025. Photo by Mohammed Al Rifai/EPA-EFE
Emergency services work at the scene of a suicide bombing at Mar Elias Church on the outskirts of Damascus, Syria, on June 22, 2025. Photo by Mohammed Al Rifai/EPA-EFE

June 23 (UPI) -- More than 22 people were killed and another nearly 60 were injured when an Islamic State suicide bomber attacked a church in the Syrian capital of Damascus, officials said.

The attack occurred Sunday at the St. Elias Church in the Al-Douweila neighborhood of the capital city.

The Syrian ministry of interior said in a statement on X that the suicide bomber entered the church, opened fire and then detonated their explosive vest.

Security forces reportedly rushed to the scene and cordoned off the entire area permitting specialized teams to begin their investigation, it said.

"These terrorist acts will not deter the Syrian state's efforts to achieve civil peace, nor will they deter Syrians from their choice to unite in the face of all those who seek to undermine their stability and security," Interior Minister Anas Khattab said in a statement on X

The casualty toll was initially reported by the ministry of health as nine dead and 13 injured, but the count has steadily climbed in the hours following the attack to 22 killed and 59 injured.

Photos published to the health ministry's social media accounts show officials, including Assistant Minister of Health Hussein Al-Khatib, meeting with injured victims of the attack.

The Greek Orthodox Patriarchate of Antioch posted graphic photos of the aftermath of the attack, showing blood-strewn floors and what appear to be the remains of bodies.

"The arrow of lawlessness was unleashed and struck our souls in the night," it said in a statement.

"We pray for the repose of the souls of the martyrs, for the healing of the wounded and for the comfort of the faithful of the Church."

United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Geir O. Pedersen condemned the attack in a statement, expressing his outrage at "this heinous crime."

U.S. Ambassador to Syria Tom Barrack also offered his condolences.

"These terrible acts of cowardice have no place in the new tapestry of integrated tolerance and inclusion that Syrians are weaving," he said on X.

"We continue to support the Syrian government as it fights against those who are seeking to create instability and fear in their country and the broader region."

Latest Headlines

South Korea's President Lee orders emergency response for 'urgent' Middle East crisis
World News // 1 hour ago
South Korea's President Lee orders emergency response for 'urgent' Middle East crisis
SEOUL, June 23 (UPI) -- South Korean President Lee Jae Myung on Monday instructed government ministries to operate under an emergency response system in the wake of U.S. strikes on Iran's nuclear sites, his office said.
Israeli warplanes attack Iran's air defense capabilities
World News // 1 hour ago
Israeli warplanes attack Iran's air defense capabilities
June 23 (UPI) -- Israel continued to attack Iran on Monday, targeting its air defense capabilities, as the Islamic regime vows retaliation after the United States bombed three of its nuclear facilities over the weekend.
Iran, Israel exchange strikes as U.S. officials divided over bombing
World News // 13 hours ago
Iran, Israel exchange strikes as U.S. officials divided over bombing
June 22 (UPI) -- Iran and Israel exchanged targeted airstrikes Sunday after President Donald Trump ordered the bombing of nuclear sites in Iran, leaving his administration and lawmakers divided over U.S. involvement.
NATO to increase defense spending to Cold War levels
World News // 9 hours ago
NATO to increase defense spending to Cold War levels
June 22 (UPI) -- Britain and its NATO allies will increase defense spending by at much as 5% of GDP in the next decade, officials have announced.
Suicide bombing in Damascus church kills at least 20
World News // 12 hours ago
Suicide bombing in Damascus church kills at least 20
June 22 (UPI) -- At least 20 people have been killed and dozens more wounded in a suicide bombing inside a church in Syria, according to the country's Ministry of Health and security officials.
Israeli hostage remains recovered, Netanyahu confirms
World News // 15 hours ago
Israeli hostage remains recovered, Netanyahu confirms
June 22 (UPI) -- The bodies of three Israeli hostages have been recovered from the Gaza Strip, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.
Russia: Other nations ready to supply Iran with nukes after U.S. strike
World News // 18 hours ago
Russia: Other nations ready to supply Iran with nukes after U.S. strike
June 22 (UPI) -- In the wake of President Donald Trump's strike on Iran's nuclear sites, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said Sunday that "a number of countries" are ready to directly supply Iran with their own nuclear weapons.
8 killed, 13 injured in Brazil hot-air-balloon fire and crash
World News // 1 day ago
8 killed, 13 injured in Brazil hot-air-balloon fire and crash
June 21 (UPI) -- A hot-air balloon carrying 21 passengers caught fire and killed eight during what was to be a 45-minute tourist flight in Brazil on Saturday morning.
European leaders seek 'digital sovereignty' over tech infrastructure
World News // 1 day ago
European leaders seek 'digital sovereignty' over tech infrastructure
June 21 (UPI) -- Leaders of many European nations say they need to do more to develop technological infrastructure to ensure digital sovereignty instead of relying on services from global tech firms.
Vladimir Putin hints at efforts to capture major Ukrainian city
World News // 1 day ago
Vladimir Putin hints at efforts to capture major Ukrainian city
June 21 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin hints at capturing another major Ukrainian city through military force.

